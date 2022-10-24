Read full article on original website
Giants trade Kadarius Toney to Chiefs: Here’s why Brian Daboll says Joe Schoen made the move
Brian Daboll values dependability. Kadarius Toney was far from dependable during his time with the Giants. And so it is that Toney is no longer a member of Daboll’s team. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Even though Daboll didn’t come out and say it Thursday, it’s...
Ex-NFL GM: There’s a ‘great chance’ Giants’ Daniel Jones lands long-term contract extension
How long will the Giants keep Daniel Jones around?. New York declined to pick up its fifth-year option on the quarterback, which means he is set to be free agent in 2023. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But so far in the 2022 season, Jones has helped...
With Giants trading Kadarius Toney to Chiefs, Kenny Golladay needs to play. But he’s still hurt
Giants general manager Joe Schoen on Thursday traded one underwhelming wide receiver. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Last offseason, GM Dave Gettleman drafted Kadarius Toney 20th overall and signed Kenny Golladay to a lucrative contract. Both have been duds. Schoen on Thursday traded Toney to the Chiefs...
Eagles-Bears Robert Quinn deadline deal: Grading the trade
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles general manager Howie Roseman likes to check in with the 31 other teams around the league to get the pulse of what players could be available before the trade deadline. When Roseman called the Chicago Bears to inquire about players, defensive end Robert Quinn came up....
Giants’ Joe Schoen amazingly gets something for nothing by trading Kadarius Toney
Conventional wisdom suggested that the Giants could not get anything for Kadarius Toney at the trade deadline. Joe Schoen tried anyway and succeeded Thursday by dealing the star-crossed wide receiver to the Kansas City Chiefs for two draft picks -- a compensatory third-rounder and a sixth-rounder. That would not have...
Ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid DWI sentencing Friday: I was drinking at Arrowhead Stadium before crash
This isn’t a good look for the NFL. Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel reports former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid admitted he was drinking at Arrowhead Stadium before the 2021 multi-vehicle crash that severely injured a 5-year-old child passenger in a separate car. Consider what Reid said...
Eagles trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Pro Bowl running back coming to Philadelphia?
The Philadelphia Eagles are doing what they can to stack their 6-0 squad. On Wednesday, that meant acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. The Bears are receiving a 2023 fourth-round draft pick in exchange for the pass rusher. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Friday,...
Giants’ biggest trade deadline questions, including Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, more
Less than a week remains until the NFL trade deadline, Tuesday at 4 p.m. So let’s break down the biggest questions for Joe Schoen, the Giants’ rookie general manager. Look, it surely isn’t going to happen. The Giants are 6-1 and chasing their first playoff berth since 2016. Barkley is back to his old, dominant self. He leads the NFL with 906 total yards (rushing/receiving) — well ahead of the Browns’ Nick Chubb (807). So the Giants absolutely need him, as they push for the playoffs. Trading him would not go over well in the locker room.
Eagles’ Howie Roseman praised for Robert Quinn trade
The Philadelphia Eagles made a big move on Thursday. Howie Roseman is pulling out all the stops to help his team extend its undefeated start. On Wednesday, that meant acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. The Bears are receiving a 2023 fourth-round draft pick in exchange for the pass rusher.
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney practice updates
The Giants knew before they started the practice week that they’d be shorthanded for their Week 8 game against the Seahawks in Seattle. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll made it clear that reinforcements, for the most part, were not on the way. They do have the feel-good story about...
NFL analysts: Trading Kadarius Toney sets up Giants for future moves | Ex-Pro Bowler returning?
The New York Giants sent Kadarius Toney away on Thursday. In exchange for the wide receiver, New York gets two draft picks from the Kansas City Chiefs - a compensatory third-rounder and a sixth-rounder. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So what will the Giants do with their...
NFL Week 8 picks: New England Patriots-New York Jets predictions | Will Robert Saleh end the streak?
The Jets (5-2) are off to their best start since 2010, the last time they made the playoffs. But if they want to end the NFL’s longest active streak of postseason futility, they’re going to have to keep doing things they haven’t done in a long time.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady suffers historic loss to Ravens
Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL MVP. But none of that mattered Thursday as Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 27-22. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It was the third straight loss for...
NFL Week 8 picks: Denver Broncos-Jacksonville Jaguars predictions | London’s Wembley Stadium
Quarterback Russell Wilson, head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Denver Broncos face quarterback Trevor Lawrence, head coach Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season as part of the NFL’s International Series. Kickoff at Wembley Stadium in London, England is 9:30 a.m....
Coach Eli Manning? Not for long, as Giants legend describes short-lived stint
Eli Manning is living his best life. The former New York Giants quarterback is best-known these days as co-host of the “ManningCast,” ESPN’s alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football. Manning also hosts” Eli’s Place,” an offbeat look at college football, with episodes airing on ESPN+.
NFL Week 8 picks: New York Giants-Seattle Seahawks predictions | Will Brian Daboll improve to 7-1?
When team schedules were released in mid-May, it’s safe to assume that the NFL Network and ESPN did not spend a lot of time talking about the Week 8 matchup that pitted the Giants against the Seahawks in Seattle. The Giants, of course, had been a team buried under...
NFL Week 8 picks: Pittsburgh Steelers-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Who will win Keystone State showdown?
When the Eagles (6-0) entered the bye week last season, they were doing so late in the year, finding themselves in the middle of a run to make the playoffs. The Eagles had their bye week a lot earlier this season, with the circumstances being completely different. The Eagles, who...
Cowboys trade for ex-Giants defensive lineman
The Cowboys are getting things done ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Las Vegas Raiders would be trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to Dallas in exchange for draft pick compensation. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL...
Picking what a 12-team College Fooball Playoff would look like right now: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah predict what a 12-team playoff would look like this season. What would be the best first-round matchups? Alabama would have a chance to host a great game. Which teams could spring a...
Kadarius Toney is gone, so here are 5 receivers Giants’ Joe Schoen could target before trade deadline
After trading away ineffective and unreliable wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday, could Giants general manager Joe Schoen trade for a receiver prior to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline?. Sure, he could. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But remember this: Schoen is building for the future, even...
