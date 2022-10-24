Read full article on original website
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Says We'll See an Even "Angrier" Version of Wolverine in the MCU
To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.
How to Watch James Gray's 'Armageddon Time'
James Gray, the filmmaker behind such recent hits as We Own the Night (2007), The Lost City of Z (2016), and Ad Astra (2019), has already made quite an impression on the cinematic world. He's become quite well-known for taking high-concept settings like outer space and jungle ruins and adding genuine humanity to them, asking its audience thought-provoking questions on life instead of being disposable two-hour adventures that one forgets about in a week or so. With Armageddon Time (2022), Gray aims to tell a far more personal story about the "American Dream" and the many struggles that come with such an optimistic ideal.
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Gets Black Friday Release Date
With only one week left until Halloween, it's time to set our sights on new festivities! For this holiday season, fans won't need to travel lightyears into space to hang with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew because director James Gunn is bringing them to Earth. Mark your calendars Marvel fans, because The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is crash-landing for its Disney+ premiere on November 25.
'Enola Holmes 2' Early Reactions Call It a "Charming" and "Comedic" "Thrill Ride"
The case is closed. The anticipated sequel Enola Holmes 2 is a week away from its Netflix debut, but a lucky few critics have already had the opportunity to watch the movie ahead of its premiere, and they can now provide us with some general comments about what we can expect from the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill adventure. Once again, the movie centers around Enola (Brown), a young detective who solves difficult cases in 19th century London – all the while trying to get out from under the shadow of her much more popular brother detective Sherlock (Cavill).
'Yellowstone's Danny Huston Reunites with Kevin Costner on Western 'Horizon'
Danny Huston has been added to the cast of the upcoming Western drama Horizon, reuniting him with Kevin Costner, his co-star from another Western project, the Paramount series Yellowstone. According to Deadline, Huston has been tapped to star alongside Costner in the upcoming film, which is currently undergoing principal photgraphy...
'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Adds 'The Good Place' Star William Jackson Harper
Audiences may soon find out if the Quantum Realm is either "The Good Place" or "The Bad Place," as William Jackson Harper (The Good Place, Midsommar) has been cast in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Harper's role is undisclosed at this time, though fans are sure to develop theories upon theories until the sequel's release on February 17 of next year. The talented actor joins a cast led by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, reprising their respective roles of Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope Pym/The Wasp.
‘Venom 3’ Enlists Kelly Marcel as Director
Venom 3 is putting one of its own behind the camera. Screenwriter Kelly Marcel will direct the upcoming third installment starring Tom Hardy, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Marcel has worked closely with Tom Hardy dating back to the days of his indie film Bronson, and was among the writers on Venom (2018) before getting solo screenplay credit on Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) after developing the story with Hardy. She is also writing the script for the third Venom, from a story by herself and Hardy. The duo will produce, along with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and...
'Smile' Producers Tap Eli Craig to Helm 'Clown in a Cornfield' Horror
On the heels of the box office success of Smile, the film’s producers are gearing up for their next horror film! Temple Hill has announced that they have tapped Eli Craig to direct Clown in a Cornfield. The film will be based on the young adult horror novel of the same name!
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Zoe Saldaña Calls Ending a "Very Sweet Departure"
During the explosive, information-ladened event that was the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were informed that Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) would return in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for one final run as part of the intergalactic defense force of misfits. Saldaña has spoken about the emotions she had felt going into the making of the film.
Martin Lawrence and John Malkovich Go Head-to-Head in New 'Mindcage' Images
The Recall writer and director duo Reggie Keyohara III and Mauro Borrelli, respectively, have reunited on an all-new thriller titled Mindcage. The film stars Academy Award-nominee John Malkovich opposite Martin Lawrence in a tense crime thriller that evokes the feel of those early to mid-90s gems like Silence of the Lambs and Se7en. Ahead of its release, a few first-look images give us a sneak-peek of this tense cat and mouse mind game.
'The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins Guy Pearce in True Crime Drama
Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Guy Pearce have boarded The Exchange’s Neponset Circle, Variety has reported. Based on a real-life murder that remains unsolved to this day, the movie is being described as a “dark and gritty crime thriller.” The feature is written by John Chase, and will be directed by Pauline Chan follows Jimmy O’Mannon, a brilliant but disgraced detective, who came fresh out of prison and is trying to rebuild his life. Things take a horrific turn when Jimmy finds himself plunged into a case tracking down a serial killer that his former partner and best friend Ray Delaney is investigating. As the two delve deeper into the case and the body count mounts, Jimmy’s personal world turns into a waking nightmare.
'The Recruit': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Noah Centineo Series
Movie and television's history with cop dramas and spy thrillers is patchy, to say the least, with many of the genre's 21st Century outings releasing to mixed reviews both publicly and critically. Despite this, detective-based thrillers have an almost unbreakable bond with screen culture, dating back to the noir capers of early Hollywood that set the precedent for many movies to come. In 1941, John Huston released the now legendary The Maltese Falcon, which is widely considered the first major noir film. This film showed just how successful the genre could be, all whilst working with a small budget which made it particularly attractive to production companies and executives. Nevertheless, the history of crime thrillers is looked back on more fondly than it seems to be received today, making it one of the hardest genres to break into with critical success. Network procedurals like S.W.A.T. have become the norm within the genre in recent years, although shows like The Killing and films like the Bourne series are showing what can be done technically to bring back some of the crime genres' early successes.
‘House of the Dragon’: 10 Scenes that Prove Emma D’Arcy is Perfect As Adult Rhaenyra Targaryen
It is indisputable that despite appearing in only 5 episodes of House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock's portrayal of Rhaenyra left a deep impression on viewers. For some viewers, the character recasting came as such a shock because it happened so quickly, yet it was necessary for the plot. Like...
'House of the Dragon': Why Is Otto Hightower Not Dead Yet?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon Season 1 has come with its share of emotional roller coasters. From time jumps, to actor changes, to gruesome birth scenes and toxic family drama, the Game of Thrones spin-off wastes no time pulling in its viewers. Nonetheless, one of the greatest emotional roller coasters comes in two separate scenes from three different characters and two dragons.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' "The Viewing" Recap: What’s the Price of a Unique Experience?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “The Viewing.”. What if you got an invitation, out of the blue, to be part of a very exclusive viewing in the house of a reclusive billionaire? It could be the experience of a lifetime, but it comes with its risks. Even so, four strangers will answer the call in Panos Cosmatos' (Mandy) “The Viewing,” the most stylish episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.
How Rhaenyra and Alicent’s Friendship Developed Over the Years in ‘House of the Dragon’
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.One of the biggest differences between House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood is the friendship between Alicent (Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock, then Emma D'Arcy). The complex relationship between the two characters has become a driving force for the show's plot and adds a layer of complication to the eventual fallout. Throughout the season, the dynamic has changed many times over. The back-and-forth made it difficult to keep track of their relationship, but it added a realism to the characters that was missing from the novel. The relationship between these two royal women has become an important part of the story. So, with the season finale released, the time has come to review and understand all the ups and downs that got Rhaenyra and Alicent to where they are.
'Reginald the Vampire's Jacob Batalon on How Being a Vampire Affects His Perspective and Wearing Fangs
Based on the books by Johnny B. Truant, the Syfy original series Reginald the Vampire is set in a world where vampires are an elite group of the beautiful and seemingly perfect. When Reginald (Jacob Batalon) joins the ranks of the vain undead, the average guy with a mundane job and a bully boss realizes that he’s more than an unlikely hero, and that he actually has some rather desirable powers of his own.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Early Social Reactions Call It "Cathartic," "Epic" and "a Beautiful Tribute"
The king is dead. Long live the king. One of the most anticipated Marvel movies ever, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had its world premiere in Hollywood, which means we can finally get a sense of how the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fared. The blockbuster is a sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, and it has the potential of breaking the original film’s record of $1.3 billion gross at the box office. The movie is also a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020.
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Review: Charming Sequel Cranks Up the Stakes, Romance, and Sibling Rivalry
'Tis her! After charming audiences with her awkward, comedic hijinx, Millie Bobby Brown's teenage detective is back to getting into trouble, fighting to prove herself, and giving voice to the voiceless in the utterly delightful, comedic, and surprisingly moving Enola Holmes 2. Directed by Harry Bradbeer with a screenplay by Jack Thorne, both of whom also brought us the first film, Enola Holmes 2 wastes no time throwing the audience — and the titular detective — headfirst into a densely-packed, multilayered mystery that calls for the skills of more than one Holmes sibling.
A Brief History of 'Doctor Who's Regeneration
After four years as the face of Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker has left her post in the third 2022 special, “The Power of the Doctor”. But instead of Ncuti Gatwa’s fresh face, fans were surprised by the appearance of an old friend: beloved Tenth Doctor David Tennant. This marks the first time that the Doctor has turned into a previous incarnation of themself. But there’s nothing new about firsts when it comes to regenerations in Doctor Who. When the Doctor changes, nothing around them remains the same, and that includes the regeneration process itself. No one regeneration is like the other. Besides the regular changes in the aesthetics, showrunners always have the opportunity to bring something entirely new into the series’ lore.
