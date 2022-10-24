Read full article on original website
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
newbedfordguide.com
“I’m outraged, feel betrayed by how the New Bedford Public School system is handling our kids!”
“I’m outraged and I feel betrayed by our school system’s handling of our children. I know most reading this have had an experience where they have felt betrayed and spent the day worrying about their child’s safety due to a lack of protocol and more attention paid to sweeping things under the rug than handling situations properly.
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces new license for Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital
PROVIDENCE, RI – Fulfilling plans announced one year ago, Governor Dan McKee and Richard Charest, Director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH), gathered today on Howard Avenue in Cranston to announce the licensing of a new state psychiatric hospital. Securing the new license will improve patient care and better position the State to seek federal reimbursements that help pay for patient care.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Opinion: Council Actions Have 2nd & 3rd Order Consequences
Since most of the big issues have been comprehensively covered throughout the election a seemingly innocuous issue covered during the Town Council candidate debate caught my interest, serving as a litmus test on how a council functions. My wife and I, both public school teachers and decades-long residents of East...
First Student bus drivers, monitors to strike Nov. 2
PROVIDENCE— A union representing First Student bus drivers, monitors and aides have voted to strike beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, following months of contract negotiations. Public schools in Cranston, Lincoln and West Warwick will be impacted, along with private and specialty schools across Rhode Island. “Right now, we are guaranteed 20 hours per week, which doesn’t […]
whatsupnewp.com
Gov. McKee, Legislative Leaders, DEM announce $700,000 program funding to support food and seafood businesses
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, leaders of the Rhode Island General Assembly, and the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announce that $700,000 in Local Agriculture and Seafood Act (LASA) programming funding is available to help new and existing food businesses grow and flourish. Enacted in 2012 to “support and develop more robust and self-sustaining agricultural and seafood sectors,” LASA is an important catalyst in strengthening the local food system. Since its enactment 10 years ago, LASA has provided more than $1.4 million through individual program grants up to $20,000.
Massachusetts Labor Relations Department Finds Attleboro Mayor Made ‘Coercive’ Comments
ATTLEBORO (1420 WBSM) — In a move that Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux called "downright unethical" right before an election, the state's Department of Labor Relations this week released a decision finding that Heroux made "coercive" comments about a city employee. Heroux is currently running a contentious race for Bristol...
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Another Education Report, More Rankings — We Need More Shelves
Do you think we have enough shelves and the ones we have, are they strong enough? In the past 30 years, there have been endless reports about the quality of Providence and Rhode Island schools. Last week the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council came out with yet another report. This...
ABC6.com
‘Overwhelming and scary’: North Providence mom describes sons experience with RSV
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Grayson Swain, who’s only 14 months old, is one of hundreds of young children across the country infected with RSV. A respiratory virus that’s common for his age, but his mother Jacquelyn said her son’s case was more severe. “He was...
Valley Breeze
New Agnes Little Principal looks forward to return to district
PAWTUCKET – As the new principal at Agnes E. Little Elementary School, Samantha Stringfellow is returning “home” to the Pawtucket district. Stringfellow, 30, holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies with a concentration in early childhood education, a master’s in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) from Rhode Island College, and a second master’s in school administration from Providence College. She began her career in education as a student teacher at Curvin-McCabe in 2014, and went on to work at Baldwin for five years as a 2nd-grade ESL and kindergarten ELL teacher. In July of 2019, she left the district for a job as the assistant principal at Mary E. Fogarty Elementary in South Providence.
Turnto10.com
Group of Democrats voice support for Republican Ashley Kalus
(WJAR) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus said as the race comes down to the wire, she's asking people across political parties to look at issues that mean the most to them and vote based on that. "I am willing to work with anyone who is willing to work...
rinewstoday.com
Voters 50+ most powerful, election deciders; true for all Rhode Island cities, towns – Herb Weiss
Every political pundit knows that seniors are the most reliable voters. AARP Rhode Island’s latest analysis of voter records from the office of the Rhode Island Secretary of State clearly confirms this observation. Age 50 and over voters accounted for more than 70% of Rhode Island voters who turned up in the September 13th primary election, says Rhode Island’s largest aging advocacy group.
GoLocalProv
RI Health Professional Reported Negative Toxicology Results to Drug Court—That Were Positive
A “chemical dependency professional” in Rhode Island has had her license suspended after reporting “negative” toxicology reports for a client to Family Treatment Drug Court — that were later determined to have been positive. The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) issued a consent order...
ABC6.com
Public service workers urged to apply for student loan forgiveness under temporary waiver
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse urged public service workers in Rhode Island on Monday to apply for student loan forgiveness under a temporary waiver program, with only one week left until the deadline. Last fall, the Biden administration announced the initiative “allowing more types of payments...
WPRI
Target 12: Troubling Ties
Why is a high-ranking senior state official having a one-on-one meeting with a known mob associate?. A months-long investigation uncovers shocking new connections in the Rhode Island underworld. Target 12 Investigator Tim White reveals a web of Troubling Ties — Thursday on 12 News at 5.
Which RI cities and towns had the most deer-related crashes last year?
There were nearly 1,300 deer-related crashes in Rhode Island last year, with at least one in each city and town, according to AAA Northeast and the R.I. Department of Environmental Management,.
What you need to know about RI’s ballot Question 1
There has been a lot of attention on the race for governor and congress in Rhode Island, but voters statewide will still be asked three ballot questions concerning how they want their tax money to be spent.
How many Rhode Islanders have voted in the general election already?
Early and mail-in voting is underway in Rhode Island, with thousands of people having already cast their ballots in the general election.
johnstonsunrise.net
A classic case of generous giving in Johnston
There was a classic case of generous giving last week inside SCD Sales & Liquidation, located next to Northeast Auto Body at 807 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. It also came from a man — Steven Day — who takes pride in helping the community help others. “Johnston has...
reportertoday.com
New Seekonk Library Rejected
Voters at Monday's special town meeting rejected plans to build a new $24 million public library. There were over 600 in attendance at the Seekonk High School auditorium. The vote was 405 in favor and 207 opposed. A two-thirds majority was required for passage, but it was three votes short.
Why Sheriff Candidate Paul Heroux Says His Name Three Different Ways
The morning show on Fun 107 has never been a politically driven show. We like to be an escape from a lot of those heavy, real-world topics. I think we all get our fill of seeing people argue about politics on Facebook. We don't need that on Michael and Maddie where we like to, well, keep things fun.
