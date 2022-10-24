ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee announces new license for Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital

PROVIDENCE, RI – Fulfilling plans announced one year ago, Governor Dan McKee and Richard Charest, Director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH), gathered today on Howard Avenue in Cranston to announce the licensing of a new state psychiatric hospital. Securing the new license will improve patient care and better position the State to seek federal reimbursements that help pay for patient care.
CRANSTON, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Opinion: Council Actions Have 2nd & 3rd Order Consequences

Since most of the big issues have been comprehensively covered throughout the election a seemingly innocuous issue covered during the Town Council candidate debate caught my interest, serving as a litmus test on how a council functions. My wife and I, both public school teachers and decades-long residents of East...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WPRI 12 News

First Student bus drivers, monitors to strike Nov. 2

PROVIDENCE— A union representing First Student bus drivers, monitors and aides have voted to strike beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, following months of contract negotiations. Public schools in Cranston, Lincoln and West Warwick will be impacted, along with private and specialty schools across Rhode Island. “Right now, we are guaranteed 20 hours per week, which doesn’t […]
CRANSTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Gov. McKee, Legislative Leaders, DEM announce $700,000 program funding to support food and seafood businesses

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, leaders of the Rhode Island General Assembly, and the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announce that $700,000 in Local Agriculture and Seafood Act (LASA) programming funding is available to help new and existing food businesses grow and flourish. Enacted in 2012 to “support and develop more robust and self-sustaining agricultural and seafood sectors,” LASA is an important catalyst in strengthening the local food system. Since its enactment 10 years ago, LASA has provided more than $1.4 million through individual program grants up to $20,000.
Valley Breeze

New Agnes Little Principal looks forward to return to district

PAWTUCKET – As the new principal at Agnes E. Little Elementary School, Samantha Stringfellow is returning “home” to the Pawtucket district. Stringfellow, 30, holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies with a concentration in early childhood education, a master’s in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) from Rhode Island College, and a second master’s in school administration from Providence College. She began her career in education as a student teacher at Curvin-McCabe in 2014, and went on to work at Baldwin for five years as a 2nd-grade ESL and kindergarten ELL teacher. In July of 2019, she left the district for a job as the assistant principal at Mary E. Fogarty Elementary in South Providence.
PAWTUCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

Voters 50+ most powerful, election deciders; true for all Rhode Island cities, towns – Herb Weiss

Every political pundit knows that seniors are the most reliable voters. AARP Rhode Island’s latest analysis of voter records from the office of the Rhode Island Secretary of State clearly confirms this observation. Age 50 and over voters accounted for more than 70% of Rhode Island voters who turned up in the September 13th primary election, says Rhode Island’s largest aging advocacy group.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WPRI

Target 12: Troubling Ties

Why is a high-ranking senior state official having a one-on-one meeting with a known mob associate?. A months-long investigation uncovers shocking new connections in the Rhode Island underworld. Target 12 Investigator Tim White reveals a web of Troubling Ties — Thursday on 12 News at 5.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

A classic case of generous giving in Johnston

There was a classic case of generous giving last week inside SCD Sales & Liquidation, located next to Northeast Auto Body at 807 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. It also came from a man — Steven Day — who takes pride in helping the community help others. “Johnston has...
JOHNSTON, RI
reportertoday.com

New Seekonk Library Rejected

Voters at Monday's special town meeting rejected plans to build a new $24 million public library. There were over 600 in attendance at the Seekonk High School auditorium. The vote was 405 in favor and 207 opposed. A two-thirds majority was required for passage, but it was three votes short.
SEEKONK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy