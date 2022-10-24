YORK-Chances are, if you’ve spent anytime at the Yorktown Waterfront or the businesses that surround it, you’ve heard them coming. Dasher, a two-year-old male Redbone Coonhound, and his adoptive sister, Bea, of the same breed, have accumulated a fanbase while being chauffeured around town by their owner, retired U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Barry Deer.

13 HOURS AGO