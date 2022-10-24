WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police rushed to a scene near Miguel Juarez Middle School in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon after what appeared to be a shooting.Officers were seen processing the scene at 201 N. Edison Ct., opposite a fence from the grounds of the school at 201 N. Butrick St. in Waukegan. Several shell casing markers were seen on a bike path through the grass.There was no one in custody late Wednesday, and there was no official word of injuries. But pools of blood were found on the ground.

