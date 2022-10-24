ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Suspect Allegedly Ran Over Stabbing Victim At Joliet Club

New details regarding a fatal stabbing outside of the Spanish American Club. Joliet police report the suspect allegedly ran over the stabbing victim as he was escaping the scene. Officers responded to the Spanish American Club at 413 Meeker Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, Officers located...
JOLIET, IL
WGNtv.com

Man arrested following deadly stabbing at Joliet’s Spanish American Club

JOLIET, Ill. — A man was arrested Tuesday following a deadly stabbing at the Spanish American Club in Joliet. Early Monday morning, officers responded to the bar, located in the 400 block of Meeker Avenue, on the report of a stabbing. Police said two men, both 40, were on the ground outside of the bar after being stabbed.
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Domestic incident in Batavia leads to lockdown at schools

Batavia police say what turned out to be a domestic situation in the 400 block of Mill Street led to a lockdown of Batavia High School and HC Storm Elementary School Thursday morning. Police had been called for a report of a burglary in progress at around 8:20 and were...
BATAVIA, IL
NBC Chicago

Jury Convicts Gary Man in Bank Robbery Where Guard Was Slain

A federal jury has convicted a Gary man of armed robbery and a weapons charge in the slaying of a bank security guard last year, prosecutors said Thursday. The jury found Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, guilty of armed robbery and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the June 11, 2021, robbery at First Midwest Bank in Gary, prosecutors said.
GARY, IN
qrockonline.com

Bolingbrook Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation

A Wednesday morning robbery at a Bolingbrook gas station is now under investigation. It was at 6:53 am Bolingbrook Police were called to the Meijer Gas Station on Weber Road for a report of a robbery. The offender entered the gas station and demanded the contents of the cash register. The subject did not display a weapon but had his hand in his pocket.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora police confirm that suspicious individual tried to gain access to IMSA Wednesday

The Aurora Police Department is confirming that a suspicious person tried to gain entry to the Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) on Wednesday at around 7:30. A statement from a police spokesman says there is currently no indication that the incident at IMSA is connected to another series of incidents last month where someone had tried to gain access to schools in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield.
AURORA, IL
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Shots fired near Miguel Juarez Middle School in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police rushed to a scene near Miguel Juarez Middle School in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon after what appeared to be a shooting.Officers were seen processing the scene at 201 N. Edison Ct., opposite a fence from the grounds of the school at 201 N. Butrick St. in Waukegan. Several shell casing markers were seen on a bike path through the grass.There was no one in custody late Wednesday, and there was no official word of injuries. But pools of blood were found on the ground.
WAUKEGAN, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Charged with Cruelty to Animals

WJOL News has learned that a 22-year-old Joliet man has been charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals after an incident involving a dead dog inside his apartment. It was on Monday afternoon, at 2:52 pm, that Joliet Police were called to the 100 block of Clement Street for a reported disturbance involving a dog in an upstairs apartment. Officers learned that a dog had been overheard in extreme distress as well as a male screaming at the dog coming from the upstairs unit.
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Joliet man arrested after allegedly dragging, killing his dog

JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was arrested after allegedly dragging his dog across the floor of his apartment, killing her. Sebastian Trujillo, 22, was taken into custody after officers responded Monday at around 2:50 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Clement Street. Police said Trujillo appeared to drag his husky “Jillo” […]
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver swarmed by bikers, shot at in Old Town: police

CHICAGO - A woman was driving on Chicago's North Side Monday night when a group of people on dirt bikes surrounded her car and opened fire. Police say around 10:49 p.m. a 27-year-old woman was driving in the 1400 block of North Sandburg Terrace in Old Town when a group of people riding dirt bikes surrounded her car.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy