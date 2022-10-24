Read full article on original website
Suspect Allegedly Ran Over Stabbing Victim At Joliet Club
New details regarding a fatal stabbing outside of the Spanish American Club. Joliet police report the suspect allegedly ran over the stabbing victim as he was escaping the scene. Officers responded to the Spanish American Club at 413 Meeker Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, Officers located...
Man arrested following deadly stabbing at Joliet’s Spanish American Club
JOLIET, Ill. — A man was arrested Tuesday following a deadly stabbing at the Spanish American Club in Joliet. Early Monday morning, officers responded to the bar, located in the 400 block of Meeker Avenue, on the report of a stabbing. Police said two men, both 40, were on the ground outside of the bar after being stabbed.
Man found guilty after killing of retired Cook County deputy at Gary bank
GARY, Ind. — A man accused of killing a retired Cook County deputy working as a bank security guard last summer was found guilty on Thursday. Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, of Gary, was taken into custody last summer in Atlanta following a police chase. Richard Castellana, who was working as a security guard at First Midwest […]
Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
Domestic incident in Batavia leads to lockdown at schools
Batavia police say what turned out to be a domestic situation in the 400 block of Mill Street led to a lockdown of Batavia High School and HC Storm Elementary School Thursday morning. Police had been called for a report of a burglary in progress at around 8:20 and were...
CPD: Man arriving from Minnesota waited for, killed Greyhound employee at station
CHICAGO — Chicago police released surveillance images Thursday night following the deadly shooting of a Greyhound employee. At around 11:20 a.m., police responded to the Greyhound station, located in the 600 block of West Harrison on the report of a shooting. Police said a 30-year-old employee, later identified as Duwon Gaddis, got out of a […]
Jury Convicts Gary Man in Bank Robbery Where Guard Was Slain
A federal jury has convicted a Gary man of armed robbery and a weapons charge in the slaying of a bank security guard last year, prosecutors said Thursday. The jury found Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, guilty of armed robbery and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the June 11, 2021, robbery at First Midwest Bank in Gary, prosecutors said.
Gurnee Mills Portillo's robbery suspect arrested in Elgin, police say
A suspect involved in a robbery at a Gurnee Mills Portillo's was arrested in Elgin Wednesday night, police said.
Bolingbrook Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation
A Wednesday morning robbery at a Bolingbrook gas station is now under investigation. It was at 6:53 am Bolingbrook Police were called to the Meijer Gas Station on Weber Road for a report of a robbery. The offender entered the gas station and demanded the contents of the cash register. The subject did not display a weapon but had his hand in his pocket.
Aurora police confirm that suspicious individual tried to gain access to IMSA Wednesday
The Aurora Police Department is confirming that a suspicious person tried to gain entry to the Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) on Wednesday at around 7:30. A statement from a police spokesman says there is currently no indication that the incident at IMSA is connected to another series of incidents last month where someone had tried to gain access to schools in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield.
16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
Released from hospital, driver charged in Crystal Lake crash that paralyzed homeowner
Angelo Pleotis, 64, was inside the residence, taking a shower during the moment of impact.
Shots fired near Miguel Juarez Middle School in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police rushed to a scene near Miguel Juarez Middle School in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon after what appeared to be a shooting.Officers were seen processing the scene at 201 N. Edison Ct., opposite a fence from the grounds of the school at 201 N. Butrick St. in Waukegan. Several shell casing markers were seen on a bike path through the grass.There was no one in custody late Wednesday, and there was no official word of injuries. But pools of blood were found on the ground.
Joliet Man Charged with Cruelty to Animals
WJOL News has learned that a 22-year-old Joliet man has been charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals after an incident involving a dead dog inside his apartment. It was on Monday afternoon, at 2:52 pm, that Joliet Police were called to the 100 block of Clement Street for a reported disturbance involving a dog in an upstairs apartment. Officers learned that a dog had been overheard in extreme distress as well as a male screaming at the dog coming from the upstairs unit.
Man shoots woman multiples times before wounding himself in Near North apartment building: police
CHICAGO - Two people are in critical condition after a shooting inside an apartment building on the Near North Side Friday night. Police say a 24-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds to the torso and buttocks in the hallway of a residential building located at 1000 North La Salle Street around 10 p.m.
Family demands answers after ‘loving, feisty, 26-year-old’ is shot and killed on Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood
CHICAGO - Family members are struggling to make sense of how a loving mother of two girls was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood. Dashawnna Threatt, 26, was a passenger in a car when someone opened fire in the 4500 block of...
Joliet man arrested after allegedly dragging, killing his dog
JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was arrested after allegedly dragging his dog across the floor of his apartment, killing her. Sebastian Trujillo, 22, was taken into custody after officers responded Monday at around 2:50 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Clement Street. Police said Trujillo appeared to drag his husky “Jillo” […]
Suspects robbed Wheaton T-Mobile store at gunpoint, restrained employees with zip ties: prosecutors
WHEATON, Ill. - Bond was denied this week for two men accused of robbing a T-Mobile store in Wheaton at gunpoint in 2020. Imari Paxton, 24, of Chicago, and Marcus Melton, 28, of Indiana, have been charged with seven counts of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated kidnappings, three counts of unlawful restraint and three counts of intimidation.
Driver swarmed by bikers, shot at in Old Town: police
CHICAGO - A woman was driving on Chicago's North Side Monday night when a group of people on dirt bikes surrounded her car and opened fire. Police say around 10:49 p.m. a 27-year-old woman was driving in the 1400 block of North Sandburg Terrace in Old Town when a group of people riding dirt bikes surrounded her car.
Relatives say Chicago landlord tried multiple times to remove tenant now charged with her murder
As relatives of Frances Walker prepare to lay her to rest, they tell ABC7 Eyewitness News she had tried to remove the tenant accused of her murder many times.
