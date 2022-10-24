ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants get mixed news on Daniel Bellinger, Evan Neal injuries

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Giants lost significant players to injuries in Sunday’s 23-17 victory over the Jaguars in Jacksonville and they received mixed news about them a day later.

Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger suffered a fractured eye socket and septum on his only reception of the game when he was inadvertently poked in the left eye by cornerback Tre Herndon in the second quarter. The impact drew blood and Bellinger’s left eye was swollen and completely shut. Bellinger will undergo surgery later this week, The Post has learned. The injury is not believed to be season-ending, but it will keep Bellinger off the field.

Two offensive linemen, rookie right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredeson, went down in the first half. Neal was lost to a left knee injury early in the second quarter and he has been diagnosed with a medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain. Most likely, Neal will be out a minimum of three weeks. The Giants get a break in that their bye comes after their Week 8 game against the Seahawks in Seattle. Neal will miss that game but conceivably could return in Week 10 to face the Texans having missed only one game. More likely, he could return the following week against the Lions if his knee heals quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hs6EC_0iks8ev400
Daniel Bellinger grabs at his facemask in the Giants’ win over the Jaguars on Oct. 23, 2022.
Getty Images

Bredeson sprained his right knee in the first quarter, an injury also not believed to be season-ending.

Bellinger will not be easy to replace. A fourth-round draft pick out of San Diego State, Bellinger immediately worked with the starting offense in the summer and that continued into the season. Through seven games, he had 16 receptions for 152 yards with two touchdowns. He also ran for one touchdown. The remaining tight ends on the roster are Tanner Hudson and Chris Myarick.

Neal was replaced by Tyre Phillips, a 25-year old who was a 2020 third-round pick of the Ravens. Phillips played 58 of the 77 offensive snaps against the Jaguars after playing seven snaps in the first six games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEId0_0iks8ev400
Evan Neal during the Giants game against the Titans on Sept. 11, 2022.
Getty Images

Rookie Josh Ezeudu, a third-round pick from North Carolina, moved in for Bredeson and played 61 offensive snaps. He was used as a back-side pulling guard late in the game, when the Giants ran the same running play eight consecutive times to burn the clock before kicking a field goal.

New York Post

New York City, NY
