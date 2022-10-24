Read full article on original website
Related
Rail strike worry prompts businesses to seek Biden's help
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Businesses are increasingly worried about the renewed threat of a railroad strike after two unions rejected their deals, and they want the Biden administration and Congress to be ready to intervene. A coalition of 322 business groups from a variety of industries signed off on...
Barton Natural Gas Program receives $225K metering skid donation
Barton Community College's Natural Gas Program recently received a metering skid with flow control from Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. This is a sign of the company’s commitment to being a part of educating natural gas professionals as a way of furthering its vision of providing clean, safe and reliable energy.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0