Patriots vs. Bears prediction: Picks and odds for ‘Monday Night Football’

 3 days ago

There’s good news and bad news for football fans Monday night. The good news is there is an NFL game to watch and bet on. The bad news is the Chicago Bears are playing in that game.

The Bears travel to New England to face Bill Belichick and the Patriots . Belichick has a long history of success against young quarterbacks, and the numbers suggest Justin Fields will be his next victim.

Patriots vs. Bears prediction for Monday Night Football

The offensive numbers are ugly for the Bears. Chicago ranks 28th in total offense, 31st in scoring offense, and dead last in passing offense. Oh, and Fields has been sacked an NFL-high 23 times through six games. Belichick must be licking his chops.

Fields will likely be under a lot of pressure again Monday night against a Patriots defense that ranks 8th in hurry percentage and 7th in sacks. In other words, this could get ugly fast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O1FHx_0iks8OzY00
Patriots coach Bill Belichick looks on during a game against the Packers on Oct. 2, 2022.
AP
Betting on the NFL?

The Patriots aren’t an offensive juggernaut either and normally I wouldn’t lay over a touchdown with them. However, the Bears really struggle stopping the run, allowing 163 rushing yards per game. Look for Belichick to exploit this weakness and for emerging star running back Rhamondre Stevenson to have a big game.

Whether it’s Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe under center, they probably won’t have to do much in this game. Look for the Pats’ defense and running game to do the heavy lifting in this one.

Patriots vs. Bears pick

Patriots -8 ( BetMGM )

