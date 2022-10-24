ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who’s hot, who’s not after the Dolphins’ win over the Steelers

By Daniel Oyefusi
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

The Dolphins ended a three-game losing streak and got above .500 this season with a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Here’s a look at who’s hot — and who’s not — after the victory.

Who’s hot

Jevon Holland: The second-year safety was viewed as a breakout candidate in 2022 and started the season on a high note, recording an interception in the Dolphins’ season-opening win over the New England Patriots and a strip sack in the Week 3 win against the Buffalo Bills. Since then, it has been rather quiet for Holland, who has spent more time deep in the secondary than closer to the line of scrimmage as injuries have depleted the team’s depth.

On the Steelers’ penultimate drive, with the chance for a go-ahead score, Holland undercut a pass from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and recorded his second interception of the season. It was the type of instinctual play that Holland showcased throughout training camp and a play that gives defensive coordinator Josh Boyer so much confidence blitzing and playing man-to-man coverage.

Jaelan Phillips: The second-year outside linebacker’s stats through the first two months of the season haven’t always reflected how well he has played. But recently, his strong work has shown on the stat sheet. Against the Steelers, Phillips recorded 1.5 sacks, eight tackles and two quarterback hits. It was his second consecutive game with at least a half-sack and multiple quarterback hits.

Who’s not

Chase Edmonds: The veteran running back started the season as the Dolphins’ lead back, logging more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps in the first two games. But as Edmonds has struggled with drops, and Raheem Mostert has run the ball well, his snaps have decreased. Edmonds dropped two passes against the Steelers, according to Pro Football Focus, his second game with two drops. His five drops this season tie a career high; he dropped five passes in 2019 but hasn’t dropped more than one in any other season. Edmonds was also stuffed on a rushing attempt on fourth-and-3 after Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel opted against a short field attempt to take a nine-point lead in the third quarter. Since getting 12 carries in the season opener, Edmonds hasn’t received more than seven carries in a game. Meanwhile, Mostert has cemented his role as the team’s top back; Sunday marked his fourth consecutive game with double-digit carries.

Return game: With a bevy of speedy playmakers, the Dolphins were viewed as a team that could have a dynamic return unit, even as rule changes have phased out that dimension of the game. But it hasn’t materialized through seven games. On Sunday, Mostert, who has been the team’s primary kick returner, averaged 14 yards, while wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. took punt return duties for the first time this season but got just one yard on one return.

The Dolphins have also used wide receiver Tyreek Hill as a punt returner in certain spots, but it hasn’t materialized into any significant gains. Miami ranks 32nd in punt return average (2.1 yards) and 30th in kick return average (17.7 yards).

Miami Herald

