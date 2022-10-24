Read full article on original website
Walter Neel Robertson
Walter Neel Robertson (known as Neel)-husband, father, brother, engineer, traveler, swimmer, Rotarian-died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Madison, Wis., at the age of 92. Neel was born in Royal Oak, Mich., in 1930 to Gladys and Adelbert Robertson, one of four brothers. He attended the University of Michigan...
Marian F. Witz
Madison – Marian F. Witz died peacefully on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, under the wonderful and loving care of Agrace Hospice and Four Winds Manor in Verona. She leaves her son Gary Gatterman of Berkeley, CA; daughter Bonnie (Jerry Getka) of Montgomery, IL; son Craig (Joan) of Oregon, WI; son Dean of Onalaska, WI; eleven grandchildren; and many close friends. Marian was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Arthur A Witz, her five siblings, and her parents, Joseph C & Alberta W. Stude.
Elizabeth J. Garner
Elizabeth J. Garner, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 9, 1954, in Oconomowoc, Wis., the daughter of Denis and Jeanette Rupnow. Elizabeth was an active member of St. Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church who enjoyed singing in the...
Ralph Martin Walser
Ralph Martin Walser, age 85, of Baraboo, WI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 9, 2022, with family and friends by his side after a brief battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be held November 5, at 1:00 at TORN Church, 102 W. Franklin St., Portage, WI. Ralph will be buried at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Marxville at a later date.
Bonnie Maria Trainor
Bonnie Maria Trainor, age 67, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice in Madison on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. She was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Dodgeville on July 22, 1955 to Russell and Joann (Schmitz) Trainor. Bonnie attended Edgewood High School graduating in the class of 1973. She later worked for Strand and Associates for nearly 15 years. After the death of her father, she followed her passion for helping others and obtained her CNA certificate. She worked for Agrace Hospice until she retired in 2016. At Agrace she set the standard in care; training many future RN’s and CNA’s. Bonnie could connect with anyone, finding a common interest; she lit up the room whenever she walked in. Bonnie had a love of horses, doing the outside chores, helping John mowing lawn and cutting wood, and looked forward to Friday nights with a fish fry and a brandy old fashioned sweet. The yearly Barnyard Bash will not be the same without her; she will be remembered for her many crazy socks, her costumes, and her outgoing spirit.
Jacqueline J. “Jaci” Roscoe
Jacqueline J. “Jaci” Roscoe, age 87, of Madison, passed away at her home on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Madison, Wis. the daughter of George and Amanda (Faust) Lawrence. Upon graduation from Madison’s Central High School in 1953, Jaci began working...
JoAnn F. Wagner
JoAnn F. Wagner went to walk with the angels on October 24, 2022. She spent the last several months of her life holding the hand of her husband Bill, the love of her life, and in the company of her children and grandchildren. JoAnn dedicated her entire life to bringing joy to her family. If you spent any time at all with JoAnn, you knew she had undying love for her family, a sharp wit (somewhat sassy) and that she had stars in her eyes for her grandchildren and great children. If you asked each child separately who was “Mom’s favorite,” he or she would all secretly say they were. JoAnn had the ability to make each child or grandchild think they were the most important person in the world.
Ruth A. Powell
Ruth A. Powell, age 90, of rural Gays Mills, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Our House Senior Living in Richland Center. She was born on April 12, 1932, in Utica, WI the daughter of Orville and Beatrice (Olson) Purington. Ruth was married on September 11, 1954, to John E. Powell.
Mary Catherine Hauser
SUN PRAIRIE – Mary Catherine Hauser, age 75, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Oct. 26, 1946, in Madison, the daughter of Thomas and Lucille (Crowley) Peck. Mary graduated from Madison East High School in 1964...
Kenneth G Martin
LODI – Kenneth George Martin Sr, age 65, of Lodi, Wisconsin formerly Lombard, Illinois, passed away suddenly on October 22, 2022. He is survived by Jennifer (nee Gore) Martin, his “beautiful bride” of nearly 38 years; his children, Kenneth Martin Jr and Katrina (David) Bailey, all three of whom he was so very proud of; and grandsons Dexter and Milo Bailey, the lights of his life that outshone all the stars in the sky. Finally, Scooter, his loving and faithful pup who completely captured his heart and half his dinner plate every single night.
Harold Melvin Hanson, Jr.
Harold Melvin Hanson Jr., 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Azura Memory Center in Stoughton, Wis. Harold, the second of five children, and first son was born in January of 1936, in La Crosse, Wis., to Catherine and Harold M. Hanson Sr. A short time later, in pursuit of work, Harold’s father moved the family to Austin, Minn., where his dad went to work for Hormel Foods. Harold attended Austin High School, graduating in 1954. In high school Harold met Margo Nelson and following his graduation they were married in September of 1954.
Michael James Moen
MADISON – Michael James Moen, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s Care Center. A celebration of Michael’s life is being planned. Please check back for updates. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson East. Funeral & Cremation Care.
Phil Fahey
BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Philip M. Fahey, age 94, of Belleville, passed away October 24th, 2022, at the New Glarus Home. He was born May 7, 1928, at home in Belleville to his parents Robert and Lucile (Garvoille) Fahey. On October 13, 1956, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Wagner at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Madison. They spent their lives farming and raising their 6 children. They were members of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville, and Phil’s generosity provided the land to build the church. Phil was the (past) Chairman of the Town of Exeter and member of the Green County Zoning Board for many years. For fun he enjoyed bowling and was a member of the New Glarus and Belleville bowling leagues. He loved trips to the casino with family and friends.
Bruce Raymond Clarke
Bruce Raymond Clarke, 88, of Richland Center died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, surrounded by his family at the Richland Hospital. He was born December 15, 1933, in Readstown the son of Ralph and Myrtle (Smith) Clarke. Bruce graduated from Readstown High School in 1953. He enlisted in the US Army serving from 1953-56. After his honorable discharge, Bruce worked as a diesel mechanic until he returned to Richland Center in 1968. Bruce was united in marriage to Joan (Huffman) Drake in 1974 and the couple moved to Florida in 1978. He worked as a salesman and owned a restaurant before returning to Wisconsin in 1998. Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing, and telling jokes. In 2015, Bruce went on the Badger Honor Flight accompanied by his daughter, Mona, an experience he truly enjoyed.
Thomas A. Karls
POYNETTE/LODI – Thomas A. Karls, age 62, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on July 25, 1960, in Madison, the son of Mienrod and Helen (Dresen) Karls. Tom was a 1978 graduate of Lodi High School. Tom was a welder...
Gary P. Rowe
Gary P. Rowe, 83, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Cuba City, WI passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at The Rose of Dubuque Assisted Living Center in Dubuque, IA. A graveside military service will be held at a later date at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
LaDema Chitwood
LaDema Chitwood, 99, of Richland Center died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Richland Hospital. She was born on June 8, 1923, the daughter Tom and Sarah (Craig) Beeman. On January 8, 1941, LaDema was united in marriage to Norman Chitwood. The couple farmed together in the Bosstown area. LaDema and Norman were active leaders in the Bosstown Atomic Workers 4-H Club. LaDema was a member of the Pleasant Ridge Church Ladies Aide and was an avid quilter. She worked at the dry cleaners in Richland Center and Pine Valley Manor. After she retired, she continued to work at various jobs.
