Bonnie Maria Trainor, age 67, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice in Madison on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. She was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Dodgeville on July 22, 1955 to Russell and Joann (Schmitz) Trainor. Bonnie attended Edgewood High School graduating in the class of 1973. She later worked for Strand and Associates for nearly 15 years. After the death of her father, she followed her passion for helping others and obtained her CNA certificate. She worked for Agrace Hospice until she retired in 2016. At Agrace she set the standard in care; training many future RN’s and CNA’s. Bonnie could connect with anyone, finding a common interest; she lit up the room whenever she walked in. Bonnie had a love of horses, doing the outside chores, helping John mowing lawn and cutting wood, and looked forward to Friday nights with a fish fry and a brandy old fashioned sweet. The yearly Barnyard Bash will not be the same without her; she will be remembered for her many crazy socks, her costumes, and her outgoing spirit.

