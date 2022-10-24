Area chefs square off in ‘Chopped’-style cooking competition to highlight local efforts to reduce food waste

We first reported that Five Below was coming to Westfield Wheaton Mall (11160 Veirs Mill Rd) back in August and we were recently informed by representatives from Westfield that the store is scheduled to open this December. Five Below will be located in the upper level center court, in the space that was recently occupied by Gussini Fashion & Shoes. Gussini will be relocating to the former Panera Bread location, which closed in 2020. Five Below opened its most recent MoCo location at 516 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, the former location of Chuck E. Cheese, back in July. Five Below has additional MoCo locations in Gaithersburg (Kentlands), Germantown, Rockville, and Silver Spring.

WHEATON, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO