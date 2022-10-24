Area chefs square off in ‘Chopped’-style cooking competition to highlight local efforts to reduce food waste

Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Five local wineries to visit this fall season
Can you imagine anything better than sitting in front of a firepit on a crisp fall day while sipping a sweet red blend at a local winery? Here are five wineries in Montgomery County to visit this fall season:. 61 Vineyard. 61 Vineyard, at 28712 Kemptown Road in Damascus, is...
bethesdamagazine.com
Bethesda-based Yellow Boomerang aims to help those in need
A Bethesda-based organization that was created to aid Afghan refugees has expanded to helping underserved communities in need. Yellow Boomerang, Inc. was created early this year, powered by volunteers and its giving projects, according to its organizers. “We started doing one project after another and we eventually, during COVID, we...
mocoshow.com
My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine Now Open in Gaithersburg
My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine is now open at 8405 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant is located at the former site of Jazzy Seafood. My Cup Runneth Over had previously been running a food truck at 9801 Centerway Rd in Montgomery Village. The restaurant is currently open Tuesday-Thursday 11am to 7pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-8pm, and Sunday 11am-6pm.
fox5dc.com
Gordon Ramsay opens Fish & Chips restaurant at The Wharf
WASHINGTON - Internationally renowned chef Gordon Ramsay is now serving his signature fish and chips at The Wharf. Ramsay's Fish & Chips restaurant opened Wednesday at 665 Wharf Street Southwest, making it the third location of the franchise in the U.S. According to the seafood spot's website, the restaurant has...
mocoshow.com
Latest Update on Five Below in Wheaton Mall
We first reported that Five Below was coming to Westfield Wheaton Mall (11160 Veirs Mill Rd) back in August and we were recently informed by representatives from Westfield that the store is scheduled to open this December. Five Below will be located in the upper level center court, in the space that was recently occupied by Gussini Fashion & Shoes. Gussini will be relocating to the former Panera Bread location, which closed in 2020. Five Below opened its most recent MoCo location at 516 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, the former location of Chuck E. Cheese, back in July. Five Below has additional MoCo locations in Gaithersburg (Kentlands), Germantown, Rockville, and Silver Spring.
WTOP
Strathmore’s new chef dishes on fall menu
Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland is known for its beautiful, state-of-the-art music hall, but did you know that it serves top-class meals for audiences to eat before the show?. WTOP caught up with new executive chef LaTasha Stevenson to discuss the fall menu. “I’ve been in the culinary industry for...
mocoshow.com
Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027
The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
Eater
Inside Joy, the Delightfully Playful Eatery Chevy Chase Has Been Waiting For
The partners behind Seven Reasons, D.C.’s pricey Latin standout full of artfully plated dishes, just pushed play on a casual new offshoot up in Chevy Chase. Venezuelan chef Enrique Limardo and co-owner Ezequiel Vázquez-Ger call the Maryland edition Joy by Seven Reasons. The 150-seat restaurant sits in snazzy outdoor shopping center The Collection (5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase, Md.).
hotelnewsresource.com
Pendry Washington DC - The Wharf Hotel Opens
Pendry Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of Pendry Washington DC – The Wharfl. Located along The Wharf, a mile-long waterfront destination set on the Potomac River, Pendry Washington DC features 131 guestrooms and suites; three signature dining and bar concepts, including a pool terrace and rooftop cocktail lounge with panoramic views; Spa Pendry; a state-of-the-art fitness center; curated art collection and 7,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space.
mocoshow.com
Mac & Cheese Cook-Off This Saturday in Rockville
True Respite and Saints Row breweries will be holding a “Very Spooky Mac & Cheese Cook-Off” this Saturday, October 29, from 12-5pm at True Respite Brewery (7301 Calhoun Pl #600) in Rockville. The brewery will also be hosting a Fall Maker’s Market that will feature food trucks, live music and a costume contest. Six Cool Moms will be holding a Halloween Dance Party after the market from 6-9p. Full details below courtesy of True Respite on Facebook:
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Rockville, MD
Located in Montgomery County, Rockville is considered part of the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area and is the fifth largest community in the county. It is a beautiful spot for nature lovers with various nature centers such as the Croydon Creek Nature Center and plenty of trails to enjoy the foliage of every season. It also features several delicious restaurants and bars, some of which are better than others.
ggwash.org
These three DC neighborhoods almost became freeway-oriented suburbia
We first published this post on December 2, 2015. We love looking back at the District’s history, wanted to share this piece again. Planners in the 1950s wanted to replace large swaths of central Washington with freeways. Canceling those plans saved the city not just from the freeways themselves, but also from an equally stunning plan to demolish thousands more blocks alongside said freeways and “renew” them with a suburban landscape of strip malls, office campuses, and apartment towers.
drugstorenews.com
Giant Food launches Loop in Washington metro area
Regional grocery chain Giant Food has launched a new platform that allows local shoppers to purchase a selection of products in reusable packaging. Under the new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, customers can now walk into any of the 10 local participating Giant supermarkets and purchase more than 20 products from consumer brands, all packaged in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.
franchising.com
Roy Rogers Restaurants Brings Back Limited Time Favorite For The Holiday Season
Western-Theme QSR Announces Return of Steak and Cheese Sandwich and Introduces Mozzarella Sticks. October 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // Frederick, MD - Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain based in Frederick, Md., is announcing the return of a highly-anticipated limited-time menu offering, introducing a new side and launching its gift card promotion just in time for the holidays. Starting October 24, the restaurant’s popular Steak and Cheese Sandwich will return to the menu and Mozzarella Sticks will make their debut.
Wbaltv.com
New initiative aims to help Marylanders as wave of evictions hit households
Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.
Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103
Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
WTOP
Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance
Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program. The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Prince George's home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
Owner of historic jazz club says it will reopen after fire
WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—A historic jazz club was closed Wednesday after crews responded to a call for a fire in the attic Tuesday. “It was just an ordinary Tuesday night at Blues Alley Jazz. We had our act prepared to come on. We opened our doors at 6 p.m.,” said owner Harry Schnipper. “We noticed […]
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
