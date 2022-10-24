Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
PHOTOS: 2022 Sioux City Halloween Decorations
It's the spookiest time of the entire year. So we decided to spotlight some most bone-chilling, blood-curdling, horrifying Halloween yard decorations we could find in all of Siouxland. Check them out before they get taken down.
bigcountry1077.com
Sheldon Business Named Finalist in Iowa’s Big Challenge
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — An O’Brien County Business is in the finals for the annual “Big Challenge” competition sponsored by Iowa’s West Coast initiative and Northwest Iowa Developers. Ashley Nwaokolo says her existing business in Sheldon already photographs businesses for online virtual tours. But she...
kiwaradio.com
Baler Destroyed In Fire South Of Hartley
Hartley, Iowa– A baler was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, near Hartley. According to Hartley Fire Assistant Chief Matt Wildeman, at about 3:00 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was called to the report of a baler on fire near 340th Street and Walnut Avenue, about a mile south of Hartley.
Warrior Hotel owner announces plans for apartment building after recognition for city growth
Restoration St. Louis, Inc (RSL), a company that has invested $77.5 million into Sioux City, has received an award acknowledging their work.
kiwaradio.com
Steak Supper Planned To Honor Farmers Who Disk Firebreaks During Field Fires
Orange City, Iowa — Fire chiefs from several area towns have been giving kudos to farmers who volunteer to come to field fire scenes with tractors and disks to help disk firebreaks. But now, a group of Sioux County firefighters is doing something to thank the farmers. According to...
kiwaradio.com
Lawnmower Destroyed In Fire Between Sheldon And Boyden
Boyden, Iowa– A lawnmower was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, near Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 5:30 p.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a lawnmower and grass on fire northeast of Highway 18 and Larch Avenue, about halfway between Boyden and Sheldon.
kiwaradio.com
No. 4 West Sioux Hosts No. 7 Carroll Kuemper In 1A playoffs Friday night
Fourth ranked West Sioux hosts number seven Carroll Kuemper in the second round of the class 1A playoffs. West Sioux coach Ryan Schwiesow says his team faces a tough challenge. Schwiesow says turnovers and field position will be major factors in the outcome. Kuemper coach Ryan Steinkamp on defending a...
kiwaradio.com
Sports Schedule For Friday October 27th
State Cross Country in Class 1A and 2A is on the schedule for Friday. It’s also the round of 16 for high school football. State Cross Country Class 1A and 2A at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge. Class 1A Girls 5000M Fri 10:30 AM. Class 1A Boys...
nwestiowa.com
Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley
SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
stormlakeradio.com
Interfaith Alliance of Iowa Staff Member Comments on School Staff Members Being Allowed to Carry Guns ; Cherokee and Spirit Lake Boards Have Voted in Favor
Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board recently became the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Cherokee Superintendent Kimberly Lingenfelter said "no one wants guns in schools, but we want bad...
Three students escorted fellow students off MMCRU bus after crash last week
MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — During a routine morning of picking students on the gravel road, the typical day was immediately interrupted when a semi failed to yield to a stop sign. Almost a week ago, a crash involving a MMCRU bus and semi took place on 470th Street and F Avenue. During the panic of the […]
kiwaradio.com
Could Cow Manure Provide Some Of Sioux Center’s Natural Gas?
Sioux Center, Iowa — Could cow manure provide at least part of the natural gas that the City of Sioux Center needs? If a proposed project becomes a reality, the answer could be “yes.”. City of Sioux Center officials tell us that several Sioux County dairies are working...
Stray of the Day 10/27/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Willie, a 1-2 year old, male, black and white Tuxedo cat. He was found on the 4100 block of Gordon Drive. The shelter says he’s a friendly guy who gets along well with other cats. You can already tell he has the […]
kiwaradio.com
Highway 60 Crash At Alton Sends Minnesota Man To Hospital
Alton, Iowa– A Scandia, MN man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Alton on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 1:25 p.m., 78-year-old Stanley Erickson of Scandia, MN was driving a 2016 Chevy Traverse southbound on Highway 60, about three miles south of Alton. They tell us that 35-year-old Joshua Van Es of Orange City was westbound on 490th Street in a 2008 Pontiac Torrent.
Sioux City Journal
Restoration St. Louis to construct 32-unit apartment building in Sioux City's downtown
SIOUX CITY — Restoration St. Louis, the developer behind the renovation of the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building, plans to expand 614 Pierce St. into a new multi-family apartment building. Warrior Lofts will consist of 32 total units -- 24 studio units, four one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units....
kicdam.com
Two Arrested Following Short Weekend Pursuit in Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged after allegedly leading police on short pursuit over the weekend in Sheldon. Police attempted to stop an SUV late Saturday evening but the driver refused to pull over and began the chase that reached speeds up to 65 mph on the southern end of town.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after threatening Sioux Falls hospital
GRANVILLE, Iowa (KELO)– A Granville, Iowa, man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Ryan Betcke was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say he called Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an A-K-47. Because...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Fire Chief To Retire At The End Of November
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon’s Fire Chief has submitted his resignation. Fire Chief Dennis Kruger has announced that he is retiring from the Sheldon Fire Company. Kruger, who is 62 years old, tells us he will be retiring from the department on November 30th, 2022. Sheldon City Manager Sam...
KLEM
News for Tuesday, October 25
A woman who was involved in an armed robbery in Le Mars in 2019, and who escaped federal custody earlier this year in Sioux City, has been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. KTIV, Sioux City, says Karen Rose Merrick was arrested. She was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to a bank robbery.
kiwaradio.com
Grant Allows Rock Valley Fire Department To Get New “Jaws Of Life”
Rock Valley, Iowa — A grant has made it possible for Rock Valley emergency personnel to replace and upgrade an essential part of their equipment. Rock Valley Fire Department officials tell us that thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Siouxland Community Foundation, they have been able to purchase a set of new battery-operated extrication tools. They tell us that without this grant and financial support from the City of Rock Valley, the purchase would not have been possible.
Comments / 0