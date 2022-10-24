SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Willie, a 1-2 year old, male, black and white Tuxedo cat. He was found on the 4100 block of Gordon Drive. The shelter says he’s a friendly guy who gets along well with other cats. You can already tell he has the […]

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO