Sheldon, IA

Sioux City Journal

PHOTOS: 2022 Sioux City Halloween Decorations

It's the spookiest time of the entire year. So we decided to spotlight some most bone-chilling, blood-curdling, horrifying Halloween yard decorations we could find in all of Siouxland. Check them out before they get taken down.
SIOUX CITY, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Sheldon Business Named Finalist in Iowa’s Big Challenge

Sheldon, IA (KICD) — An O’Brien County Business is in the finals for the annual “Big Challenge” competition sponsored by Iowa’s West Coast initiative and Northwest Iowa Developers. Ashley Nwaokolo says her existing business in Sheldon already photographs businesses for online virtual tours. But she...
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Baler Destroyed In Fire South Of Hartley

Hartley, Iowa– A baler was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, near Hartley. According to Hartley Fire Assistant Chief Matt Wildeman, at about 3:00 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was called to the report of a baler on fire near 340th Street and Walnut Avenue, about a mile south of Hartley.
HARTLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Lawnmower Destroyed In Fire Between Sheldon And Boyden

Boyden, Iowa– A lawnmower was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, near Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 5:30 p.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a lawnmower and grass on fire northeast of Highway 18 and Larch Avenue, about halfway between Boyden and Sheldon.
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

No. 4 West Sioux Hosts No. 7 Carroll Kuemper In 1A playoffs Friday night

Fourth ranked West Sioux hosts number seven Carroll Kuemper in the second round of the class 1A playoffs. West Sioux coach Ryan Schwiesow says his team faces a tough challenge. Schwiesow says turnovers and field position will be major factors in the outcome. Kuemper coach Ryan Steinkamp on defending a...
HAWARDEN, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sports Schedule For Friday October 27th

State Cross Country in Class 1A and 2A is on the schedule for Friday. It’s also the round of 16 for high school football. State Cross Country Class 1A and 2A at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge. Class 1A Girls 5000M Fri 10:30 AM. Class 1A Boys...
FORT DODGE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley

SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
SIBLEY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Interfaith Alliance of Iowa Staff Member Comments on School Staff Members Being Allowed to Carry Guns ; Cherokee and Spirit Lake Boards Have Voted in Favor

Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board recently became the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Cherokee Superintendent Kimberly Lingenfelter said "no one wants guns in schools, but we want bad...
CHEROKEE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Could Cow Manure Provide Some Of Sioux Center’s Natural Gas?

Sioux Center, Iowa — Could cow manure provide at least part of the natural gas that the City of Sioux Center needs? If a proposed project becomes a reality, the answer could be “yes.”. City of Sioux Center officials tell us that several Sioux County dairies are working...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 10/27/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Willie, a 1-2 year old, male, black and white Tuxedo cat. He was found on the 4100 block of Gordon Drive. The shelter says he’s a friendly guy who gets along well with other cats. You can already tell he has the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Highway 60 Crash At Alton Sends Minnesota Man To Hospital

Alton, Iowa– A Scandia, MN man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Alton on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 1:25 p.m., 78-year-old Stanley Erickson of Scandia, MN was driving a 2016 Chevy Traverse southbound on Highway 60, about three miles south of Alton. They tell us that 35-year-old Joshua Van Es of Orange City was westbound on 490th Street in a 2008 Pontiac Torrent.
ALTON, IA
kicdam.com

Two Arrested Following Short Weekend Pursuit in Sheldon

Sheldon, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged after allegedly leading police on short pursuit over the weekend in Sheldon. Police attempted to stop an SUV late Saturday evening but the driver refused to pull over and began the chase that reached speeds up to 65 mph on the southern end of town.
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested after threatening Sioux Falls hospital

GRANVILLE, Iowa (KELO)– A Granville, Iowa, man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Ryan Betcke was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say he called Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an A-K-47. Because...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Fire Chief To Retire At The End Of November

Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon’s Fire Chief has submitted his resignation. Fire Chief Dennis Kruger has announced that he is retiring from the Sheldon Fire Company. Kruger, who is 62 years old, tells us he will be retiring from the department on November 30th, 2022. Sheldon City Manager Sam...
SHELDON, IA
KLEM

News for Tuesday, October 25

A woman who was involved in an armed robbery in Le Mars in 2019, and who escaped federal custody earlier this year in Sioux City, has been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. KTIV, Sioux City, says Karen Rose Merrick was arrested. She was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to a bank robbery.
LE MARS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Grant Allows Rock Valley Fire Department To Get New “Jaws Of Life”

Rock Valley, Iowa — A grant has made it possible for Rock Valley emergency personnel to replace and upgrade an essential part of their equipment. Rock Valley Fire Department officials tell us that thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Siouxland Community Foundation, they have been able to purchase a set of new battery-operated extrication tools. They tell us that without this grant and financial support from the City of Rock Valley, the purchase would not have been possible.
ROCK VALLEY, IA

