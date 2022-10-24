Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Celebrating National American Beer Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hay Camp Brewing Co. is the first production brewery in Rapid City. Starting in 2014 Hay Camp has produced and manufactured their own beer and is a part of a growing community. According to the National Today website, there are more than 7 thousand breweries...
kotatv.com
Cooking with Eric - Vegetarian Pumpkin Chili
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Here is a healthy one-pot meal full of flavor and healthy ingredients. The canned pumpkin adds a creamy texture that makes this dish special. First, in a tablespoon of olive oil or 2 tablespoons of butter, sauté 1 large, chopped onion and 1 chopped poblano pepper until softened. Add 4 minced garlic cloves, then add 1 1/2 tablespoons good chili powder and 2 teaspoons of cumin. Sprinkle in a quarter teaspoon of cayenne pepper.
kotatv.com
A warm, cheesy international organization with a local impact
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The COVID-19 pandemic left communities disconnected from each other, but one mom put her problem-solving skills to work. She organized Lasagna Love, a way for people to make cheesy lasagna for those who need it. Two years later, the program has spread across three countries with over 1 million lasagnas made, so far.
newscenter1.tv
Halloween themed things to do in and around Rapid City this weekend
Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these spooky and not-so-spooky events in and around Rapid City. Show off that amazing D.I.Y. costume you’ve been working super hard on for the last couple of weeks. October 29, starts at 6 PM (link) The Haunting of...
kotatv.com
Warmer than Normal Temperatures Expected for Several Days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Above normal temperatures arrive today, and stick around through the middle of next. This includes Halloween on Monday, with highs expected to be in the middle 60s. It is possible we could see 70 degrees on Tuesday. A large storm system, typical of November will...
kotatv.com
Rapid City continues preparations for the winter season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With some areas in the Black Hills already seeing their first snowfall of the season, Rapid City is continuing its preparations for the upcoming winter season. City Street Superintendent Dale Pfeifle says his crew and equipment are prepared even if it snows tomorrow. Pfeifle’s crew...
kotatv.com
Sturgis Rally saw younger crowd
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis wrapped up the numbers for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tuesday, and the demographics show attendees are getting younger. Demographic surveys this year indicate a shift in the average age of attendees. In 2015, the average age of rallygoers was 53.1 and this year that figure was down to 50.8.
kotatv.com
Mild through Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with temperatures falling into the 20s for many. Those around the foothills from Rapid City up to Spearfish will likely remain in the low 30s. We begin Wednesday with some sunshine and a few clouds, but it will quickly...
kotatv.com
Sheridan Cooks - Biscuits made from Wyoming Heritage Grains Flour
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - All-natural, heritage grains are what make Sara Wood’s flours so much healthier to use in your day to day baking. See how these flours make for some delicious biscuits on this edition of Sheridan Cooks.
kotatv.com
Anti-recreational marijuana groups gather support
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is a ballot issue that has had a polarizing past in South Dakota politics. “This is about our kids and our community,” Meade County Sheriff-elect Pat West stated. With elections two weeks away, public safety officials from around the region are gathering to voice their concerns about the newest push to legalize recreational marijuana in November.
newscenter1.tv
A Rapid City radio personality reflects on his years in the industry
KSLT Studios in Rapid City has an on-air personality who’s been in the community for many years. And with a robust sort of day radio voice, John says it’s a “God given gift.”. “I love being on the radio,” John said. “I’ll never fully retire unless you...
KEVN
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
kotatv.com
Near Normal Temperatures today and Thursday; Warmer by the Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will continue to be near normal today and Thursday. An upper level low will pass west and south of us tonight, bringing more clouds but only spotty light rain or snow showers are possible south of I-90. A ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the northern plains this weekend, resulting in sunny, warmer conditions. Highs will be in the 60s Friday through Halloween Day.
kotatv.com
Sturgis 83
Several B-1B Lancer bombers have been deployed to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The bombers are from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, S.D. This is the second bomber deployment to the Pacific region this year. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Severe weather,...
KEVN
Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City children kick off ‘Red Ribbon Week’ at The Monuent
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Children from Rapid City schools participate in the kickoff to ‘Red Ribbon Week’ in South Dakota. The week is in memory of a DEA agent who was killed by drug traffickers in the 1980s. The event takes place every year for community leaders...
county17.com
Warming trend continues toward near 60 degree Halloween
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Mild, above normal temperatures are expected through the end of the month, and that will set the area up for elevated fire weather conditions this Halloween weekend. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says temperatures will remain on the cool side today before...
newsfromthestates.com
Black Hills timber sales fall 20 percent
RAPID CITY — Timber sales in the Black Hills National Forest have declined sharply, prompting praise and condemnation. The national forest’s advisory board met recently in Rapid City, where Forest Supervisor Jeff Tomac shared figures from the 2022 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. Timber sales in the...
kotatv.com
‘Tripledemic’? Flu, COVID, and RSV are slowly ticking up in SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In some communities, COVID, flu, and RSV are becoming prominent issues as the “respiratory” season gets closer. Here in the Rushmore state, while the spread is not as fast, doctors are seeing numbers indicating a slow trend upwards of what some call a “tripledemic”. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, as of this week, there has been 719 new COVID cases along with 17 confirmed flu cases. The CDC also reports that in South Dakota out of 86 RSV PCR tests, only 12% came back positive.
KEVN
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
