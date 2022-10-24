Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
19 Horror Movie Sequels So Incredibly Bad That They Make The Original Look Perfect
Even the best horror movies of all time can be dragged through the dirt by a poor sequel. We all love the original Halloween movie, but by the time it got to the Cult of Thorn, the franchise had obviously lost its way. Freddy Krueger was a menacing killer in A Nightmare on Elm Street, but he eventually evolved into a bad stand-up comedian delivering jokes about using a Nintendo Power Glove while taunting teenagers.
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
‘Black Adam’ Super $83M+ First Week, Eyes $27M+ 2nd Frame; ‘Prey For The Devil’ Previews – Box Office
New Line/DC’s Black Adam ends its first week with $83.4M, which is slightly ahead of what Dwayne Johnson’s Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw did in its first week at $83.1M. That’s impressive considering that this is a deeper universe DC character, and the other was connected to a long-established franchise, not to mention it debuted in the summer. Hobbs & Shaw ended its domestic run at $173.9M. The pic’s second weekend was $36.5M, and currently Black Adam is expected to come in lighter at $27M-$30M in weekend two. The anti-hero’s Thursday gross was $3.1M, -8% from Wednesday. Meanwhile,...
Lance Reddick Signs With CAA (Exclusive)
Actor Lance Reddick has signed with CAA for representation. Reddick, known for the John Wick franchise and HBO’s The Wire, has several projects on tap, including 20th Century’s remake of White Men Can’t Jump and Shirley, Netflix’s biopic of former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm. The fourth John Wick movie, with Reddick reprising his role as Continental Hotel concierge Charon, is also slated for release in March 2023. Reddick starred in Netflix’s Resident Evil series earlier this year and was a regular on Prime Video’s Bosch throughout its seven-season run. Along with The Wire, where he played Baltimore Police Col. Cedric Daniels, his TV credits include regular roles on Fringe and Comedy Central’s Corporate and recurring parts on American Horror Story, Oz and Lost. He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the ensemble for Regina King’s film One Night in Miami. The actor’s distinctive voice has also led to work in video games (Destiny 2, Horizon Zero Dawn) and animation (Netflix’s Paradise PD and Castlevania). Reddick continues to be repped by Grandview, the Law Office of Jim Hornstein and Portrait PR.
Gamespot
Stylish Avatar-Themed Shoes Revealed, Available To Order Now
After 13 years, a new Avatar film is finally headed to a cinema near you. If you're planning to go see the sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time and you want to do so in style, then these fresh kicks from Cariuma might be what you're looking for. Avatar: The Way of Water releases in theaters on December 16, so you'll get these stylish shoes in plenty of time to wear them there--just try to avoid stepping in anything sticky while you're there.
Gamespot
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Adds William Jackson Harper In Secret Role - Report
Next year's Ant-Man movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will feature William Jackson Harper in a secretive role, it seems. Variety reports that the Good Place star will appear in the movie, noting that his part in the film "remains a closely guarded secret." Harper's character, whoever it may be,...
Gamespot
Stuff of Nightmares #2 - The Monster Makers: Part 2
R.L. Stine’s first creator-owned single-issue comic series continues with even more disturbing horrors! After losing everything in a fiery disaster, the Cameron Brothers, Stella, and Frankie flee to an abandoned manor to get their hands on fresh corpses and continue their macabre experiments. But they aren’t alone and the terror is just beginning in this ghastly tale that only the Nightmare Keeper could tell…
Gamespot
Wanderful - Announcement Teaser Trailer
Marvel at the beautiful landscape, be amazed by the obscure things that you might encounter on your journey or simply race to the end of the world. Are you ready for a challenge whilst besting the ultimate adventurer’s high score? How far can you venture before running out of tiles?
Gamespot
Strange #7 - The Sorcerer Supreme and The Harvestman
THE SORCERER SUPREME OF DEATH! Clea and Wong have uncovered who is behind the zombie resurrections of the deceased heroes and villains. But they're going to need all the help they can get, including from the Sorcerer Supreme of Death…the Harvestman!
Gamespot
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Review - Into The Ether
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. If Illfonic Entertainment set out to make an authentic Ghostbusters experience, it's done so in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. The game's look, sound, and feel is true-to-form, right down to the voices of Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson as Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore, respectively. Manning a proton pack and PKE meter for the first time in order to track and trap ghosts is a shot of ectoplasmic adrenaline. As a video game, however, it falls into a devious trap of its own, one where excitement hastily shifts to monotonous repetition. Spirits Unleashed captures the Ghostbusters feeling well, but that authenticity belies a shallow, repetitive game that quickly wears out its welcome.
Gamespot
Netflix Is Dumping Its First Original Series In November
Netflix is apparently dropping its first Netflix Original series, Lilyhammer, this November, due to its license to stream it in the US expiring. As reported by IndieWire, come November you won't be able to watch Lilyhammer anymore, which while it isn't biggest Netflix Original, it is the first. Though it technically isn't an Original at all, as it was a licensed show that originally aired on Norwegian broadcast channel TV NRK. The show's US streaming license expires on November 20, meaning you will no longer be able to watch it following that deadline.
Gamespot
Detention No. 2 #1 - Maggie: A Girl of the Streets by Stephen Crane
Brilliant cartoonist Tim Hensley (Wally Gropius) returns with his first new comic book since the acclaimed “Sir Alfred No. 3” in 2015! This is a gorgeous, oversized one-shot comic magazine (there is no Detention #1 — it's a joke, folks!) strictly limited to 2000 copies and available only through the direct market! Hensley "adapts" in his own absurdist fashion an acknowledged classic of American literature, “Maggie: A Girl of the Streets” by Stephen Crane into a 44-page, oversized, full-color comic book titled “Detention #2.” Crane’s 1893 novella tells the story of Maggie, a Bowery waif on the cusp of maturity who becomes tragically embroiled with a barkeep named Pete. Hensley satirically frames his version of this brutal tale of slum life as a study aide à la Classics Illustrated, created for those being punished by remedial instruction.
Gamespot
Bryce Dallas Howard Joins Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi As Master Yaddle
The Star Wars universe is filled with thousands upon thousands of characters. Some get their own movie, others are just blurry in the background of iconic scenes, maybe waiting for their time to get noticed. Jedi Master Yaddle was introduced as a background character in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and made her way through cameos in Star Wars books and comics, but nothing sustainable.
Gamespot
Lord Of The Rings Wedding Bands Are Here And They Look Very Nice
Manly Bands has announced announced a new collection of rings/wedding bands inspired by The Lord of the Rings. The Manly Bands x Lord of the Rings Collection includes nine rings in all, with the most eye-catching being a recreation of the One Ring itself. There are also rings inspired by Gandalf, Frodo, Aragorn, Legolas, Gimli, Ringwraith, Gollum, and Sauron.
Gamespot
Tales Of The Jedi: 13 Things We Learned About The Star Wars Universe
The Star Wars prequels aren't the best films to come out of the Star Wars franchise, but they did introduce fans to a cavalcade of new ideas and characters. Out of the prequels we got the Clones Wars animated series, which led to Rebels, which leads to the new Disney+ series Tales of the Jedi.
Gamespot
Bethesda Talks Fallout TV Series And Rejecting 10 Years Of Movie Pitches
As part of Fallout's 25th anniversary, Bethesda has released a new video that hypes up the upcoming release of the Fallout TV series from Westworld's Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. In the video, Bethesda's Todd Howard begins by talking about how the company was to make a Fallout movie. Each time, Bethesda said no because it "just wasn't the right fit."
Gamespot
Seth Rogen's Sausage Party Getting A TV Show With Original Voice Cast
The Sausage Party universe is expanding. Prime Video announced today that it picked up a new Sausage Party animated series based on the movie, with the original cast set to return. The TV series is called Sausage Party: Foodtopia, and it's coming to Prime Video in 2024. The cast for...
Gamespot
George R.R. Martin Gives Update On Winds Of Winter, Says It's 75% Done And Biggest Book Yet
Author George R.R. Martin has provided an update on the next A Song of Ice and Fire book, The Winds of Winter, which he's been working on for a long time now. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release, but the book isn't ready yet and likely won't be soon, Martin said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently.
Comments / 0