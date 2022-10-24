Read full article on original website
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Builder Supply Outlet is your place for vanities!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins the program to talk about all vanities that they have in stock. To learn more about Builder Supply Outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
‘Buy now, pay later’ holiday deals worth your money, but only if you use ‘caution’
Halloween is next Monday, which means stores will be in full-blown holiday mode by next Tuesday. Ed Gjertsen, of the Engage Wealth Group in Chicago, told the WBBM Noon Business Hour that buy now, pay later services have become increasingly popular.
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/27/22: U.S. economy grows, Big Tech earnings, and Catch 35
Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Investment Management, joins John to talk about the U.S. GDP increasing, the markets reacting positively to the GDP number, big tech companies reporting earning declines, how that has been impacting the economy, and how the market traditionally performs in October. Segment 2:...
Tavern on Rush closes in Gold Coast, holding its last dinner service after 25 years
After a quarter of a century it's last call at Tavern on Rush.
15 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Chicago
If you are looking for ideas for a romantic date night in Chicago, there are so many options!. Listed below are a mix of some classic and unique Chicago date ideas that ensure a fun and entertaining time for you and your date. No matter your budget, you will find...
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/25/22: Rebuilding trust at work, likely recession, and Chicago home values
Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to discuss how you can rebuild trust after you make a mistake at work. Segment 2: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about the nice run of the stock market the last week or so, what he expects the Fed to announce at their next meeting, and the likelihood we see a recession early next year.
Learn how to get ComEd’s free energy assessment!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: ComEd’s Elder Calderon joins the program to talk about how you can get ComEd’s free energy assessment and how it can help you lower your energy cost. To learn more about what ComEd can do for you visit comed.com.
Wintrust Business Minute: More than 6 in 10 Chicago employers require return to office
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. More than 6 in 10 Chicago employers are requiring employees return to the office on a weekly basis, according to Crain’s survey. It also finds that companies without a return to office mandate have no plans to change the rules. Of those requiring weekly attendance, it’s usually at least for day a week. 22% of employers require employees to come in three days a week, 18% require twice a week and 17% require five days a week.
BMO’s Josh Hermann helps a listener with their financial question
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: Business Banking Officer – VP – BMO Harris Bank at BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann joins the program to share his expertise with listener about their HELOC. To learn more about what Joshua and BMO Harris Bank can do for you go to bmoharris.com or give them a call at 1-847-967-4644.
Solemn Oath: A quaint brewery harkening back to an industrial era
Jon Hansen recounts his discussion with Solemn Oath Brewery’s Danny Boccassini as he highlights the Naperville brewery located at 1661 Quincy Avenue #179. Over the discussion, they emphasize the variety of craft beer Solemn Oath has to offer, their tap room, and their 77 house lager, representing the 77 neighborhoods throughout Chicago.
What kind of siding is good for a house?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: CEO and Founder of MegaPros Home Improvement Joe Hogel joins the program to talk about what are good siding options for your house. To learn more about what MegaPros can do for your home go to megapros.com or call 847-658-8989.
Wintrust Business Minute: The McRib is coming back for one more ‘Farewell Tour’
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The McRib is coming back to McDonalds, and this could be the last time fans get it. The sandwich is returning to the menu on Oct. 31 for a limited time. A statement from McDonald’s says “this could be your last chance to taste it” because it won’t be sold nationally for a while following this promotion. They’re calling this a farewell tour. The company does leave the door open for a possible return at some point.
Enjoy bourbon from seed to spirit at Whiskey Acres
Nick Nagele, co-founder and COO of Whiskey Acres Distilling Company in DeKalb, joins John Williams to talk about the upcoming whiskey tasting and tour that is taking place at Whiskey Acres on Nov. 5th. Nick talks about what makes their distillery so unique, why they like to say they are in the Napa Valley of the corn belt, a special bourbon being made for Halloween, the confidence they have in their product, and what you will experience when you make a trip out to the distillery. Thirsty yet? Do you want to drink some whiskey with John? You can find more information about joining John here.
With bills in the thousands, Chicago families want answers from the city
WGN Investigates previously reported how a North Side condo building saw their water bill jump from a monthly average of up to $800, to more than $10,000. I
12 Best Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL
Schaumburg, Illinois, is located about 30 miles from downtown Chicago and about 10 miles from the city’s largest airport, O’Hare Airport. It is an economic leader that has more businesses than any other local suburb. It is such a bustling community with concert arenas, a native cultural center,...
Spotlight shines on Chicago Chef from Virtue Restaurant and Bar in Hyde Park
Damarr Brown, a chef at Virtue Restaurant and Bar, was featured in Food and Wine Magazine as one of the best chefs of 2022. FOX 32's Sylvia Perez has his origin story.
This Is the Most Rat-Infested City in the US
Chicago is home to the Bulls, the Cubs, the Bears and also, to rats!. The Windy City, while a premiere tourist destination for those interested in seeing the city’s beloved sports teams, attractions like the Bean and events such as Lollapalooza, is also facing a major rat problem. Pest...
Extremely Local News: Howard Street Red Line Station could see some new apartments
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History: A Gage Park man’s $11...
Halloween Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend: Haunted Houses, Festivals and More
Chicago looks like it's ready for Halloween. Jack-o-lanterns have gained ground on porches and steps. Loads of candy have made their way on -- and off -- the shelves. The days are getting shorter, and there's a tinge of chill in the air. Not to mention, the leaves are screaming with fall colors.
YouTuber Explains Why This Chicago Suburb Is The ‘Most Miserable City In America’
It took a long time for me to realize that Gary, Indiana didn't have the best of reputations. The first time I heard of Gary was from the mouth of a young Ron Howard in The Music Man. It really wasn't until I was in my 20s did I start...
