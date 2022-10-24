Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Names 5 Recession-Resistant Industries Emerging as Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "What works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new...
Nasdaq Futures Fall After Weak Amazon Guidance Adds Pressure to Tech Rout
Nasdaq 100 futures were lower Friday after disappointing Amazon earnings added to the already pressured index. Futures tied to the Nasdaq dropped 1.2% Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were lower by 0.2% and S&P 500 futures lost 0.7%. Amazon led the declines in premarket trading, plunging by 13% after the...
European Markets Lower After Central Bank Rate Hike and Flurry of Earnings Reports
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are lower this morning as investors continue to digest the European Central Bank's decision to raise its interest rate by 75 basis points alongside a raft of corporate earnings releases. Companies including Shell and Apple saw profits exceed expectations, while...
Hong Kong Stocks Fall More Than 3%; Bank of Japan Keeps Rates Unchanged
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led losses as shares in the Asia-Pacific fell as the Bank of Japan's left its benchmark interest rate unchanged. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong lost 2.95%, with the Hang Seng Tech index falling 4.62%. In Australia, the...
Apple Stock Surges, on Pace for Its Best Day Since 2020
Apple stock rose over 7% on Friday after reporting September quarter earnings that modestly beat expectations on revenue and profit and showed global demand for its premium hardware remains high. "Sometimes in-line results are most exciting," wrote JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee in a note on Friday. Apple stock rose over...
Biden Announces Crackdown of Surprise Bank Overdraft Fees and Other ‘Junk' Charges
With time running out before the election, President Joe Biden highlighted his administration's push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge their customers. The announcement comes after months of high inflation has eaten away at Americans' savings and made the economy the top issue for voters.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We knew this was going to be a pivotal week for stocks, with so many Big Tech names reporting earnings. Now that we're through those reports, we have a good sense of where things stand as we venture deeper into the fourth quarter. After Alphabet disappointed investors with soft ad revenue and Microsoft issued underwhelming guidance, Facebook cratered as it became clear it would continue losing money on its increasingly dire metaverse venture. Then came Amazon and Apple earnings after the bell Thursday. Amazon shares fell big time after it posted revenue that missed Wall Street's projections and issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter. Apple turned out to be the best of the bunch, but that's not saying much: Sales of iPhones and services came in below expectations. Read live market updates here.
‘I Don't Lose Sleep': Bank of America CEO Isn't Worried About Financing the Twitter Deal
The CEO of Bank of America, one of the financiers of Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, doesn't appear worried about the deal. When asked if he would lose sleep over it, he said: "I've got experts that handle the clients and I don't lose sleep on them. I lose sleep for a lot of other things, but not for that."
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay With Vertex Pharmaceuticals
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Warner Bros Discovery Inc: "I need to see them make some money. ... I'm not recommending stocks that are losing money." Getty Images...
Venture Capitalists Are Betting on a Part of China's Chip Industry Safe From U.S. Bans
The U.S. this month imposed new restrictions to maintain a lead over China in advanced chip technology. Nearly 80% of the global chip market falls under the mature technologies category, giving Chinese companies an opportunity to fill the gap, said Bo Du, managing director at WestSummit Capital Management. Tay Choon...
Amazon Stock Tumbles After Downbeat Sales Forecast
Shares of Amazon tumbled Friday. Amazon on Thursday gave weak guidance for the holiday quarter, and its third-quarter results also fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Amazon shares plunged more than 8% on Friday, a day after the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations.
Europe's ‘Not Out of the Woods' Despite Gas Prices Falling to 4-Month Lows
Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed natural gas prices to trade at historic levels back in August. However, these have significantly come down since then. "With gas storage near full, LNG inflows in oversupply and favourable mild autumn weather, prices are doing the work to keep the system balanced as commodities trade in the present," Ehsan Khoman, head of commodities research at MUFG Bank, told CNBC via email.
American Companies Increasingly Look Outside of China After Covid
Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
A Court Just Ruled That CFPB's Funding Is Unconstitutional, and That Could Be ‘Catastrophic' for Mortgage Markets
A court ruling against the CFPB on payday lenders called into question the agency's authority. The ruling, however, threatens to undermine the U.S. mortgage market. A court tossed out a regulation written by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for payday lenders last week, saying the agency's funding was unconstitutional and that it, therefore, lacked the ability to curb the industry.
Covid Cases, Controls Spread in China
"Since the 20th National Party Congress kicked off on 16 October, domestic Covid case numbers have been clearly on an upward trajectory," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu and a team said in a report Thursday. The Nomura analysts said they expect China's stringent Covid controls will remain at least...
U.S. Tech Giants Face Pressure From Europe's Telcos to Pay for Building the Internet
European telecom groups are demanding firms like Google and Netflix pay them to compensate for the outsized portion of bandwidth they take up on their networks. The idea is garnering political support in some European Union countries, and top EU officials have voiced sympathies with telecom operators' complaints. Not all...
An Apple and Tesla Exec Who Quit to Build His Own Startup Now Has a Star-Studded List of Investors
The opportunity to work for not just one but two tech giants was "very rewarding" for Sukemasa Kabayama. After a seven-year stint at Lego Japan, he became Apple's director of education and launched the use of the iPad in Japanese schools. Then came an opportunity Kabayama said he "couldn't pass...
EU Strikes Deal to Ban the Sale of New Diesel and Gasoline Cars From 2035
The EU's plans to phase out the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars and vans took a big step forward this week after the European Council and European Parliament came to a provisional agreement on the issue. "This extremely far-reaching decision is without precedent," said Oliver Zipse, the CEO...
How Super-Hot Rocks Miles Under the Earth's Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy
Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
