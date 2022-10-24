ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nasdaq Futures Fall After Weak Amazon Guidance Adds Pressure to Tech Rout

Nasdaq 100 futures were lower Friday after disappointing Amazon earnings added to the already pressured index. Futures tied to the Nasdaq dropped 1.2% Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were lower by 0.2% and S&P 500 futures lost 0.7%. Amazon led the declines in premarket trading, plunging by 13% after the...
Apple Stock Surges, on Pace for Its Best Day Since 2020

Apple stock rose over 7% on Friday after reporting September quarter earnings that modestly beat expectations on revenue and profit and showed global demand for its premium hardware remains high. "Sometimes in-line results are most exciting," wrote JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee in a note on Friday. Apple stock rose over...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We knew this was going to be a pivotal week for stocks, with so many Big Tech names reporting earnings. Now that we're through those reports, we have a good sense of where things stand as we venture deeper into the fourth quarter. After Alphabet disappointed investors with soft ad revenue and Microsoft issued underwhelming guidance, Facebook cratered as it became clear it would continue losing money on its increasingly dire metaverse venture. Then came Amazon and Apple earnings after the bell Thursday. Amazon shares fell big time after it posted revenue that missed Wall Street's projections and issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter. Apple turned out to be the best of the bunch, but that's not saying much: Sales of iPhones and services came in below expectations. Read live market updates here.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay With Vertex Pharmaceuticals

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Warner Bros Discovery Inc: "I need to see them make some money. ... I'm not recommending stocks that are losing money." Getty Images...
Amazon Stock Tumbles After Downbeat Sales Forecast

Shares of Amazon tumbled Friday. Amazon on Thursday gave weak guidance for the holiday quarter, and its third-quarter results also fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Amazon shares plunged more than 8% on Friday, a day after the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations.
Europe's ‘Not Out of the Woods' Despite Gas Prices Falling to 4-Month Lows

Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed natural gas prices to trade at historic levels back in August. However, these have significantly come down since then. "With gas storage near full, LNG inflows in oversupply and favourable mild autumn weather, prices are doing the work to keep the system balanced as commodities trade in the present," Ehsan Khoman, head of commodities research at MUFG Bank, told CNBC via email.
American Companies Increasingly Look Outside of China After Covid

Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
A Court Just Ruled That CFPB's Funding Is Unconstitutional, and That Could Be ‘Catastrophic' for Mortgage Markets

A court ruling against the CFPB on payday lenders called into question the agency's authority. The ruling, however, threatens to undermine the U.S. mortgage market. A court tossed out a regulation written by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for payday lenders last week, saying the agency's funding was unconstitutional and that it, therefore, lacked the ability to curb the industry.
Covid Cases, Controls Spread in China

"Since the 20th National Party Congress kicked off on 16 October, domestic Covid case numbers have been clearly on an upward trajectory," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu and a team said in a report Thursday. The Nomura analysts said they expect China's stringent Covid controls will remain at least...
How Super-Hot Rocks Miles Under the Earth's Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy

Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
