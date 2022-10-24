There's Still Time for Big Savers to Use ‘After-Tax Contributions' to Funnel More Into 401(K) Plans for 2022

Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payments just three weeks away
Millions of taxpayers are still eligible for COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, with the deadline to claim the financial relief fast approaching. Between 8 million and 9 million people could be eligible for additional COVID-19 relief through either a stimulus payment or the Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Biden Announces Crackdown of Surprise Bank Overdraft Fees and Other ‘Junk' Charges
With time running out before the election, President Joe Biden highlighted his administration's push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge their customers. The announcement comes after months of high inflation has eaten away at Americans' savings and made the economy the top issue for voters.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay With Vertex Pharmaceuticals
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Warner Bros Discovery Inc: "I need to see them make some money. ... I'm not recommending stocks that are losing money." Getty Images...
IRS ‘Fully Committed' to Better Customer Service as Agency Hires 4,000 New Workers
The IRS said it has hired 4,000 new customer service workers as the agency prepares for the 2023 tax filing season. The agency plans to hire 1,000 more before the end of the year, with most training being complete by Presidents Day. The IRS said it has passed a milestone...
‘I Don't Lose Sleep': Bank of America CEO Isn't Worried About Financing the Twitter Deal
The CEO of Bank of America, one of the financiers of Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, doesn't appear worried about the deal. When asked if he would lose sleep over it, he said: "I've got experts that handle the clients and I don't lose sleep on them. I lose sleep for a lot of other things, but not for that."
