9to5Mac

iCloud Shared Photo Library: Here’s how it works in iOS 16

Apple has launched a major new capability to the Photos app with iOS 16.1 that makes it much easier to share photos and videos with loved ones. Going beyond the Shared Albums feature that’s been available for years, iCloud Shared Photo Library lets you automatically or manually share your entire or partial photo library and also directly from your camera.
9to5Mac

‘SiriSpy’ iOS bug allowed apps to eavesdrop on your Siri conversations before fix

Apple released iOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura to the public this week. In addition to headlining new features and changes, there are also essential security fixes as well. One of the most notable fixes is for a bug that allowed applications to eavesdrop on your conversations with Siri. Here are the full details…
9to5Mac

Duolingo Math now available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad

Back in August, Duolingo officially announced its new Math app following a teaser in 2021. Now Duolingo Math is finally available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad users – and as the name suggests, the app aims to help people (especially children) learn and improve their math skills.
9to5Mac

Spotify audiobooks app update rejected by Apple three times over in-app purchase rules

As described in a new update to its Time to Play Fair website, Spotify has faced the ire of App Review over its attempt to launch an audiobooks store inside the Spotify app on iPhone. The app was rejected three times by App Review due to violations of Apple’s In-App Purchase rules, before finally being approved on Tuesday. The eventually-approved app experience entails a nine step process, far more complicated than Spotify ideally wanted to offer, to comply with App Store rules.
9to5Mac

iOS 16.2 beta introduces new architecture to the Home app for a more reliable experience

One of the main highlights of iOS 16 is the redesigned Home app, which is part of the Apple’s efforts to push HomeKit and the new Matter standard for smart home devices. Now with iOS 16.2 beta, the company is finally introducing the promised new architecture to the Home app, which is expected to make the experience more reliable for users.
9to5Mac

iPhone 15 Pro may replace clicky volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons

Apple could be planning to replace the clickable volume and power buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max next year with solid-state buttons. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared this detail, comparing it to when the iPhone 7 replaced the clickable Home button with a solid-state Home button.
9to5Mac

Apple releases iOS 15.7.1 with security updates for iPhone and iPad users

Following the release of iOS 16.1 earlier this week, Apple is now releasing iOS 15.7.1 to the public. The update, which comes for users who don’t want to install iOS 16 yet or who have an older device, brings recommended security enhancements for iPhone and iPad users. The official...
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Daily: October 25, 2022 – Apple’s ‘Freeform’ app, more

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Addigy: The ONLY real-time Apple device management platform...
9to5Mac

Telegram quietly testing paid posts on channels, and they bypass Apple’s in-app purchases

Telegram this year introduced a paid “Premium” subscription that unlocks extra features for users, but it seems the platform wants to make even more money from the messaging app. This time, Telegram has been quietly testing paid posts on channels. But more than that, the app is using its own payment system on iOS to bypass Apple’s in-app purchases.
9to5Mac

Apple planning to release 16-inch iPad in Q4 2023, new report says

Apple is once again said to be working on a larger iPad, this time according to a new report from The Information. According to the report, which cites a “person familiar with the project,” the new iPad could be released as soon as next year with a 16-inch display. “The device would further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook,” the report says.

