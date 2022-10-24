Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
iPhone as Mac webcam: How to use Continuity Camera in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura [Video]
Apple has expanded the capability of its Continuity Camera feature this year with macOS Ventura and iOS 16. Now users will be able to use iPhone as Mac webcam for a high-quality, wireless experience. Follow along for at how to use Continuity Camera. Continuity Camera first arrived with macOS Mojave...
9to5Mac
iCloud Shared Photo Library: Here’s how it works in iOS 16
Apple has launched a major new capability to the Photos app with iOS 16.1 that makes it much easier to share photos and videos with loved ones. Going beyond the Shared Albums feature that’s been available for years, iCloud Shared Photo Library lets you automatically or manually share your entire or partial photo library and also directly from your camera.
9to5Mac
‘SiriSpy’ iOS bug allowed apps to eavesdrop on your Siri conversations before fix
Apple released iOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura to the public this week. In addition to headlining new features and changes, there are also essential security fixes as well. One of the most notable fixes is for a bug that allowed applications to eavesdrop on your conversations with Siri. Here are the full details…
Belkin teases upcoming Continuity Camera MagSafe mount for iMac and Studio Display
Alongside the release of macOS Ventura this week, Belkin officially launched its MagSafe mount designed to be used with Apple’s new Continuity Camera feature. While the first version of this mount is designed for Mac laptops only, the company also has a version intended for Apple displays and desktops coming soon…
9to5Mac
Duolingo Math now available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad
Back in August, Duolingo officially announced its new Math app following a teaser in 2021. Now Duolingo Math is finally available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad users – and as the name suggests, the app aims to help people (especially children) learn and improve their math skills.
9to5Mac
Apple temporarily halts showing ads for gambling apps on App Store product pages following developer complaints
This week, Apple rolled out new ad placements in the App Store for the Today tab and at the bottom of product pages of other apps. App Store ads are always a controversial (and widely disliked) subject, but this latest expansion was particularly grating to the developer community. Developers were...
Apple debuts redesigned iCloud web interface for beta users with customizable tiles, more
Apple has launched a new iCloud interface on the web for beta users. This new design is far more modern and customizable, with a tile-based interface that shows information from Apple’s various iCloud apps and services. This includes Mail, Reminders, Photos, and more. This new iCloud design launched today....
9to5Mac
Spotify audiobooks app update rejected by Apple three times over in-app purchase rules
As described in a new update to its Time to Play Fair website, Spotify has faced the ire of App Review over its attempt to launch an audiobooks store inside the Spotify app on iPhone. The app was rejected three times by App Review due to violations of Apple’s In-App Purchase rules, before finally being approved on Tuesday. The eventually-approved app experience entails a nine step process, far more complicated than Spotify ideally wanted to offer, to comply with App Store rules.
9to5Mac
iOS 16.2 beta introduces new architecture to the Home app for a more reliable experience
One of the main highlights of iOS 16 is the redesigned Home app, which is part of the Apple’s efforts to push HomeKit and the new Matter standard for smart home devices. Now with iOS 16.2 beta, the company is finally introducing the promised new architecture to the Home app, which is expected to make the experience more reliable for users.
9to5Mac
Apple releases first betas of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, and watchOS 9.2
Just one day after the release of iOS 16.1, Apple is restarting the beta testing process yet again. The company has now released the first betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 to developers, as well as macOS Ventura 13.1 and watchOS 9.2. Developers can update their iPhone to iOS...
9to5Mac
iOS 16.2 lets users report to Apple when Emergency SOS is unintentionally triggered
Apple on Tuesday released the first iOS 16.2 beta to developers, and it comes with some new features – especially for iPad users. And when it comes to the iPhone, Apple has added an intriguing new option that lets users report to the company when Emergency SOS is unintentionally triggered.
tvOS 16.2 beta brings multi-user voice recognition to Siri on Apple TV, here’s how it works
Apple this week released the first beta of iOS 16.2 for developers, which comes with overall improvements and some new features. The company also released tvOS 16.2 beta, and the update brings an important feature to Apple TV — multi-user voice recognition when using Siri. Siri voice recognition coming...
Apple now shows you App Store Search Ads, even when you’re not searching for apps
If you prefer your app recommendations to be served by the highest bidder, then you’re in luck. Apple has enabled Search Ads to appear on the front page and related app pages on the App Store. “Apple Search Ads makes it easy to promote your app on the App...
9to5Mac
iPhone 15 Pro may replace clicky volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons
Apple could be planning to replace the clickable volume and power buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max next year with solid-state buttons. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared this detail, comparing it to when the iPhone 7 replaced the clickable Home button with a solid-state Home button.
9to5Mac
Apple releases iOS 15.7.1 with security updates for iPhone and iPad users
Following the release of iOS 16.1 earlier this week, Apple is now releasing iOS 15.7.1 to the public. The update, which comes for users who don’t want to install iOS 16 yet or who have an older device, brings recommended security enhancements for iPhone and iPad users. The official...
Doctor is ‘not a crazy Apple person’ and recommends lifesaving Apple Watch to every patient
The Apple Watch is being credited with saving the life of a doctor who fell from the side of his house while power washing. Recounting his story to NBC Chicago, Dr. Thomas Ficho not only credits the Apple Watch Series 5 with saving his life, but he also explains why he tells all of his patients they need to wear an Apple Watch…
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: October 25, 2022 – Apple’s ‘Freeform’ app, more
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Addigy: The ONLY real-time Apple device management platform...
9to5Mac
Telegram quietly testing paid posts on channels, and they bypass Apple’s in-app purchases
Telegram this year introduced a paid “Premium” subscription that unlocks extra features for users, but it seems the platform wants to make even more money from the messaging app. This time, Telegram has been quietly testing paid posts on channels. But more than that, the app is using its own payment system on iOS to bypass Apple’s in-app purchases.
9to5Mac
Apple planning to release 16-inch iPad in Q4 2023, new report says
Apple is once again said to be working on a larger iPad, this time according to a new report from The Information. According to the report, which cites a “person familiar with the project,” the new iPad could be released as soon as next year with a 16-inch display. “The device would further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook,” the report says.
9to5Mac
iPadOS 16.2 beta adds Freeform collaboration app, Stage Manager external display support
Apple released the first beta of iPadOS 16.2 to developers today and the update includes a couple of notable additions. The Freeform collaboration app first announced at WWDC in June is now included in iPadOS 16.2. Meanwhile, Stage Manager is also once again supported with external displays. Here’s how Apple...
