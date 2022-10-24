Read full article on original website
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
SFGate
Forget bank robbery. These men stole $9 million in meat, feds say.
Nearly $400,000 of it, in two semitrailers taken from a lot in Emerald, Neb., in June. By the time authorities had finished tracing the missing steak, they'd uncovered what they say was an organized enterprise by three Florida men who pulled off about 45 thefts of meat and equipment over a year and a half.
SFGate
Ex-politician pleads not guilty in Vegas reporter killing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors said they won't seek the death penalty against a former Las Vegas-area politician who pleaded not guilty Wednesday to killing a veteran investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. “Not guilty, your honor,” Robert Telles, a Democrat who has...
Trump news – live: Trump Organization jury selected as Jan 6 panel plans to interview Secret Service agents
A jury has been selected for the upcoming trial of the Trump Organization, which has been indicted for allegedly perpetrating a massive tax fraud scheme. Prosecutors noted the difficulty in choosing a fair jury in Manhattan, where the former president is especially unpopular. The company, which denies the allegations, has...
Arnold Schwarzenegger brutally roasts former Trump official on Twitter
Schwarzenegger offered to give the official some advice on squatting.
Gavin Newsom is king of California, poll says
Brian Dahle is running into a brick wall against Gavin Newsom, a new poll says.
Update: Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' during San Francisco home invasion
SAN FRANCISCO -- Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was assaulted by a suspect wielding a hammer early Friday during a home invasion of the couple's San Francisco residence.According to the Associated Press, people familiar with the matter have told them the suspect specifically targeted the Pelosi home. The assault was revealed in a statement from Drew Hammill, spokesman for Speaker Pelosi:"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to...
SFGate
Ex-Army sergeant pleads guilty to barracks knife slaying
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former Army sergeant faces life in prison after pleading guilty to a federal murder charge in the killing of a fellow soldier found dead in his barracks from dozens of cuts and stab wounds. Byron Booker, 29, acknowledged as part of a plea deal...
Congressional lawmakers aghast after Pelosi's husband attacked during break-in
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were aghast after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently attacked at their home in San Francisco, California.
SFGate
Family of Tom Petty Partners With Gun Safety Group for Voting Ad
The family of Tom Petty, who owned guns during his lifetime, has licensed his 2010 song “Something Good Coming” for use in a political ad by the organization Everytown for Gun Safety. The clip will begin running in “key battleground states” Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Colorado beginning today, according to the organization.
SFGate
Oregon could be 1st state to make health care a human right
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind...
SFGate
Hand vote count on hold after Nevada high court says illegal
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume after the Nevada Supreme Court said in an after-hours ruling the current process is illegal and the Republican secretary of state directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.”
SFGate
Waiting period is baked into gun ballot measure in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A waiting and vetting period would be baked into gun purchases in Oregon if a measure on the November statewide ballot passes. If voters approve the measure Nov. 8, buying a gun would first involve the potential purchaser obtaining a permit, which requires a number of steps supporters of the initiative say would save lives. The measure also bans large capacity gun magazines.
