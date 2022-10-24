SAN FRANCISCO -- Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was assaulted by a suspect wielding a hammer early Friday during a home invasion of the couple's San Francisco residence.According to the Associated Press, people familiar with the matter have told them the suspect specifically targeted the Pelosi home. The assault was revealed in a statement from Drew Hammill, spokesman for Speaker Pelosi:"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to...

