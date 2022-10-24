ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

Forget bank robbery. These men stole $9 million in meat, feds say.

Nearly $400,000 of it, in two semitrailers taken from a lot in Emerald, Neb., in June. By the time authorities had finished tracing the missing steak, they'd uncovered what they say was an organized enterprise by three Florida men who pulled off about 45 thefts of meat and equipment over a year and a half.
Ex-politician pleads not guilty in Vegas reporter killing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors said they won't seek the death penalty against a former Las Vegas-area politician who pleaded not guilty Wednesday to killing a veteran investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. “Not guilty, your honor,” Robert Telles, a Democrat who has...
Update: Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' during San Francisco home invasion

SAN FRANCISCO -- Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was assaulted by a suspect wielding a hammer early Friday during a home invasion of the couple's San Francisco residence.According to the Associated Press, people familiar with the matter have told them the suspect specifically targeted the Pelosi home. The assault was revealed in a statement from Drew Hammill, spokesman for Speaker Pelosi:"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi.  The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.  Mr. Pelosi was taken to...
Ex-Army sergeant pleads guilty to barracks knife slaying

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former Army sergeant faces life in prison after pleading guilty to a federal murder charge in the killing of a fellow soldier found dead in his barracks from dozens of cuts and stab wounds. Byron Booker, 29, acknowledged as part of a plea deal...
Family of Tom Petty Partners With Gun Safety Group for Voting Ad

The family of Tom Petty, who owned guns during his lifetime, has licensed his 2010 song “Something Good Coming” for use in a political ad by the organization Everytown for Gun Safety. The clip will begin running in “key battleground states” Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Colorado beginning today, according to the organization.
Oregon could be 1st state to make health care a human right

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind...
Hand vote count on hold after Nevada high court says illegal

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume after the Nevada Supreme Court said in an after-hours ruling the current process is illegal and the Republican secretary of state directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.”
Waiting period is baked into gun ballot measure in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A waiting and vetting period would be baked into gun purchases in Oregon if a measure on the November statewide ballot passes. If voters approve the measure Nov. 8, buying a gun would first involve the potential purchaser obtaining a permit, which requires a number of steps supporters of the initiative say would save lives. The measure also bans large capacity gun magazines.
