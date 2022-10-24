Read full article on original website
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Review
Microsoft’s Surface line has long served as a guiding light for the quality standards other laptops and (especially) 2-in-1 makers should look to. With the Surface Laptop 5, it feels like Microsoft has pivoted, building a machine that fancies itself a Dell XPS competitor while bearing a design more appropriately squared off against basic Chromebooks. It’s a weird space for Microsoft to be, especially when its prices sit in the upper end of the market.
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Review
While Razer’s peripherals are anything but subtle, its most recent mice have been stripped down in favor of no-frills, lightweight builds. These light mice make them a great option for serious gamers, especially those that play first-person shooters. But their new Razer Basilisk v3 Pro is emphatically not that. It’s got… pretty much everything, from Qi wireless charging to RGB lighting, to a hilariously over-the-top 30K DPI sensor. It’s also built to take advantage of Razer’s new Qi dock, which syncs with its Chroma software and displays your mouse on a high-tech pedestal. But all this gadgetry comes at a steep price: it’ll run you a whopping $159, or $199 to pair it with the pedestal.
Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld Review
When Logitech unveiled the G Cloud Gaming Handheld last month, it turned a fair number of heads, including my own. The idea of a dedicated cloud gaming device is definitely an appealing prospect; having access to potentially thousands of high-quality games on demand without needing to wait for downloads, updates, or worry about storage is clearly the future we’re heading towards. But, the cloud gaming landscape is still a messy one in 2022. Xbox Game Pass continues to grow its subscriber base and expand to new platforms like VR, while other cloud services like Google Stadia threw in the towel after only a few short years.
Deal Alert: Pokemon Pencil Case + Two Pokemon: TCG Booster Packs for $6.99
Here's a Best Buy Early Black Friday deal that'd make a great stocking stuff for any Pokemon fan. Best Buy is offering an officially licensed Pokemon: The Card Game Pencil Case, which also includes two Pokemon TCG Booster Packs, for only $6.99. A Pokemon TCG booster pack costs $3.99. That basically means you're saving $1 off the two booster packs and getting the pencil case for free. If you were planning to bolster your Pokemon battle deck anyways, then you might as well get the discount and the freebie.
Aussie Deals: 46% Carved off The Quarry, Three PC Freebies, Cheap Switch Controllers and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Týr, the "we have one at home" version of the God of war—it's Friday! Today's a pretty great day for PC freebies (three by my count). I should also like to take this opportunity to alert Halloween celebrators to Alien Isolation Collection for 80% off. That and this unofficial VR mod for it. If you somehow survive the coronary that's coming, see you on Monday.
Every US PS2 Game Manual Has Now Been Preserved in 4K (and It Cost $40,000)
A game preservationist called Kirkland has done a great service to the world of video games - he has created a complete set of U.S. PS2 game manuals online in 4K that can be viewed for free at any time. Oh, and it cost $40,000 to complete. As reported by...
Xbox Console Sales Continue to Rise as Supply Chain Issues Relax
Sony's PS5 isn't the only console benefitting from improved supply chains this year. Xbox console sales are also on the way up, according to the company's first-quarter earnings report. Microsoft doesn't usually give hard numbers, but the company reported that hardware sales were up 13% for the period between July...
NVIDIA releases a new GeForce Game Ready driver with support for more titles
NVIDIA announced today the release of a new Geforce drivers for it's GPUs, And as usual, the drivers brings support for more titles. Today NVIDIA released a new GeForce Game Ready driver for Sackboy: A Big Adventure on PC. Gamers playing on PC with a GeForce RTX graphics card get...
The Meta Quest 3 Headset Is Coming Next Year
Looks like we're getting yet another brand new Quest headset next year, according to Meta itself. And it'll be a new consumer headset, effectively a Meta Quest 3, distinct from the expensive Quest Pro that just launched. Dropped quietly during today's quarterly earnings report for Meta, the company stated that...
Here's the First Look at Amazon's Fallout Series
Prime Video has shared the first look at the upcoming Fallout TV series. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fallout, Prime Video and Kilter Films shared the first look at a scene from the upcoming Fallout series currently in development. The shot is from the inside of a Vault that...
EA to Stop Selling Physical Games Entirely In Some Parts of Europe
EA games including FIFA, Battlefield and more will no longer be sold physically in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Scandinavia. Industry analyst MauroNL shared a report from Games Wirtschaft on Twitter (below), which states that the German-based Electronic Arts GmbH will no longer sell physical copies of its games in these countries, leaving digital downloads as the only option.
The Metaverse Is a 'Poorly Built Video Game' Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Says
Xbox boss Phil Spencer is not impressed by the metaverse as it is currently. Spencer is at WSJ Live taking questions and was asked about his thoughts on the metaverse. As reported by The Verge's Tom Warren, Spencer was critical of the version of the metaverse that currently exists. "Today...
Infinity Ward Reveals the Modern Warfare 2 Launch Changes Made After Beta
Infinity Ward has laid out some changes that have been made to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 in response to feedback from the game’s beta ahead of its launch later this week. In a post on the studio’s website, the team broke down several change categories, including audio,...
Microsoft is Adding Android 13 Features to Windows 11
Microsoft plans to add features from Android 13 to Windows 11 as part of its future roadmap — part of a move to add more more elements from Android overall to the operating system. The features were listed as part of an update intended for Windows 11 developers, in...
Star Wars Eclipse to Reportedly Feature New Race, Political Story; Plot Details Surface Online in a Controlled Leak
Details about Quantic Dream’s RPG Star Wars Eclipse were leaked on the internet recently, which shed light on the game’s story and the introduction of a new race. However, it appears that these details were leaked intentionally. On the Sacred Symbols podcast (via VGC), Colin Moriarty revealed all...
The Witcher: How CD Projekt Red Created One of the Biggest Names in Gaming
CD Projekt Red may now have more than 800 developers working across some of the biggest names in RPGs, but when it first began work on The Witcher – which was released 15 years ago this week – it had none of that. It was known for distributing games in Poland, not developing, and very few outside of the country had heard of it or its new project, a dark fantasy RPG based on a series of novels and short stories.
PlayStation's London Studio Is Working on a Co-Op Action Game Set in a Fantasy UK
PlayStation’s London Studio, known for its work on peripheral games like EyeToy and Wonderbook, is working on an untitled co-op game set in a fantasy version of its home city. In a lengthy interview with GameIndustry.biz, Co-Studio Head Stuart Whyte explained the studio is proud of its experimental history...
Stuck in the Mud: How a Tiny, Beloved Driving Game Sparked a Bizarre, Decade-Long Feud
Back in June, fans of 2014 physics-based driving game Spintires encountered a frustrating problem when the game was suddenly and mysteriously removed from Steam. It was reinstated not long after and then, just a few days later, removed again. It hasn’t returned since, and fans have been left in the dark as to whether they’ll ever be able to download, update, or share their beloved driving games with others ever again.
Forspoken Developers Explain Magical Parkour Abilities
Square Enix has explained the eight different magical parkour abilities in Forspoken that allow the player to speed, scale, and soar around the world of Athia. Detailed in a PlayStation Blog post, the different skills won't all be unlocked from the beginning, but protagonist Frey will likely accrue them fairly quickly as developer Luminous Productions appears to be focusing greatly on traversal.
Netflix Launches New Discord Bot; Here Is How It Works and Steps to Add It to Your Server
Netflix has announced that it has just launched a Discord bot called “Hey, Netflix.” The bot can be used to find a film or series that you can watch together with your Discord server members. The bot also creates a thread where you can have conversations about what you are watching without worrying about spoiling others. The bot only recommends titles that are available in everyone’s home country, and it is not a tool to stream shows and films together.
