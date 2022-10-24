While Razer’s peripherals are anything but subtle, its most recent mice have been stripped down in favor of no-frills, lightweight builds. These light mice make them a great option for serious gamers, especially those that play first-person shooters. But their new Razer Basilisk v3 Pro is emphatically not that. It’s got… pretty much everything, from Qi wireless charging to RGB lighting, to a hilariously over-the-top 30K DPI sensor. It’s also built to take advantage of Razer’s new Qi dock, which syncs with its Chroma software and displays your mouse on a high-tech pedestal. But all this gadgetry comes at a steep price: it’ll run you a whopping $159, or $199 to pair it with the pedestal.

