Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and fired its top executives
Elon Musk has completed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, a source familiar with the deal told CNN Thursday, putting the world's richest man in charge of one of the world's most influential social media platforms.
Scam Alert: SHIB and DOGE on Cardano Might Be Honeypots
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Breaking: Elon Musk Acquires Twitter, Dogecoin Slips
According to a CNBC report, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of the microblogging platform Twitter in a $44 billion deal. CNBC reporter David Faber also shared in a tweet that Twitter’s CEO Parag Agarwal and chief financial officer Ned Segal have left the company’s headquarters in San Francisco. Faber added that the executives “will not be returning.”
Dogecoin has soared 44% in the past week as Elon Musk's Twitter takeover lifts hopes for expansion in payments
Dogecoin is climbing once again, with the meme token gaining 44% since Monday as Elon Musk neared completion of his Twitter takeover.
VERTU’s Trailblazing Web3 Phone Forges an Exclusive Partnership With Ethereum
October 24th sees the dawn of a new era for VERTU, with the launch of the METAVERTU in London – the world’s first Web3.0 enabled smartphone. Having built a reputation for investing in innovative design, luxurious materials, VIP services and network security, VERTU is now breaking new ground when it comes to next generation of hardware and software. The theme of this campaign is ‘connecting people’, showing the respect to NOKIA.
Dogecoin Price Jumps 13% as Elon Musk Twitter Deal Nears Conclusion
Whale Parts with 3.3 Trillion SHIB, Now Holds Zero Coins: Details
Vitalik Buterin Believes Elon Musk's Twitter Office Should Be Moved to Switzerland
In a recent tweet, economist and former Bloomberg columnist Noah Smith said he believes Elon Musk should move the headquarters of Twitter that he has just bought to Oakland. Ethereum co-founder and frontman Vitalik Buterin tweeted in response that he has always believed the Twitter head office should be located in Switzerland.
Reddit NFTs on Polygon Spike 1,113% in Trading Volume as Millions Rush to Participate
Reddit's collection of digital avatars provoked an unprecedented surge of activity in the NFT sector, according to Polygon Analytics sector on Dune portal. Within 24 hours of the second generation's release, the trading volume of Reddit Collectible Avatars surged 1,113% to surpass the $2.5 million mark. At the same time, the number of holders of such digital avatars is only 160,000 addresses behind the 3 million mark.
XRP Forms First “Golden Cross” in Months, BitBoy Says ADA Listing on FTX May Threaten Cardano, Bitstamp Brings SHIB to U.S.: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. XRP forms its first "golden cross" in months: details. On Oct. 23, market watchers could see XRP's daily moving average (MA) 50 crossing above the MA 200 for the first time in 15 months. This chart pattern is known as "golden cross," which is regarded as a long-term bullish indicator. The last time XRP’s "golden cross" was spotted was on July 17, 2021, and was followed up by a 176% price rally later. Analysts and traders usually interpret the golden cross as a sign of a defined uptrend. Since trend-following traders may be more inclined to buy after the most recent cross, this could lead to further price gains.
Web3 Foundation Chief Legal Officer Slams European Commission Directive on Crypto
Mr. Schönberger explains why yet another attempt to regulate Web2 and Web3 digital systems in similar manners can pose a huge threat to the technological progress of cryptocurrency protocols. Product Liability Directive is too dangerous for blockchain, Daniel Schönberger says. In his LinkedIn post shared on Oct. 25,...
Visa Has Plans to Launch Its Own Cryptocurrency Wallet
Global financial giant Visa has filed several cryptocurrency-related trademark applications, according to trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis. The applications indicate that the Fresno, California-based financial services corporation intends to launch its own cryptocurrency wallet. Visa also filed an application for software used in auditing cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets. The financial...
Ripple Ad Appears in Wall Street Station, DOGE Up 13% as Elon Musk Twitter Deal Nears Conclusion, SHIB Sets New Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Ripple's vice president of corporate strategy and operations, Emy Yoshikawa, commented on a video shared by a Ripple enthusiasts, @RippleXrpie, on Twitter. The video shows three ad banners by the fintech giant at the Wall Street subway station in New York City, with one of them saying “Crypto Means Business.” Yoshikawa wrote that she used to use this station on her commute a long time ago and that the ads she saw on the video impressed her. Apart from New York, the ads were also spotted at London’s Liverpool Street Station. As reported by U.Today, earlier this month, Ripple inked partnerships in France and Sweden, bringing ODL to consumers in these countries.
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Comes Out as VR Skeptic
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioned the utility of virtual reality (VR) in a recent tweet. Echoing one of the most popular talking points among cryptocurrency skeptics, Buterin argues that "VR for the sake of VR" simply will not work. Hence, he believes that the technology is unlikely to get serious...
London is the Next Station for The Internationally Overarching Blockchain Summit
As the Most Prodigious and the Largest Blockchain & Crypto Conferences Hub, Blockchain Economy Summit has just successfully finished its Most Global Blockchain Event Ever in Dubai, UAE on 4-5 October, 2022 with more than 3000 profoundly gratified attendees from 74 countries all over the world. Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit hosted dozens of sponsors like GARI, Chingari, NAGAX, Codego, Point Network, Gton Capital and many more at this astounding 5th Edition of the Blockchain Economy Summit. The Main Stage of the Conference welcomed many of the high-quality speakers who are experts in blockchain and crypto industry such as Vas Modinos, Services Solution Lead at Microsoft and Founder of Blockready, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC and Guest of Honor of the Conference with his Opening Keynote Speech, Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Founder of Chingari, Ivan Liljeqvist, Founder of Moralis, Entrepreneur and Software Developer, Ramia Farrage, MC, Senior Producer and Presenter, Forbes, Benjamin Bilski, German Serial Tech Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO of NAGA, Forbes 30 Under 30, Alena Afanaseva, Co-founder and CEO of BeInCrypto, Adrian Zduńczyk, Chartered Market Technician, Founder of The Birb Nest and many more who have shared their expertise and knowledge with an academy-level speech. It’ll be incomplete without mentioning Titan the Robot, the Blockchain Economy Summit Ambassador, King of the Robots, a stunning and awe-inspiring piece of technology who attracted the BE audience from thin air and had people crying with laughter at his hilarious antics at this Epic Round of the Blockchain Economy Summit in Dubai.
An Exclusive Experience, MEXC is Worldwide First to Launch Future Second-level K-line Function
On October 25, the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC upgraded the function of future products and launched the second-level K-line function. MEXC is the first cryptocurrency trading platform in the world to launch the future second-level K-line function. Currently, the K-line chart of the future trading page on cryptocurrency trading platforms...
SHIB Shares Mysterious Teaser, Here's What Community Thinks
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 14,267%, XRP Accounts Nearing 4.35 Million, Robinhood Enables XLM, XTZ and AAVE Transfers: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu burn rate spikes 14,267%, price recovers. Shibburn’s data from yesterday demonstrated a huge burn rate spike by 14,267%, with the number of destroyed tokens not massive. According to Shibburn, around 14.07 million tokens — worth roughly $155 at that time — were sent to dead wallets. Meanwhile, SHIB’s market cap has also touched the $6 billion mark for the first time in 17 days. At the same time, the meme coin’s price saw a 7% surge to $0.000011, which followed after Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp listed it for customers in the U.S. At the moment of writing, however, SHIB lost its gains and is changing hands at $0.00001071.
Tron (TRX) Staking Now Supported by Binance.US
Binance.US, a subsidiary of cryptocurrency giant Binance, has announced that it now supports staking for the Tron (TRX) cryptocurrency. Its users will be able to earn up to 6.1% annual percentage yield (APY) at launch. As reported by U.Today, the San Francisco-based subsidiary also added staking for the Cardano (ADA)...
