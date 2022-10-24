As the Most Prodigious and the Largest Blockchain & Crypto Conferences Hub, Blockchain Economy Summit has just successfully finished its Most Global Blockchain Event Ever in Dubai, UAE on 4-5 October, 2022 with more than 3000 profoundly gratified attendees from 74 countries all over the world. Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit hosted dozens of sponsors like GARI, Chingari, NAGAX, Codego, Point Network, Gton Capital and many more at this astounding 5th Edition of the Blockchain Economy Summit. The Main Stage of the Conference welcomed many of the high-quality speakers who are experts in blockchain and crypto industry such as Vas Modinos, Services Solution Lead at Microsoft and Founder of Blockready, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC and Guest of Honor of the Conference with his Opening Keynote Speech, Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Founder of Chingari, Ivan Liljeqvist, Founder of Moralis, Entrepreneur and Software Developer, Ramia Farrage, MC, Senior Producer and Presenter, Forbes, Benjamin Bilski, German Serial Tech Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO of NAGA, Forbes 30 Under 30, Alena Afanaseva, Co-founder and CEO of BeInCrypto, Adrian Zduńczyk, Chartered Market Technician, Founder of The Birb Nest and many more who have shared their expertise and knowledge with an academy-level speech. It’ll be incomplete without mentioning Titan the Robot, the Blockchain Economy Summit Ambassador, King of the Robots, a stunning and awe-inspiring piece of technology who attracted the BE audience from thin air and had people crying with laughter at his hilarious antics at this Epic Round of the Blockchain Economy Summit in Dubai.

