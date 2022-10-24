Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Kris Jenner shares her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Kris Jenner has shared her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding – having been stung before with another of her reality star daughters. Earlier this year, Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 beau Travis Barker, although they explained that they had tied the knot without a license.
Lance Reddick Signs With CAA (Exclusive)
Actor Lance Reddick has signed with CAA for representation. Reddick, known for the John Wick franchise and HBO’s The Wire, has several projects on tap, including 20th Century’s remake of White Men Can’t Jump and Shirley, Netflix’s biopic of former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm. The fourth John Wick movie, with Reddick reprising his role as Continental Hotel concierge Charon, is also slated for release in March 2023. Reddick starred in Netflix’s Resident Evil series earlier this year and was a regular on Prime Video’s Bosch throughout its seven-season run. Along with The Wire, where he played Baltimore Police Col. Cedric Daniels, his TV credits include regular roles on Fringe and Comedy Central’s Corporate and recurring parts on American Horror Story, Oz and Lost. He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the ensemble for Regina King’s film One Night in Miami. The actor’s distinctive voice has also led to work in video games (Destiny 2, Horizon Zero Dawn) and animation (Netflix’s Paradise PD and Castlevania). Reddick continues to be repped by Grandview, the Law Office of Jim Hornstein and Portrait PR.
‘Black Adam’ Super $83M+ First Week, Eyes $27M+ 2nd Frame; ‘Prey For The Devil’ Previews – Box Office
New Line/DC’s Black Adam ends its first week with $83.4M, which is slightly ahead of what Dwayne Johnson’s Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw did in its first week at $83.1M. That’s impressive considering that this is a deeper universe DC character, and the other was connected to a long-established franchise, not to mention it debuted in the summer. Hobbs & Shaw ended its domestic run at $173.9M. The pic’s second weekend was $36.5M, and currently Black Adam is expected to come in lighter at $27M-$30M in weekend two. The anti-hero’s Thursday gross was $3.1M, -8% from Wednesday. Meanwhile,...
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have announced their divorce. The superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football each posted statements to Instagram on Friday saying they had finalized the end of their 13-year marriage. The announcement landed in the midst of Brady’s 23rd NFL season and just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion changed his mind about retirement. Brady had long expressed a desire to spend more time with Bündchen and his three children, but later said he had “unfinished business” with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
CNN To Scale Back Original Series And Films As It Looks To Move Longform In House
CNN is scaling back on original series and films and is looking to move to in-house production, citing costs as the network looks to cuts in division budgets. The CNN Original Series and CNN Films units, led by Amy Entelis, have been behind such popular shows as Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and the recent The Last Movie Stars. CNN recently debuted Navalny, the documentary about Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, and aired a documentary series on the Murdochs. CNN Worldwide Chairman and CEO Chris Licht wrote in a memo on Friday that “our long-term plan will no longer rely on commissioned...
