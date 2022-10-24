ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Café Bustelo & Pilon announce $1.25 million gift to FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management and FIU CasaCuba

Café Bustelo & Pilon, coffee brands in The J.M. Smucker Co. portfolio, have announced a $1.25 million gift to Florida International University benefiting student scholarships, the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management and the construction of FIU CasaCuba. The gift marks a deepening of the relationship between FIU...
FIU is 1st in the nation to launch solar energy technician apprenticeship

FIU’s Construction Trades Program offered by the Moss Department of Construction Management at the College of Engineering and Computing is the first in the nation to launch a Solar Energy Technician Apprenticeship program, which provides graduates with national credentialing in solar power construction and installation. The Construction Trades Program is a community workforce development program that trains workers to fill the demand for construction jobs in South Florida.
