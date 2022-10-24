Read full article on original website
Interview: Pierce Brosnan on the Past and Future of ‘Black Adam’s Doctor Fate
“You go right ahead, Matt. Give me your best shot.”. The unmistakable voice on the other end of the phone beckoning me for questions belongs to Pierce Brosnan. I know it well. I grew up watching Brosnan in a series of movies all through the 1990s; Mrs. Doubtfire, Dante’s Peak, his wildly underrated remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, and of course, four James Bond adventures, starting with 1995’s GoldenEye. At 69, Brosnan may be a bit older than in his 007 days, but he still has that same crisp, clear voice. When he asks where I’m calling from and I tell him Brooklyn, he responds “Ah ... lovely Brooklyn,” in a way that makes it sound like the most idyllic spot on Earth.
Marvel Puts ‘Blade’ Movie on Hold
Blade was nearly ready to begin shooting, after undergoing a lengthy pre-production phase in Atlanta. Unfortunately, the film’s now on hold after former director Bassam Tariq left the project. Tariq departed in late September, and ever since then, Marvel has been looking for someone to replace him. Wouldn’t any number of up-and-coming directors be champing at the bit to get in the director’s chair for Marvel?
‘Creed III’ Trailer: Another Round With Adonis Creed
Creed III is the third installment in the Rocky spinoff franchise, and the first movie directed by its star, Michael B. Jordan, who takes over the helm of the franchise from Creed’s Ryan Coogler (who is still involved as a producer and co-writer) and Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. (who is off directing a new Transformers movie). This latest movie is set several years after the previous installments and sees a well-established Adonis Creed (Johnson) facing a new challenger in the form of a man from his past, played by Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors.
‘Black Adam’ Early Reviews Say The Rock Makes a Great Superhero
Dwayne Johnson always had the physique of a superhero, but finally, after years and years of development, he is officially playing one onscreen. In Black Adam, The Rock portrays a man of antiquity given enormous magical powers by the gods. Awakening in the present day, he confronts the modern world with anger and violence. (Can you blame him? I mean, look at the modern world.) It’s then up to the heroes of DC Comics’ Justice Society, including Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) to stop him.
‘Black Adam’ Producer Frustrated With Post-Credits Scene Leak
Black Adam has been in the works for an extremely long time. So it makes sense the people behind it would be a little upset when things get spoiled. In the lead-up to the film’s release, Dwayne Johnson made some hints here and there, even coming right out to say it in an interview. While of course, a fight between Black Adam and Shazam was planned, Johnson wanted more. When asked if the film would lead to a fight between Black Adam and a certain guy from Smallville, he said:
‘The Santa Clauses’ Trailer Brings Back Tim Allen’s Santa
So what does Tim Allen’s Santa Claus look like more than 15 years after we last saw him?. He looks like Santa Claus, guys. Santa always looks like Santa. Allen’s version of the beloved holiday icon is back in The Santa Clauses, a new legacyquel TV series that’s debuting next month on Disney+. Along with Allen, the new series also features Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz all back in the roles they played in the original Santa Clause movies. (Disney produced three of them between 1994 and 2006.) The key new member of the cast in this show is Kal Penn as a businessman who sets the plot into motion.
Actors Who Died in 2022
For film and TV fans, 2022 has been a year of high highs and low lows — and none lower than the losses of some of our favorite stars of the big and small screens. Since January, we’ve had to say goodbye to dozens of wonderful actors and actresses, including quite a few Hollywood legends and a fair number of Oscar and Emmy winners.
‘Halloween Ends’ Reviews Say the Series Should Be Laid to Rest
Unfortunately for fans of the Halloween franchise, it seems that The Shape should have just stayed in prison. The David Gordon Green trilogy has been nothing if not divisive, with a strong start, a middling middle, and apparently, a pretty disappointing ending. While John Carpenter gave this trilogy his blessing, either even he couldn’t save it, or he was mostly hands-off.
Ralphie Returns in First ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Teaser
Almost 40 years later, it’s time for another Christmas Story. Technically there has already been two sequels to the 1983 cult classic A Christmas Story. In 1994, Bob Clark, the director of the original Christmas Story, made the movie My Summer Story, with Kieran Culkin in the role of Ralphie. Then in 2012, there was a direct-to-video sequel called A Christmas Story 2, made with a different cast and totally ignoring the events of My Summer Story. That film starred Braeden Lemasters as a slightly older Ralphie during yet another mishap-filled Christmas holiday.
Dwayne Johnson Says Black Adam Will ‘Absolutely’ Fight Superman
Black Adam is a hugely powerful character within the world of DC Comics. He’s super-strong, he’s invulnerable, he’s fast, he can fly, and he can shoot lightning bolts at will. But of course, DC is not lacking in the hugely powerful character department. This is the home of people like Superman and Wonder Woman and Green Lantern. And part of the fun of cinematic universes full of these titanic figures is imagining what would happen if they ever got into a fight. Who would win: Superman or Black Adam? Batman or Superman? Aquaman or the Sahara Desert? (We’re putting our money on the desert. There’s no fish to talk to out there, Aquaman! You’re in trouble!)
James Gunn Is Pitching a Secret DC Project
It’s very difficult to exist in both the Marvel and DC universes, but James Gunn has found a way to do it for the last few years. He went from directing the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise at Marvel to helming The Suicide Squad (and its spinoff TV series Peacemaker) for DC. Then he jumped back to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But he’s apparently looking to make another jump back to DC for another as-yet-unrevealed project.
‘Black Adam’ Has Biggest Opening Weekend of Dwayne Johnson’s Career As Leading Man
DC Comics fans know Black Adam, but in the wider moviegoing world, he’s a very obscure character. So when people showed up this weekend for the movie in large numbers, it wasn’t necessarily the droves and droves of Black Adam fans that made the movie a hit. It was Dwayne Johnson fans, looking for the chance to see their favorite play a comic-book hero for the first time.
Dwayne Johnson ‘Optimistic’ About a Marvel/DC Crossover Movie
Comic-book fans have gotten incredibly spoiled in the last few years. Concepts that seemed totally impossible just a decade or two ago — like an interconnected cinematic universe of superheroes that mirrored the structure of comics and built to massive crossover movies — are now commonplace. We are living in the world nerds used to dream about to disassociate while jocks gave them wedgies.
‘Nope’ Announces Streaming Debut on Peacock
It won’t quite be here in time for Halloween, unfortunately, but if you’ve been waiting for streaming to watch Jordan Peele’s outstanding new horror movie Nope, it’s almost here. The film is coming exclusively to Peacock next month. Nope is Peele’s unique twist on an alien...
The New ‘Equalizer’ Movie Is a ‘Man on Fire’ Reunion
After nearly 20 years, Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington are once again sharing the screen. This time, it's in The Equalizer 3. The last time these two worked together was back in 2004, in Tony Scott’s dark thriller Man On Fire. Ahead of production, they hung out in Italy, on the Amalfi Coast. Back in June, Fanning announced that she was cast, and made an Instagram post about it. She called Washington a legend and said: “My gratitude to share the screen once again with the legend of all legends is endless. Can't wait.” Her sister, Elle, chimed in to say “The reunion to beat all reunions!!!!”
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Deadpool/Wolverine Team-Up Came Together
A lot of Marvel news leaks in advance these days, but the announcement that Deadpool 3 was becoming a Deadpool and Wolverine team-up movie — with Hugh Jackman back in his signature role several years after he made his “final” appearance as the character in Logan — was a real shock. Jackman was previously adamant that he was done playing Wolverine, and Logan was a pretty conclusive ending to his story. Plus, Jackman’s X-Men movies were made by Fox, and with Marvel now controlling those properties and characters, it looked like the company was ready to bring in a whole new cast to portray their mutant heroes.
A New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Is Coming From Damon Lindelof
Star Wars’ TV slate is going great, with series like The Mandalorian, Andor, Ahsoka, and the awesome-sounding The Acolyte. Star Wars movie slate is, well, kind of in shambles. It’s been three years since the last theatrically released Star Wars film (which was The Rise of Skywalker, and we all recall how that went), and we’re still years away from seeing any new Star Wars project back on the big screen. Films have been announced, like Rian Johnson’s trilogy of movies or Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, only to stall out in development, or get canceled completely.
Edgar Allan Poe Solves a Murder Mystery in the ‘Pale Blue Eye’ Trailer
What if famed horror writer Edgar Allan Poe solved murder mysteries? That’s the fun premise of the upcoming Netflix thriller The Pale Blue Eye, based on the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard. In the film, Poe is played by Harry Melling — AKA Dudley Dursley from the Harry Potter series — who gets brought in to find the killer in a bizarre killing that takes place in the 1830s at West Point.
‘The Flash’ Sequel Script Already Being Written
Ah... and there it is. Despite the extremely troubled production history of DC’s The Flash, there's already a sequel in the works. The film has been in constant flux since pretty early into its production. The movie has been through behind-the-scenes changes, trouble with its main star, and a complete overhaul of the writing team. Since the movie was announced in 2014, that means DC has been struggling to get this thing into theaters for nearly a decade.
New Horror Movie Is So Gory Theaters Are Giving Out Barf Bags
Can you imagine a movie being so disgusting that it makes you throw up? That’s apparently what happened to several moviegoers who attended screenings of the new horror movie Terrifier 2 this past week. According to reports and photos from social media, numerous moviegoers around the nation have been...
