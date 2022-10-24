Read full article on original website
New York Drivers Now Have Much Greater Risk Of Hitting Deer, Moose
Warning: Your chances of crashing into a deer or moose while driving in New York have dramatically increased. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reminded Empire State drivers that deer and moose become more active and are more likely to enter public roadways in the fall.
‘Massive’ Facility Coming To Hudson Valley, New York, Many Jobs
It's official, a "massive" facility is being built in the region. Officials say it's "one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades." Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27. Massive Cannabis Facility Breaking...
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard. With that in mind I find it difficult to understand why anyone, regardless of age, would choose to go back to work once they've already crossed the retirement finish line.
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
Big Hotel Renovation In Poughkeepsie Asking for Public Suggestions
If you are a long-time resident of the Hudson Valley chances are at one time or another you have spent time at the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel. It has been a focal point in Poughkeepsie for many years. Thinking back on all the times I have been to the Poughkeepsie Grand...
Where is The Ultimate Hudson Valley Lake House
What I am about to share with you is in my opinion three of the most amazing houses for sale in Ulster County that come with Lake Life. These three estates are not your granny's cabin in the woods. All three are on multiple acres, all three come with a...
Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York
Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026.
New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge
NEW YORK, NY – A New York State Trooper was rear-ended while parked on the shoulder of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly Tappan Zee) between New York and New Jersey. The New York State Police said the officer was inside his vehicle and running stationary radar when he was hit from behind by an inattentive driver. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. “Incidents like this are happening far too often to many people,” the NYSP said. “Last night, it was one of our own. One of our Troopers was The post New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York Dad Killed After Car Collides With Deer In Hudson Valley
A chain reaction crash involving another car led to the death of a Hudson Valley father following a crash with a deer. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident following a deer crash. New York State Police Respond To Crash With Deer In Town...
New York State Woman Leads Police on Wild Chase in Stolen Landscaping Truck
Anyone spot a missing company vehicle? Police say a New York state woman lead offcials on a chase that covered both sides of the Thruway Sunday afternoon. The pursuit would lead through multiple counties, and eventually involve authorities using a tire deflation device to stop the truck, that had been allegedly stolen from a local landscaping company the day before.
New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?
Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
Large, Unique Danger For Driver In Upstate New York
How alert are you when you are driving on the Thruway or the back roads around New York State? It seems there are more distractions than ever for drivers. As the fall and winter months approach us, there is a unique warning from officials for those who drive in the Empire State.
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School
If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
Fishkill Police Donate Bike to Boy Who Had His Stolen
If you are looking for an example of phenomenal police work look no further than this!. The feeling of having your bicycle stolen isn't a feeling any of us wants to experience. Just imagine one day you leave your bike somewhere and come back a short time later and it's gone!
Who Can Explain The New York State ‘Red Flag’ Law?
There are many items making the New York news, but there is one that I needed to get more information about. I keep hearing about the "Red Flag Law." When hearing about it on the news or reading about it, no one seems to say exactly what the law is.
Hudson Valley Grandfather Mistaken For Cop Nearly Killed At New York Restaurant
A Hudson Valley grandfather was shot by a total stranger while eating out with his children and grandchildren. On Friday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 28-year-old Hector Luna Jr. of Wallkill, New York pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to assault in the first degree. Orange...
Alert: Popular Cleaning Products Sold In New York May Get You Sick
Nearly 40 million cleaning products have been recalled because they may contain infection-causing bacteria. Another day and another recalled item to look out for. This week, Hudson Valley Post has reported on recalled desserts, recalled meat and now recalled cleaning supplies. Plastic Found In Popular Dessert Sold Across New York...
