Effective: 2022-10-28 07:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Austin San Antonio. Target Area: Bastrop; Hays; Lee; Travis; Williamson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Williamson, central Hays, Travis, northwestern Bastrop and northwestern Lee Counties through 830 AM CDT At 745 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Jarrell to near Round Rock to Driftwood. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Taylor, Buda, Elgin, Dripping Springs, Granger, Tanglewood Forest, Serenada, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Windemere, Hutto, Manor, West Lake Hills, Bartlett, Rollingwood, Jarrell and Mustang Ridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BASTROP COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO