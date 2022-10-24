Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Burnet, Llano, Travis, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Burnet; Llano; Travis; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL WILLIAMSON...NORTHWESTERN TRAVIS...SOUTHEASTERN LLANO AND CENTRAL BURNET COUNTIES At 646 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burnet, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burnet, Marble Falls, Bertram, Lago Vista, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Meadowlakes, Highland Haven, Inks Lake State Park, Watson, Oatmeal, Longhorn Cavern State Park, Joppa, Smithwick, Shady Grove, Spicewood, Cottonwood Shores and Sunrise Beach Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Hays, Lee, Travis, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 07:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Austin San Antonio. Target Area: Bastrop; Hays; Lee; Travis; Williamson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Williamson, central Hays, Travis, northwestern Bastrop and northwestern Lee Counties through 830 AM CDT At 745 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Jarrell to near Round Rock to Driftwood. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Taylor, Buda, Elgin, Dripping Springs, Granger, Tanglewood Forest, Serenada, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Windemere, Hutto, Manor, West Lake Hills, Bartlett, Rollingwood, Jarrell and Mustang Ridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Burnet, Gillespie, Llano by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 04:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Burnet; Gillespie; Llano A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Gillespie, Llano and west central Burnet Counties through 630 AM CDT At 542 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Castell, or 16 miles east of Mason, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kingsland, Llano, Buchanan Dam, Gainesville, Castell, Field Creek, Inks Lake State Park, Lone Grove, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, Bluffton, Valley Spring, Baby Head, Prairie Mountain, Stolz and Oxford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Bexar, Frio, Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 07:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar; Frio; Wilson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Frio, northern Atascosa, southwestern Wilson and south central Bexar Counties through 800 AM CDT At 713 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Bigfoot to near Schattel to near Goldfinch. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet, Charlotte, Moore, Goldfinch, Bigfoot, Leming, Schattel, Sandy Oaks, Iuka, Graytown, Kyote, Davis, Coughran, Dobrowolski, Amphion, Espey, McCoy and Rossville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burnet, Gillespie, Llano by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 05:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Burnet; Gillespie; Llano The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Gillespie County in south central Texas Llano County in south central Texas Western Burnet County in south central Texas * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 552 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oxford, or 9 miles southwest of Llano, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Llano, Buchanan Dam, Gainesville, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Meadowlakes, Buchanan Lake Village, Highland Haven, Castell, Inks Lake State Park, Lone Grove, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, Bluffton, Baby Head, Prairie Mountain, Stolz and Longhorn Cavern State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Dimmit, Edwards, Kinney, Maverick, Val Verde, Zavala by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 07:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dimmit; Edwards; Kinney; Maverick; Val Verde; Zavala WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Val Verde, Edwards, Kinney, Maverick, Zavala and Dimmit Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for DeWitt, Gonzales, Karnes, Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 09:55:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: DeWitt; Gonzales; Karnes; Wilson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DEWITT NORTHEASTERN KARNES...SOUTHERN GONZALES AND EAST CENTRAL WILSON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Kimble, Mason, Menard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 04:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kimble; Mason; Menard A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Kimble, southeastern Menard and Mason Counties through 545 AM CDT At 452 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Roosevelt, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Junction, Mason, Art, Loyal Valley, Yates Crossing, Saline, Streeter, Camp Air, Hilda, Grit, Katemcy, Roosevelt, Telegraph, Pontotoc, Fredonia, Segovia, Hedwigs Hill, Long Mountain, London and South Llano River State Park. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 435 and 477. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Concho, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Concho; Kimble; McCulloch; Menard; Schleicher; Sutton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Schleicher, Kimble, southwestern McCulloch, Menard, southern Concho and northeastern Sutton Counties through 445 AM CDT At 350 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms from southwestern Concho County to northeastern Sutton County, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brady, Junction, Menard, Eden, Melvin, Yates Crossing, Saline, Calf Creek, Roosevelt, London, South Llano River State Park, Hext, Fort Mckavett, Live Oak, The Intersection Of Us- 190 And Ranch Road 1311, Camp Sol Mayer, Us-83 Near The Menard- Concho County Line, Us-377 Near The Kimble-Menard County Line, Us- 190 Near The Menard-Mcculloch County Line and Cleo. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 428 and 462. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coleman, Concho, McCulloch by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; McCulloch A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Coleman, northwestern McCulloch and central Concho Counties through 400 AM CDT At 316 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 765, or near Millersview, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Paint Rock, Gouldbusk, Lohn, Rockwood, Pear Valley, Doole, Ivie Reservoir Near Concho Park Marina, Stacy, Waldrip, Salt Gap, Leaday, Millersview, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134, Fife, Us-283 Near The Mcculloch- Coleman County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 765, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1929, Whon and The Intersection Of Us- 87 And Ranch Road 2134. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
