There's Still Time for Big Savers to Use ‘After-Tax Contributions' to Funnel More Into 401(K) Plans for 2022

Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payments just three weeks away
Millions of taxpayers are still eligible for COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, with the deadline to claim the financial relief fast approaching. Between 8 million and 9 million people could be eligible for additional COVID-19 relief through either a stimulus payment or the Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Tomorrow Is Your Last Chance to Earn a ‘Nearly Risk-Free' 9.6% Return on Your Money
If you've been looking for an investment to keep up with inflation, everyone from your financial planner to your dad to Suze Orman has likely recommended looking into Series-I savings bonds, also known as "I bonds." It's easy to see why. These inflation-adjusted bonds backed by the U.S. government pay...
This 29-Year-Old Super-Saver Earns $135,000 a Year and Plans to Retire by 35: I'm in ‘the Top 1% of the Most Frugal People'
Tanner Firl doesn't understand why anyone would need a budget. "It never made sense to me," the 29-year-old tells CNBC Make It. "Most people have a problem not spending money. We have almost the opposite problem." Firl and his wife, Isabel, who live in Minneapolis, are practically allergic to spending...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay With Vertex Pharmaceuticals
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Warner Bros Discovery Inc: "I need to see them make some money. ... I'm not recommending stocks that are losing money." Getty Images...
Federal Consumer Watchdog Is Upping Efforts to Crack Down on ‘Junk Fees' at Banks
Surprise overdraft fees and depositor fees are the target of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's latest move in an ongoing effort to eliminate so-called junk fees. Many banks already have either eliminated overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees this year, which the CFPB estimates have saved consumers $3 billion. The nation's...
Key Inflation Gauge for the Fed Rose 0.5% in September, in Line With Expectations
The core personal consumption expenditures price index in September increased 0.5% from the previous month and 5.1% from a year ago. Including food and energy, PCE inflation rose 0.3% for the month and 6.2% on a yearly basis. Personal spending rose 0.6%, more than expected amid the rise in prices.
