Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding
Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
Country Stars Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick Marry in Rustic Farm Wedding: See the Photos
The wedding on a friend's farm featured several special touches, including an altar built with the help of family Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are officially Mr. and Mrs. Tenpenny, thanks to a wedding ceremony that featured several nods to those who tied the knot before them. Tenpenny, 33, and Patrick, 35, who got engaged last November at the Nashville bar where they first met, went into wedding day on Sunday, Oct. 23 looking forward to seeing each other in wedding attire and saying their vows, they...
Tenn-ex-see! Miranda Lambert Takes Nashville By Storm Weeks After Ex Blake Shelton's Steamy Performance
Shortly after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made headlines for their steamy performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry earlier this month, it seems the country crooner’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, is taking the southern city by storm. On Thursday, September 29, Lambert revealed that she had added yet another...
Miranda Lambert Says She Made Husband Brendan McLoughlin Huge Promise for Vegas Residency
Country icon Miranda Lambert‘s Las Vegas Residency began just a few days ago on September 23. The singer reveals a promise she made to her husband ahead of the residency. Lambert kicked off her residency this past Friday. She and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have a relationship very loved by fans. They have shared the stage multiple times, and fans love it when they do.
Scotty McCreery Goes on Date Night at North Carolina State Fair With Pregnant Wife Gabi
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are enjoying their final days as a family of two. There are only a few weeks remaining until the couple welcomes their first child, a son, to the world. And while they’re excited to meet the little boy, Scotty and Gabi are making it a point to go on a few dates before embarking on the challenging first months of parenthood.
See Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen's Flawlessly Choreographed Dance Break at Concert
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen sure know how to get down!. The "If I Don't Love You" singer and her opening act took the stage on the first night of the "Denim and Rhinestones Tour," wowing the crowd with a choreographed dance set to the song of the same name.
6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs
Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
Miranda Lambert and Her ‘Paw Paw’ Are the Cutest Duo [Pictures]
Despite being the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and racking up countless awards and accolades, superstar Miranda Lambert is still just a girl from East Texas. Lambert hasn't forgotten her roots, and she certainly hasn't forgotten her family. The country singer recently took some time off to have lunch...
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini And Carly Pearce Shock Fans With Surprise Performance Of "You're Drunk, Go Home"
Country music fans have learned to expect the unexpected from Kelsea Ballerini. The country-pop sensation is currently on her 10-night-only headlining Heartfirst Tour and is pulling out all the stops before she wraps in mid-September. During a recent (Oct. 1) performance at Chicago's Rosemont Theater, the songstress surprised fans by...
Alan Jackson’s Nashville Bar Will Honor Late Superfan From Maine
Before passing away last year, an Alan Jackson superfan shared that her final wish was to be cremated and have her ashes spread over the singer’s Nashville ranch. But Jackson did her one better. Mary Anne “Marie” Gallant made a stir in Music City when her daughter, Sue Castle,...
Travis Tritt Forced to Cancel Upcoming South Carolina Concert
If you have tickets to Travis Tritt’s Anderson, South Carolina, performance, we have bad news for you. The country music star announced via Instagram today that the concert, which was scheduled for Nov. 10 has been canceled “for reasons beyond [his] control.”. Unfortunately, the. singer won’t be rescheduling....
Carrie Underwood Packs in the Hits on Opening Night of Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Carrie Underwood unleashed her highly-anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Saturday night (Oct. 15) with a sold-out show in Greenville, S.C., delivering a nearly two-hour set list of her hits, new and old. Following an opening set from Jimmie Allen, Underwood took the stage for a performance that pushed the...
Jason Isbell, Sara Evans Among Country Stars Honoring Leslie Jordan After His Death
Leslie Jordan died on Monday at 67. The beloved actor was driving his car when he suffered an unknown medical emergency, and he crashed the vehicle into a building. Leslie Jordan became a fixture of the Nashville community and the country music world late in his career. The Chattanooga, Tenn. native released a gospel album in 2021. Many country stars paid tribute to him on Monday.
Country Stars from Dolly Parton and TJ Osborne to Brandi Carlile and Jimmie Allen Remember Leslie Jordan
Country musicians are mourning the loss of Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor best known for his roles on Heart Afire and Will & Grace, following his death on Monday. He was 67 years old. Jordan's rep confirmed to PEOPLE he died in a car crash in Hollywood, California, after an...
Cody Johnson’s ‘Human’ Video Features His Wife and Daughters [Watch]
Cody Johnson's "Human" is about as vulnerable as a song can get, and the music video follows suit. The Texas native was sure to include some special guest stars: His wife, Brandi, and their two daughters, Clara Mae, 7, and Cori, 5. The video is filled with clips showcasing some...
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn ‘Created a Bond’ Over Zoom During the Pandemic: ‘He’s the Love of My Life’
Reba McEntire has been dating actor Rex Linn since 2020, but their love story didn't begin in the most traditional way. The two began their relationship in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in a recent interview with People, McEntire says that hurdle — being apart — only strengthened their connection.
Unseen Leslie Jordan Interview Teases a New Country Music Project [Watch]
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan wasn't done with country music yet, and a new interview makes it clear country music hadn't had enough of him, either. Jordan — who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at age 67 — sat down CBS News' Anthony Mason two weeks ago in Nashville for a piece scheduled to air in November. However, the tragic news accelerated what might end up being his final television interview.
