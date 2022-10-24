Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Not Living Together-- Rumors Swirl Divorce Is Not Far Off
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage issues spark rumors of divorce.dvsross/Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not off to a good start. The power couple just got married and already show signs of a breakup in their immediate future. Radar Online reported Affleck may have removed his wedding ring.
The New ‘Equalizer’ Movie Is a ‘Man on Fire’ Reunion
After nearly 20 years, Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington are once again sharing the screen. This time, it's in The Equalizer 3. The last time these two worked together was back in 2004, in Tony Scott’s dark thriller Man On Fire. Ahead of production, they hung out in Italy, on the Amalfi Coast. Back in June, Fanning announced that she was cast, and made an Instagram post about it. She called Washington a legend and said: “My gratitude to share the screen once again with the legend of all legends is endless. Can't wait.” Her sister, Elle, chimed in to say “The reunion to beat all reunions!!!!”
Tobin Bell Will Return as Jigsaw in Next ‘Saw’ Film
He goes by the Jigsaw Killer, but they should probably call him The Cat; the dude seemingly has nine lives. While the brilliant yet sadistic Jigsaw — AKA “John Kramer” — died in Saw III, he hung around via flashbacks and assorted other plot devices, through Jigsaw, the eighth film in the series. He got a momentary break from torturing people via deranged Rube Goldberg-esque death traps in Spiral: From the Book of Saw, but now it looks like Jigsaw, as played by actor Tobin Bell, will return in the upcoming tenth Saw, which is due in theaters at this time next year.
Kevin Costner Casts ‘Yellowstone’ Villain in Upcoming New Movie
Kevin Costner's massive film series Horizon is beginning to take shape. Filming is underway, and fans of Yellowstone will recognize at least one of the main actors. Will Patton, who played Garrett Randall during Season 4 of Yellowstone, has just been announced for an unspecified role. Costner's John Dutton and Patton's Randall battled throughout the most recent season of the Paramount Network show. One season prior, fans learned that Dutton's son Jamie was adopted, and Randall — an ex convict — was his birth father.
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
Brazil's comedians see perfect timing 'to make people laugh'
A divisive election duel has Brazilians on edge and sometimes depressed, but for comedian Fabio Porchat, it's the perfect time to break out the jokes. "Nerves are on edge, people are sick of the elections.
