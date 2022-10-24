After nearly 20 years, Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington are once again sharing the screen. This time, it's in The Equalizer 3. The last time these two worked together was back in 2004, in Tony Scott’s dark thriller Man On Fire. Ahead of production, they hung out in Italy, on the Amalfi Coast. Back in June, Fanning announced that she was cast, and made an Instagram post about it. She called Washington a legend and said: “My gratitude to share the screen once again with the legend of all legends is endless. Can't wait.” Her sister, Elle, chimed in to say “The reunion to beat all reunions!!!!”

8 DAYS AGO