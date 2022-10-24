ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WFLA

Florida woman wins $1M from gas station lottery ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port St. Lucie woman was the latest person to claim a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to an announcement from the Florida Lottery on Thursday. Lottery officials said 48-year-old Wendy Banuelos, of Port St. Lucie, chose to receive her $1 million winnings as a […]
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Cooper City man wins $1M playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

COOPER CITY (CBS Miami) A Cooper City man won $1 million playing the Florida Lottery’s 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. David Thomas, 55, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Thomas bought his winning ticket at a Publix store, located at 5656 South Flamingo...
COOPER CITY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified

Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

The Best Dive Seafood Joints in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida is arguably a seafood lover's delight, with water on three sides of the state. Florida lobster, stone crab, grouper, snapper, and flounder are all staples. There are plenty of fancy restaurants in Florida that serve excellent seafood. But you might be missing out if you weren't open to trying some of the less fancy seafood joints or "dives" as they are sometimes known.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

What can be done about Florida's homeowners insurance crisis?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — “It’s not about lining the pockets of billboard lawyers, its about having a competitive market where people have a shot to make ends meet," Governor Ron DeSantis during Monday night's Gubernatorial Debate. “But Charlie Crist plan for homeowners’ insurance is to chase the private insurers out, dump millions of Floridians on citizens property."
FLORIDA STATE
Uncovering Florida

10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid

Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Georgia fugitive wanted on 10 felonies, captured in Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A fugitive who was wanted out of Georgia was tracked down in Flagler County and now faces more felony charges after stealing from a Florida campground, deputies said. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Jerrod D. Oats of Jacksonville, along with a female companion, on Monday at 10 p.m....
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
floridatrend.com

Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian

Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Candidates for FL Governor concerned about teacher salaries

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Dealing with the teacher shortage in Florida is emerging as a key campaign issue as we approach Election Day on November 8. The issue came up in the debate for Florida Governor, televised Monday night on CBS12 News and moderated by CBS12 News anchor Liz Quirantes.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, and those that live in Florida or like to go there often on vacation can definitely confirm this. If you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Florida that are great choices for both a fun weekend getaway, as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands.
FLORIDA STATE

