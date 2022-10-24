Read full article on original website
Eater
Austin Restaurants Offering Free Food and Discounts to Texas Voters
Early voting is now open in Travis County for the Texas midterm elections, and Austin restaurants are ready to encourage people to go out and perform their civic duties in the form of free or discounted food for voters. It’s important to note that, technically, offering free food and drinks...
Sugar Daddy's closes in Round Rock, will reopen as Legends in November
Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. The bar and lounge is set to reopen with a target date of Nov. 21, under the name Legends, and it will be oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895 www.sugardaddysbar.com.
austinot.com
Austin Trick or Treat 2022 – 10 Best Kids Halloween Events and Activities near you!
It is that time of the year! Halloween is right around the corner and if you are googling – “Trick or treating near me” or “Best Trick or Treating in Austin” you are not alone! There are quite a few options in Austin depending on where you live.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Halloween Weekend
Head to Willie Nelson’s Luck, TX—just an hour’s drive from Austin—for the musician’s inaugural fall festival. From a cowboy-themed masquerade ball to a day dedicated to Bavarian traditions, this weekend event celebrates the finest parts of Texan culture. Get event details and buy tickets here. Oct. 28-30, 1100 Bee Creek Road.
universitystar.com
San Marcos gets its scare on for Halloween
Trick or treat! Local businesses in San Marcos are hosting numerous new and annual events that will get the community into the Halloween spirit. Delta Zeta’s Haunted Trails haunted house event will kick off Halloween weekend from 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 27. Haunted Trails has been an annual tradition for six years with new themes each year along with a new fraternity as a partner. This year, the sorority has partnered with Kappa Sigma to organize the haunted house event.
First-ever ‘Lucktoberfest’ at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch
Luck Presents, a cultural collective headquartered on Nelson’s property just outside of Austin, will host its first fall-themed event called “Lucktoberfest."
Here's where you can cast a ballot during early voting in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting has begun for the Nov. 8 general election and there are a select number of locations Central Texans can go to cast their vote in the ballot box. Here's a list of where residents can find a polling place before early voting ends on Nov. 4.
New cafe open in Spider House Cafe location
A new cafe is opening in the former Spider House Cafe spot. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new bar and cafe opened Oct. 26 in the former Spider House Cafe location. The new concept, Tweedy's, aims to maintain the character of the Spider House Cafe, said Michel Issa, who owns the 2908 Fruth St., Austin, property with Jimmy Nassour.
Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle
TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
Round Rock's Liberty Barbecue, Brotherton's Black Iron Barbecue in Pflugerville no longer affiliated
Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ in Pflugerville and Liberty BBQ in Round Rock are no longer affiliated, John Brotherton said in October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ in Pflugerville and Liberty BBQ in Round Rock are no longer affiliated, John Brotherton said in October. Brotherton was previously a co-owner of the Round Rock restaurant but removed himself from ownership to focus on Brotherton’s in Pflugerville at 15608 Spring Hill Lane, Ste. 105. 512-547-4766 www.pftxbbq.com.
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Central Texas town
A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday.
CapMetro is on the chopping block this November for Manor and Lago Vista residents
AUSTIN, Texas — The Cities of Manor and Lago Vista are letting voters decide if they want to keep the Capital Metro's (CapMetro) public transport system, a new report states. As early voting begins in Central Texas ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8, voters are being asked if...
highlandernews.com
Burnet County cow hooks new Guinness book world record
Evidently, size matters much in Texas when it comes to judging cattle. One might say, the longer the horns on a Texas bull or cow, the better. “As a breeder of Texas Longhorns, the question I am asked the most is, ‘How wide are those horns?’” Elizabeth Fritz says. Fritz manages Fritz Longhorns in Corsicana, where she breeds Texas Longhorns. And, she is a member of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America. Each year, the association’s membership holds a horn measuring contest to give their breeders an opportunity to see how their herds compare to other cattle in the industry. Fritz says, the judges measure cattle horns according to three categories:
With a poverty base wage, Texas suffers from home caregiver shortage
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Catch this full KVUE Defenders report tonight on KVUE News at 10 p.m. For more than two decades, Gene Rodgers has depended on a community-based caregiver to come into his home to help give him life-sustaining care that includes helping him in and out of bed, getting dressed and assisting him with meal preparation.
Hunter 5K Costume Fun Run laces up for final race
AUSTIN, Texas — A four-year-old boy is being remembered in an upcoming 5k costume fun run in Austin. Three days after Christmas in 2018, Hunter Henderson died in a home accident. Hunter was known for his roaring, which were called "tiger roars" by his family. Chance and Jessica Henderson...
koxe.com
Anthony Trawick Bocknite of Georgetown
Anthony Trawick Bocknite, of Georgetown, Texas, was born June 26, 1950, in Brownwood, Texas. Anthony passed away on Oct. 18, 2022. He was the first of five children born to Edgar Bocknite, Jr. and Willie Victoria Grace Bocknite. Like the rest of his siblings, Anthony, (or Big Chili as he...
City of Austin settles May 2020 protest lawsuit for $1.75 million
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin on Thursday settled another lawsuit filed by a person injured by a police officer during the 2020 social justice protests. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the settlement approved by the Austin City Council was for $1.75 million.
318-unit affordable housing community now being built in south Austin
On Tuesday, construction began on a 318-unit, affordable housing community in southwest Austin, according to a release.
PHOTOS: Downed trees across Central Texas after Monday’s severe storms
Damage from severe storms on Monday night could be seen across Central Texas.
Eater
New Pizzeria With Chile Crisp-Drizzled Pies Is Opening on South First
A new pizzeria is opening in South Austin this fall. Dovetail Pizza will open at 1816 South First Street in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood starting sometime in mid-November. This also means that the address’s current restaurant, Indian spot Mumtaz Market, is closed. Leading Dovetail is newer Austin restaurant company...
