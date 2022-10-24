Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Students, Legal Scholars Urge UC System to Break Legal Ground by Hiring Undocumented Students
Thousands of undocumented UC students have lived most of their lives in the U.S., attended school in this country, and grown up as Americans in every way possible, yet due to their legal status, they’re unable to legally find work. “There are millions like me, that go through the...
NBC San Diego
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain Warned After Hatch Act Violation Flagged by Former Trump Official Stephen Miller
White House chief of staff Ron Klain received a warning for violating the Hatch Act, which prohibits government officials from using government resources for political activities. Klain's retweet of a political post was brought to the Office of the Special Counsel's attention by America First Legal, which is run by...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
NBC San Diego
A Court Just Ruled That CFPB's Funding Is Unconstitutional, and That Could Be ‘Catastrophic' for Mortgage Markets
A court ruling against the CFPB on payday lenders called into question the agency's authority. The ruling, however, threatens to undermine the U.S. mortgage market. A court tossed out a regulation written by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for payday lenders last week, saying the agency's funding was unconstitutional and that it, therefore, lacked the ability to curb the industry.
NBC San Diego
Sen. Warren Says Big Banks Fail to Prevent ‘Rampant' Fraud on Payment Platform Zelle, Urges CFPB to Tighten Regulations
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent a letter to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau urging tighter regulations to root out fraud on payment platform Zelle. Warren said her investigation into Zelle found that the big banks that use the platform have not fully refunded the "vast majority" of customers defrauded on the platform.
Who will control Wake school board? This race could be bellwether for others in NC.
The District 9 contest — featuring a candidate who marched in DC on Jan. 6 — could signal how well conservatives do statewide on Election Day.
Powerball jackpot rises to $825 million, 5th largest in US
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — A massive lottery jackpot got a little bigger Friday as the top Powerball prize climbed to an estimated $825 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing. The Powerball jackpot ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history, though it's good to keep in mind...
