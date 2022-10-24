Read full article on original website
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We knew this was going to be a pivotal week for stocks, with so many Big Tech names reporting earnings. Now that we're through those reports, we have a good sense of where things stand as we venture deeper into the fourth quarter. After Alphabet disappointed investors with soft ad revenue and Microsoft issued underwhelming guidance, Facebook cratered as it became clear it would continue losing money on its increasingly dire metaverse venture. Then came Amazon and Apple earnings after the bell Thursday. Amazon shares fell big time after it posted revenue that missed Wall Street's projections and issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter. Apple turned out to be the best of the bunch, but that's not saying much: Sales of iPhones and services came in below expectations. Read live market updates here.
European Markets Lower After Central Bank Rate Hike and Flurry of Earnings Reports
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are lower this morning as investors continue to digest the European Central Bank's decision to raise its interest rate by 75 basis points alongside a raft of corporate earnings releases. Companies including Shell and Apple saw profits exceed expectations, while...
Jim Cramer Names 5 Recession-Resistant Industries Emerging as Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "What works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new...
Auto Dealer Stocks Rally Despite Wall Street's ‘Demand Destruction' Theory
DETROIT – Shares of AutoNation, Group 1 Automotive and other automotive dealers rallied Thursday following strong third-quarter earnings and optimistic outlooks regarding consumer demand for new vehicles. The results and comments followed concerns by some Wall Street analysts that the industry could soon shift from an inventory supply problem...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Meta Platforms, ServiceNow, Teladoc, Credit Suisse & More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. Meta Platforms — The Facebook parent slumped 24.6% after issuing weak guidance for the current quarter and missing earnings estimates for the third quarter. Meta Platforms also shared its second consecutive quarterly revenue, with its Reality Labs unit losing more than $9 billion, and got hit by a slew of analyst downgrades.
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payments just three weeks away
Millions of taxpayers are still eligible for COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, with the deadline to claim the financial relief fast approaching. Between 8 million and 9 million people could be eligible for additional COVID-19 relief through either a stimulus payment or the Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Key Inflation Gauge for the Fed Rose 0.5% in September, in Line With Expectations
The core personal consumption expenditures price index in September increased 0.5% from the previous month and 5.1% from a year ago. Including food and energy, PCE inflation rose 0.3% for the month and 6.2% on a yearly basis. Personal spending rose 0.6%, more than expected amid the rise in prices.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
Europe's ‘Not Out of the Woods' Despite Gas Prices Falling to 4-Month Lows
Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed natural gas prices to trade at historic levels back in August. However, these have significantly come down since then. "With gas storage near full, LNG inflows in oversupply and favourable mild autumn weather, prices are doing the work to keep the system balanced as commodities trade in the present," Ehsan Khoman, head of commodities research at MUFG Bank, told CNBC via email.
How Super-Hot Rocks Miles Under the Earth's Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy
Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
Asia Would Be the Biggest Loser If the Global Economy Splits Up, IMF Warns
Asia-Pacific has more to lose than any other region if the global trade system splits up in the wake of geopolitical tensions, the International Monetary Fund warned. Asia and Pacific countries could lose over 3% in gross domestic product if trade is cut off in sectors hit by recent U.S. chip sanctions on China and if non-tariff barriers in other areas are raised to "Cold War-era levels," the IMF said in research released on Friday.
U.S. Tech Giants Face Pressure From Europe's Telcos to Pay for Building the Internet
European telecom groups are demanding firms like Google and Netflix pay them to compensate for the outsized portion of bandwidth they take up on their networks. The idea is garnering political support in some European Union countries, and top EU officials have voiced sympathies with telecom operators' complaints. Not all...
Australian Borrowers in Good Shape to Weather Higher Interest Rates, ANZ's Shayne Elliott Says
Many Australian borrowers are ahead on their mortgage repayments, and this should cushion them from a hard landing as interest rates rise, according to ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott. Mortgage rate increases for many Australian borrowers were edging closer to their "serviceability buffer" as interest rates rise. There were factors that...
Bank of Japan Sticks to Its Dovish Stance as the Rest of the World Takes on Jumbo Hikes
The Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged Friday, remaining an outlier compared with its hawkish global peers that are undertaking jumbo rate hikes. The central bank revised projections for the nation's core consumer inflation to reach 2.9% in the current fiscal year from its previous forecast of 2.3%. "Risks...
An Apple and Tesla Exec Who Quit to Build His Own Startup Now Has a Star-Studded List of Investors
The opportunity to work for not just one but two tech giants was "very rewarding" for Sukemasa Kabayama. After a seven-year stint at Lego Japan, he became Apple's director of education and launched the use of the iPad in Japanese schools. Then came an opportunity Kabayama said he "couldn't pass...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay With Vertex Pharmaceuticals
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Warner Bros Discovery Inc: "I need to see them make some money. ... I'm not recommending stocks that are losing money." Getty Images...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. Apple — Apple share fell...
Sen. Warren Says Big Banks Fail to Prevent ‘Rampant' Fraud on Payment Platform Zelle, Urges CFPB to Tighten Regulations
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent a letter to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau urging tighter regulations to root out fraud on payment platform Zelle. Warren said her investigation into Zelle found that the big banks that use the platform have not fully refunded the "vast majority" of customers defrauded on the platform.
Intel Announces Up to $10 Billion in Cost Reductions Through 2025
Intel plans up to $10 billion in cost reductions and efficiency improvements in the next three years. The chipmaker said in the quarter that it would make chips for MediaTek. Intel shares moved as much as 7% higher in extended trading on Thursday after the chipmaker announced lower-than-expected earnings guidance for the full fiscal year but said it will deliver up to $10 billion in cost reductions and efficiency improvements.
Facebook Used to Be a Big Tech Giant — Now Meta Isn't Even in the Top 20 Most Valuable U.S. Companies
Last year, Facebook was among the five most valuable U.S. companies, with a market cap over $1 trillion. Now the company is worth about $270 billion. Meta forecast a third straight quarter of revenue declines on Wednesday, leaving CEO Mark Zuckerberg to thank investors who are still on board for their patience.
