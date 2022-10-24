Read full article on original website
Related
boundingintocrypto.com
First Bitcoin ETF Posts Historically Worst Performance
The ProShares Bitcoin ETF, known as ” BITO“, wrote history on October 19, 2021. Some two-plus years later, BITO is once again posting historic numbers, but they don’t appear to be very encouraging. BITO was the first exchange-traded fund in the U.S. market to track the price...
boundingintocrypto.com
Why Bitcoin and Ethereum Investors Should Consider Adding BudBlockz to Their Portfolio
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Diversifying an investment portfolio is always wise because it allows you to minimize risk by not putting all your eggs in one basket. Even when you’re only focusing on crypto, diversifying is advisable. It’s no secret...
boundingintocrypto.com
Polygon Price Could Aim For These Levels Before The Bulls Wane Off
Polygon price (MATIC) has retraced on its chart as the broader market depicted weakness. Over the last 24 hours, however, the coin has managed to move up by 0.2%. In the last week, MATIC rallied by over 14%, pushing prices to break past multiple price ceilings. The altcoin is trading sideways on the one-day chart, but the coin is still optimistic.
boundingintocrypto.com
NYDIG Parent Company Stone Ridge Launches Wolf A Bitcoin Lightning Network Accelerator – Bitcoin Magazine
Stone Ridge Holdings Group, parent company of NYDIG, has launched Wolf’s Clothing, a New York City (NYC) based Bitcoin start up dedicated to the Lightning Network, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. Wolf aims to bring founders and startups from all over the world to NYC for...
boundingintocrypto.com
BTC Price Is Unable to Sustain above $20.5K
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Bitcoin Rebounds above $19.2K but Is Unable to Sustain above $20.5K – October 25, 2022. On October 25, BTC/USD rebounded as it broke above the moving average lines but was unable to sustain above $20.5K. The cryptocurrency has risen and may further reach the high of $20,700 price level. In the October 4 price action, the BTC price broke above the moving average lines but the uptrend was stalled at the high of $20,543. Later, the largest crypto declined below the moving average lines. Today, Bitcoin has regained bullish momentum as it reached a high of $20,252.
boundingintocrypto.com
Solana Price Bounces Back, Move Above $34 Remains Crucial
Solana price has finally broken past the $30 price mark and flipped that level into a support line. SOL has gained 6% in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the coin moved up by 4%. The Bitcoin rally has pushed many altcoins up on their respective price charts....
boundingintocrypto.com
Can the Declining ECI Spark a Bitcoin Rally? – Blockchain News, Opinion, TV and Jobs
Bitcoin found resistance yesterday at the 100 daily moving average yesterday and pulled back to $20,000. As mentioned as a possibility in yesterday’s commentary, the strong economic data, coupled with weak earnings for big tech companies such as Amazon, led to a decline in crypto last night. However, Bitcoin...
boundingintocrypto.com
Bitcoin Price Rally Could Gather Pace Above $20.5K: Why Bulls Are In Control
Bitcoin price started a strong rally above $19,650 against the US Dollar. BTC is trading above $20,000 and could gain momentum above the $20,500 resistance. Bitcoin started a strong increase above the $19,500 and $19,650 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
boundingintocrypto.com
Cardano Price Forecast – Why Ada Can 2x to $1.00 in 2022?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Cardano (ADA) has gained 1.8% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, ADA was trading at $0.406. The gains made by ADA reflect what is happening across the broader cryptocurrency market. The overall cryptocurrency market cap is up 1.5% to $1.045 trillion.
boundingintocrypto.com
Will A Bankruptcy Of Bitcoin Miner CORZ Impact The Price?
The largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner in the U.S. by hash rate and mining fleet, Core Scientific (CORZ), issued a bankruptcy warning in a filing with the SEC on Oct. 26. Shortly thereafter, the stock took a nosedive. The stock plummeted from $1.02 to $0.22. While the CORZ stock was trading at $10.43 at the beginning of the year, it is now down 97% year-to-date.
boundingintocrypto.com
Andreessen Horowitz big entry into cryptocurrency happened at the worst moment
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. No investor made more bets on the cryptocurrency market last year as prices skyrocketed than Andreessen Horowitz. Thanks in large part to a 50-year-old partner named Chris Dixon, who was one of the first believers for how...
boundingintocrypto.com
As Uniglo.io Price Surges Again, Avalanche And Fantom Investors Feel The Pain
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A famous saying amongst investors: ‘Don’t fight the FED.’ In layman’s terms, it means investors should align their investment strategy with the current policy of the Federal Reserve. If the FED undertakes quantitative easing and prints money, they inject liquidity directly into the economy, resulting in assets flourishing.
boundingintocrypto.com
Big Day For Bitcoin As Investors Eye ECB And US GDP Numbers
The Bitcoin price has woken up from its Snow White slumber over the past two days. As NewsBTC reported, the price rally started shortly after the Dollar Index (DXY) showed weakness and suffered a sharp setback. For much of 2022, Bitcoin and the dollar index were inversely. . While the...
boundingintocrypto.com
Nigerian CBDC Still Not Widely Used a Year After Launch – Emerging Markets Bitcoin News
On October 25, Nigeria commemorated the first anniversary of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s e-naira, even as more residents continue to snub the digital currency. In a move aimed at boosting the use of the CBDC, the central bank is offering a 5% discount to motorized rickshaw drivers and passengers that use the e-naira. Kingsley Obiora, a deputy governor at the CBN, suggested that the digital currency needs “a little push from the government” if it is to be widely embraced.
boundingintocrypto.com
3 Reasons Gods Unchained Price Is Stalled and Calvaria Is Pumping in Presale
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Gods Unchained is an NFT-based gaming protocol that enables players to play card games. Although the project has enjoyed success in the last couple of months, its native token is largely underperforming. However, value-driven investors can turn...
boundingintocrypto.com
Let The Free Market Regulate Bitcoin – Bitcoin Magazine
This is an opinion editorial by Kelly Slaughter, an associate professor of professional practice at the Neeley School of Business at Texas Christian University. With elections coming up next month, it’s almost impossible to find common ground between liberals and conservatives. But there’s one subject that should unite red and blue voters: keeping bitcoin free from government regulation.
boundingintocrypto.com
How Will Regulation Affect Cryptocurrency?
This article/post contains references to products or services from one or more of our advertisers or partners. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products or services. Cryptocurrency lets users exchange, track, and send virtual money in a way that’s never been possible before. But as...
boundingintocrypto.com
Apple Unveils Stricter App Store Rules for Crypto and NFTs — Critic Says Firm Wants to Keep Money in Its Ecosystem – Featured Bitcoin News
According to Apple’s latest guidelines for developers seeking to have their apps included in the App Store, crypto exchange applications should only facilitate the transfer of crypto funds to approved exchanges. Where payments are needed to unlock features or functionality, Apple says apps may only “use in-app purchase currencies.”
boundingintocrypto.com
Majority of Voters Want More Crypto Regulation — See Digital Assets as Long-Term Part of Economy, Survey Shows – Regulation Bitcoin News
A new survey shows that a majority of likely voters want more crypto regulation. “Our national survey shows voters believe in the promise of digital assets and see it as a long-term part of the economy and their financial future,” said the Crypto Council for Innovation. Voters Want...
boundingintocrypto.com
New Emerging Business Opportunities in the Metaverse
It’s expected that the metaverse will revolutionise the gaming industry as we know it. As this happens, many metaverse business opportunities will begin to present themselves, and now is the time for companies to start thinking about how to position themselves in the exploding gaming sector. One project tipped...
Comments / 0