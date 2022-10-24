ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

13News Now

Man dies after hit-and-run crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed on Thursday night. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly before 11:20 p.m. in the area of Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Avenue. When officers arrived, they found...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Man arrested for weekend homicide in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division arrested a man for a homicide that happened last weekend on West Mercury Boulevard. According to HPD, the victim, 52-year-old Brent Vinson and the suspect, Marc Anthony Harris, were having an argument when Harris shot Vinson. Harris fled the scene before police...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Student at Suffolk school accused of bringing knife to campus

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 16-year-old student at a Suffolk school was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly brought a knife to campus. The Suffolk Police Department responded to the Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program (SECEP) Suffolk Center after administrators reported that the student had a knife on him. The call came in shortly after 10 a.m.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Postal worker robbed in Chesapeake; $50K reward offered

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of a postal worker in Chesapeake. USPIS says the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Providence Road, at Sparrow Road near S. Military Highway. The...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

National Prescription Take Back Day is Saturday. Here are locations across Hampton Roads where you can participate.

NORFOLK, Va. — October 29 is National Prescription Take Back Day, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. This day, which usually happens several times a year, was designed to give residents in communities the opportunity to safely dispose of medications they may no longer need or use. This is a good opportunity to clean out your cabinets and get rid of any dangerous or expired medications.
NORFOLK, VA
