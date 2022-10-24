Read full article on original website
Police find man who escaped Eastern State mental hospital, take him to jail
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County and Virginia State Police caught the man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital early Monday morning. VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller said they caught Michael Lee Corey Malone around noon on Tuesday, who police had previously called "Christopher Feagin." Monday, when Geller...
Man dies after hit-and-run crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed on Thursday night. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly before 11:20 p.m. in the area of Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Avenue. When officers arrived, they found...
Richmond police asking for help finding armed robbery suspect
It was determined that a woman tried to walk out of the store without paying for items. When the employees confronted the woman, she took out a knife and threatened the employee before leaving the store, heading south on Richmond Highway.
Man arrested for weekend homicide in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division arrested a man for a homicide that happened last weekend on West Mercury Boulevard. According to HPD, the victim, 52-year-old Brent Vinson and the suspect, Marc Anthony Harris, were having an argument when Harris shot Vinson. Harris fled the scene before police...
Richmond police officer of five years arrested, charged with rape
A Richmond police officer has been arrested and charged with two felonies, including rape, according to the Richmond Police Department. He is being held without bond.
Victim identified in deadly shooting outside Richmond apartments on Chamberlayne Ave
Richmond Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate a homicide shooting in the Ginter Park neighborhood of Richmond's North Side.
Not guilty: Jury acquits Norfolk police officer who shot man to death
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the second day of the trial, Oct. 26, 2022. On Thursday, a jury found Edmund Hoyt, a Norfolk police officer on re-trial for voluntary manslaughter, not guilty. The jury listened to closing arguments from both sides and...
Mother of toddler found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room charged with second-degree murder
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of a young child who was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel in August is now facing a charge of second-degree murder, police announced Thursday morning. The charge for Leandra Andrade, 38, comes after investigators received autopsy findings from the Medical Examiner's...
Woman dropped off at Suffolk hospital with gunshot wound
SUFFOLK, Va. — A woman was shot in front of a child in Suffolk overnight. According to the Suffolk Police Dept., a 25-year-old woman was dropped off at a Suffolk hospital with a gunshot wound just after 3:30 a.m. Detectives determined the shooting happened in the 110 block of...
Student at Suffolk school accused of bringing knife to campus
SUFFOLK, Va. — A 16-year-old student at a Suffolk school was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly brought a knife to campus. The Suffolk Police Department responded to the Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program (SECEP) Suffolk Center after administrators reported that the student had a knife on him. The call came in shortly after 10 a.m.
Norfolk man acquitted in deadly domestic shooting on Kingsway Road
After approximately two hours of deliberations, a jury found 37-year-old Julius Allen Herring not guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Student charged with gun at Granby High School in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A Granby High School student is charged for having a gun on school property Wednesday. According to the Norfolk Police Department, a school resource officer responded to a report that a student had a weapon at the school around 11:30 a.m. Authorities found a gun in...
NBC12
Chesterfield Police: Man charged with attempted murder after injuring 2 officers in shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting two officers Tuesday evening, the Chesterfield Police Department said. On Oct. 25, Chesterfield Police said two officers were responding to a mental health call along Timsberry Circle in Chester. Police say 28-year-old Kelvin A. Hunter,...
WAVY News 10
Postal worker robbed in Chesapeake; $50K reward offered
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of a postal worker in Chesapeake. USPIS says the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Providence Road, at Sparrow Road near S. Military Highway. The...
Richmond Police make arrest in South Belvidere Street armed robbery
The Richmond Police Department has made an arrest in the armed robbery that occurred earlier this month near the Monroe Ward area.
National Prescription Take Back Day is Saturday. Here are locations across Hampton Roads where you can participate.
NORFOLK, Va. — October 29 is National Prescription Take Back Day, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. This day, which usually happens several times a year, was designed to give residents in communities the opportunity to safely dispose of medications they may no longer need or use. This is a good opportunity to clean out your cabinets and get rid of any dangerous or expired medications.
Trial Day 2: Commonwealth rests case against Norfolk officer accused of voluntary manslaughter
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Wednesday, attorneys with the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney rested their case against Norfolk Police Officer Edmund Hoyt in the case involving the shooting death of Kelvin White. On January 19, 2020, Hoyt received a call from his wife in distress informing him of a dispute...
Norfolk deputies start active shooter response training for the public
NORFOLK, Va. — Mass shootings have impacted communities across the country. Now, deputies with the Norfolk Sheriff's Office want to make sure residents know to protect themselves and others during an active shooter threat. Twenty Norfolk residents will learn how to run, hide and fight during active shooting response...
Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney describes need for state-funded witness protection program
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Witness intimidation is "nothing new," according to Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales. In an interview Wednesday, she said state leaders need to move forward with plans to fund a statewide witness protection program. “People who are witnesses and in fear for their safety - that fear...
1 of 3 suspects found guilty of shooting, killing Chesapeake delivery driver
A guilty verdict has been handed down in the 2019 murder of a pizza delivery driver in Chesapeake. Stephanie Brainerd, 29, was shot and killed at the Marina Point Apartment Complex.
