ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jmu.edu

The Silicon Valley couple behind JMU’s largest gift

Focusing on students, Paul Holland (’82) and Linda Yates invest $5 million. Celebrated venture capitalist Paul Holland (’82) is a living illustration of JMU’s hallmark virtue of collaboration. “My simple one-liner for advice,” he says, “is to partner wisely. If you’re fortunate enough to partner wisely and deeply, then you will have a more fulfilling life and more opportunities.” He has lived out this ethic both in business, where he’s known for partnering with iconic CEOs and thought leaders, to his personal life.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU football fans' early exits reveal deep-rooted culture

Erika Shaffer, a freshman at JMU, couldn’t sit down if she wanted to. Fellow students stood both “where your feet are supposed to go … but then also where your butt goes,” she said. Brandon Walsh, another freshman, watched from the stairs because there wasn’t space anywhere else.
HARRISONBURG, VA
jmu.edu

JMU to host influential Civic Engagement Institute

JMU and the Madison Center for Civic Engagement have been named a third partner institution for the influential Institute of Civic Studies and Learning for Democracy (ICSLD), joining North Carolina State University and University of Augsburg (Germany). JMU will also host the next institute on Sept. 2-10, 2023, on campus, bringing leaders from around the world from diverse professions and fields of study to learn alongside select JMU faculty, staff and graduate students. The institute was founded at Tufts University in 2009.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Sam Brunelle ready for big season at UVA as grad student

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County’s Sam Brunelle joins the Wahoos this year as a grad student. Brunelle has battled a handful of injuries during her playing career, but she says she’s fully healthy and ready for a big season. Brunelle made her Virginia debut in the team’s...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

JMU sends message about Halloween weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween weekend is a popular time for college students to get together. JMU has a plan in place to help make sure everyone stays safe. Mary-Hope Vass, JMU’s communication director said one thing the university does is sends messages to students reminding them of safe and responsible actions when the weekend comes. It’s a team effort to help enforce those actions.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?

Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

'Glad when he's gone': Clark returns to ACC's dismay

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Just saying the name Kihei Clark around ACC coaches elicits a certain groan. "Oh goodness gracious," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said, "So Kihei Clark, I think he's tough, he's a winner, I'm a huge fan of Kihei Clark, so I was looking forward for him to leave."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Home Depot will open in three years in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Retail Giant bought the Fashion, Square Mall in September this year. According to officials, they are currently going through the approval process with the local government. So far, Home Depot states that they will not tear down the mall and act as a landlord...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Back to the past: Readers share memories of Staunton Mall

Staunton Mall is no more, but the memories are forever. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, but also look hopeful toward the future of construction at the former mall. Terry L Biby of Fairfield, 66, was a senior at Riverheads High School when she took her first job at Staunton Mall Plaza Cinema.
STAUNTON, VA
royalexaminer.com

Land Trust of Virginia announces first easement in Warren County

The Land Trust of Virginia (LTV) is pleased to announce their first conservation easement in Warren County, thanks to the generosity of landowner Samer Sibay. This 94-acre property is located in Front Royal, Va. and will protect the scenic views along State Route 55, a Virginia Byway, forever. Sibay’s entire...
cbs19news

Distribution facility expanding in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A publishing company will be investing millions of dollars into its existing operation in Orange County. According to a release, MPS will be investing more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation. MPS is a division of Macmillan...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Tiger Fuel, Dominion Energy talk winter energy costs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s going to cost a lot more to heat your home this winter, especially if you’re counting on a kerosene space heater to help. Central Virginia’s Tiger Fuel says it has seen a 30% increase in the cost of heating oil. “It’s not...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Wilbur S. Pence Middle School closed Wednesday after threat

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Wilbur S. Pence Middle School in Dayton was closed on Wednesday after a threat to the school was made on social media. According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday by Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl, the school’s administration learned that two students at the school received an anonymous threat on the school over the social media app Snapchat.
DAYTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy