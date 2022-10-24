Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Kris Jenner shares her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Kris Jenner has shared her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding – having been stung before with another of her reality star daughters. Earlier this year, Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 beau Travis Barker, although they explained that they had tied the knot without a license.
ABC13 Houston
'The Hair Tales' on Hulu explores Black women's complex relationship with their hair
Black women and their hair have a deeply rooted connection, and Hulu has launched a new docuseries that explores that complex relationship called "The Hair Tales." Executive producer Tracee Ellis Ross interviews celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin about their unique hair journeys, and finding acceptance as well as self-love through their natural curls.
ABC13 Houston
Kanye West escorted out of Skechers' LA offices after showing up uninvited, company says
LOS ANGELES -- Kanye West had to be escorted out after showing up to one of the Los Angeles corporate offices of Skechers uninvited on Wednesday, the company said. According to a statement released by the popular footwear company, West - who's commonly known as Ye - arrived "unannounced and without invitation."
ABC13 Houston
Rihanna announces new song 'Lift Me Up' for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
The countdown for new Rihanna music has officially begun. On Wednesday, the singer dropped a teaser for her new song, "Lift Me Up," the lead single from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack, on social media. The snippet features Rihanna humming along to the new tune, which will be released Oct. 28.
ABC13 Houston
Tony Hale explores the meaning of happiness in season 2 of 'The Mysterious Benedict Society'
LOS ANGELES -- The best actors work hard to bring authenticity to their roles, but in "The Mysterious Benedict Society," Tony Hale's workload is doubled. In the popular Disney+ adaptation of Trenton Lee Stewart's book series, Hale alternates between portraying Mr. Benedict, leader of the Mysterious Benedict Society, and Mr. Curtain, his long-lost twin. They represent "authentic happiness" and "artificial happiness" respectively, Hale said.
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Shan & Bobby cross talk with 670 The Score in Chicago!
Many Cowboy fans are ready to dismiss the Bears as an easy team to beat. What do the folks over in Chicago think of this matchup? Shan & Bobby cross talk with the Mully & Haugh Show on 670 The Score to talk Cowboys/Bears predictions!
Comments / 0