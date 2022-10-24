ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
ABC13 Houston

'The Hair Tales' on Hulu explores Black women's complex relationship with their hair

Black women and their hair have a deeply rooted connection, and Hulu has launched a new docuseries that explores that complex relationship called "The Hair Tales." Executive producer Tracee Ellis Ross interviews celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin about their unique hair journeys, and finding acceptance as well as self-love through their natural curls.
ABC13 Houston

Rihanna announces new song 'Lift Me Up' for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

The countdown for new Rihanna music has officially begun. On Wednesday, the singer dropped a teaser for her new song, "Lift Me Up," the lead single from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack, on social media. The snippet features Rihanna humming along to the new tune, which will be released Oct. 28.
ABC13 Houston

Tony Hale explores the meaning of happiness in season 2 of 'The Mysterious Benedict Society'

LOS ANGELES -- The best actors work hard to bring authenticity to their roles, but in "The Mysterious Benedict Society," Tony Hale's workload is doubled. In the popular Disney+ adaptation of Trenton Lee Stewart's book series, Hale alternates between portraying Mr. Benedict, leader of the Mysterious Benedict Society, and Mr. Curtain, his long-lost twin. They represent "authentic happiness" and "artificial happiness" respectively, Hale said.

