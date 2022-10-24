Get to know the candidates for Richland 1 school board

Three candidates are running for an at-large seat on the Richland One Board of School Commissioners.

The at-large seat is the only contested Richland One race for the Nov. 8 election.

The State asked candidates what they hope to accomplish as board members and why they want the seat. Here are their answers.

Hamilton Jacobs

Age : 34

Occupation : Real estate agent with Excel Real Estate

Education : Benedict College

Political or civic experience : Elder at Glory Temple Worship Center and Unity Evangelistic Church, Richland County Board of Assessment Appeals, Community Advocate, founder of Bridge Over Foundation non profit organization, Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc member, community volunteer and coach.

Campaign website : Hamilton Jacobs for Richland One Board Seat - At Large (Facebook)

Why are you running for the school board?

The current climate that hovers over our district, has led us to focus on challenges and barriers, rather than the fortitude and grit needed for elevation, I choose to call these “challenges”, hurdles. Hurdles represent obstacles in our path to perseverance, but elements that can be climbed over and passed. Our schools-educators, staff, students, and partners, have felt voiceless and invisible. Their work and commitment to the betterment of education is evident, but they have expressed hopelessness and fatigue from their voices being unheard. Resources are either scarce or inaccessible to our educators when they are in need. Ultimately, our children are left to suffer in a fight that should be nonexistent for them. Our teachers, and support staff members’ frustrations also mirror some of those from parents, and stakeholders. As a parent, product, and partner I want to make sure I am a part of the solution to making a better Richland One for all stakeholders.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

First, I would fight for equitable distribution of resources throughout the district for the support of our teachers, and administrators. Next, I would prioritize student support services for each school to address the diverse needs of every student. Lastly, we have seen the recent unveiling of the problems with meals for students in our district. Food and the feeding of our children should not be a political debate. Many of our children come to school for their first and last meal of their day and have expressed not eating these meals due to it not being palatable. Our children cannot learn or focus in class while being hungry or wondering when they’ll get a decent meal. These will be a few of my first concerns, among others if I’m elected as a board member.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

As an ally for educators, community connector, advocate, coach, and most importantly, father, I have worked, and am currently working to show up for all stakeholders in our community. I have grown a network of friends, district stakeholders, and parents, like myself who are committed to creating the shift our district so desperately needs. This change requires someone with experience with grassroots movements and a direct connection to our parents, administration, students, and stakeholders.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

One policy the school district has is Richland County School District One is committed to providing a school environment that protects children’s health, well-being, and ability to learn by supporting healthy eating and physical activity. With the current rise in students complaints as it relates to the dietary menu, I would enhance that policy to make sure we bring about accountability in regards to tasteful breakfast and lunch options. As a parent, it is saddening seeing and hearing so many students express they are hungry but can’t eat lunch because it is not palatable. Not all parents or guardians have the finances to purchase lunch for their children, so we have to be intentional about addressing tasteful nutritious, and healthy meals our students can eat. Statistics have shown that not eating has led to lower math and reading scores in testing, also behavior, emotional, and academic problems in general.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects or materials taught in schools?

As a parent and husband, I have learned that effective communication with any population and at any level first requires three things: transparency, vulnerability, and honesty. As we have heard several times before, there is a lack of trust lingering throughout our district. I believe in relaying information at all levels that meets the diverse communication needs and channels that our constituents have. I find it paramount that we are always transparent and keep everyone up-to-date with the state of the district. I believe that character must be inserted with cooperation and communication. As a leader you must know how to treat everyone with respect and dignity, no matter the differences that lie between us. Lessening a chasm, everyone must be open-minded and the outcome must be equitable so all stakeholders will feel heard.







Richard Moore

Age : 66

Occupation : Retired educator.

Education : BA in Elementary ED., MA in Education Administration, PhD in Early Childhood Education, all from the University of South Carolina.

Political or civic experience : none

Campaign website : votemooregetmoore.com

Why are you running for the school board?

I have given a lot of thought to why I am running for the school board. I have been with the district since first grade. After graduating from C.A. Johnson High School, I lived in District One while at U of SC, earning a BA in elementary education, an MA in education administration and a PhD in early childhood education. My wife and sons, and all eight of our grandchildren, have attended or currently attend schools in District One. I have experienced the district from all sides: student, employee, parent/grandparent and taxpayer, as well as having volunteered in several of our schools since my retirement. In addition, as an employee, I have been an after-school director, classroom teacher and administrator at the school and the central office levels. I will use my education, experience and expertise and my vote and voice to work together with other board members to direct the district administration in ensuring that every student and staff member in the district is part of a safe, orderly and effective learning environment.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

Building relationships on the board, building trust in the community through transparency and the morale and retention of staff.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

I have been with the district since first grade (graduating from C.A. Johnson in 1973) and my sons and grandchildren all attended or are attending Richland One schools. This means that I have experienced being a student, a teacher, a building level and central office level administrator, a parent and grandparent, as well as being a taxpayer in the district. These experiences, combined with my education and expertise, are what best qualify me for this position.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

I would concentrate on attracting and retaining the best staff and on all policies and procedures pertaining to transparency of operations to build trust in the community.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects or materials taught in schools?

Seeking input from parents through forums, surveys and other information gathering would be important. This info could be shared with officials at the state level as many curricular decisions are made there. It could also be used in local decisions. The board should listen and respond appropriately to anyone that wants to address the board. Those responses should be timely and deal directly with the issues expressed.







Barbara Weston

Age : 68

Occupation : Consultant and retired educator

Education : Masters plus 30. 1997, University of South Carolina masters of education 1996, Cambridge College bachelor of arts. 1976, South Carolina State University. Certifications: superintendent, administrator, English, speech and drama

Political or civic experience : Appointed by the governor to the SC Adoption Review Board 5-D 2006-2018 (chairperson.) Serves as trustee on the SC Student Loan Board of Directors. Served on the SC Ed Management Board 2011-2017. Former vice chair of the SC Professional Review Committee of Colleges and Schools. Former member of College of Charleston’s School of Education Advisory Board. Past member of the South Carolina State Board of Education representing the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Kershaw and Richland counties. Past member of the National Association of State Boards of Educators (NABSE), served as member of Study Group on Coordination and Accountability in Teacher Education. Serves as a speaker for Donate Life of South Carolina. Serves as speaker for SC Families of Highway Fatalities (FHF.) Active member of Goodwill Baptist Church, serves as education advisor, trustee, and volunteer coordinator, served as usher, choir member, missionary member, pulpit aide past president, former Adult Sunday school teacher, youth Sunday school teacher, treasurer and former trustee chairperson. Former active member of Cross Roads Community, served as immediate past president and former vice-president of the community organization. Board member of the Goodwill Foundation of SC, Inc. Selected as a member of the National Kidney Foundation 2008 SC Team for the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Transplant Games and the 2010 Wisconsin Transplant Games.

Campaign website : barbarawestonforschoolboard.com

Why are you running for the school board?

I am running because I believe our children, our educators, and our entire community deserve an independent voice that will advocate for high expectations, quality, and equality for all stakeholders. I‘m the candidate who is willing to speak out and question the status quo as evident by publicly questioning the current board, its policies, and its protocol. I will govern by ensuring accountability of taxpayers dollars with proven research-based programs.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

Richland County School District for many years has been ranked number one and we are now number nine in the state. If elected, my three priorities during my first year are to: Hold district administrators accountable for student learning, evaluate school safety measures and improve work climate.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

My uniqueness is my passion to serve. My experience as an educator with the Five Points School empowered me to serve the needs of students who were viewed as underachievers with no ambition. But those students were brilliant and just needed to be served in a non-threatening and unique setting. My passion to serve them challenged and stimulated their developmental levels into real life situations. To help students acquire a better understanding of the plight of homelessness, we made boxes and spent the night outside as a homeless person. They quickly realized that the plight and needs of a homeless person were not simple and required a depth of understanding and passion to serve them. As a board member, my passion to serve children is limitless and priceless. Serving the children would be one of my greatest accomplishments.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

All practices and policies are designed to ensure uninterrupted learning for students. I would focus on enhancing any policy that directly impacts learning in the classroom, specifically, timely teacher pay for work completed as agreed upon by the school district and teacher.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects or materials taught in schools?

After following the district’s censorship process at the school and/or district levels, the censor has a right to present his/her objection to the questionable material before the school board. The school board should openly hear and objectively listen to the censor’s case regarding the unquestionable material(s). The school board’s response or compromise may bring amenable results for the censor.