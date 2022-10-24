Read full article on original website
Apple Pay Leads Among Wallets but Lags in Total Purchases
They grow up so fast. It’s hard to believe that the Apple Pay mobile wallet turns 8 this year, and equally hard to fathom why adoption hasn’t soared along with other pandemic use cases. In the PYMNTS report “Apple Pay at 8: Connected-Tech Consumers Lead The Way,” we...
Reddit’s Snoo Mascot Avatars Bring Millions to NFTs
Reddit has become the newest 800-pound gorilla in the non-fungible token (NFT) world. Chief Product Officer Pali Bhat said at a conference last week that the initial three collections of profile picture (PFP) avatars it launched in July have convinced 3 million of the social media platform’s members to create Reddit Vault digital wallets, Decrypt reported.
Amazon Tightens Its Belt as Consumers Do Too
It took more than two and a half years, but Amazon's round trip is now complete. This, as the eCommerce and cloud computing giant’s double-digit, post-earnings dive Thursday evening (Oct 27) pushed its already battered stock price even lower, touching levels not seen since the COVID lows in March 2020.
Apple Applies 30% App Store Fee to NFTs, Limiting Appeal
Apple has dropped a new App Store policy that formally allows the in-app purchase of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platform, but also requires a 30% transaction fee that has been called a de facto ban on their sale. In addition to applying its standard, mandatory commission to NFT sales,...
Google Pays $100M for AI Avatar Startup Alter
Google has reportedly acquired artificial intelligence (AI) avatar startup Alter — which was formerly known as Facemoji — for $100 million. The purchase took place two months ago, though it has not been publicly disclosed by either company, TechCrunch reported Thursday (Oct. 27), citing an unnamed source. After...
PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy
Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
Amazon’s Profit Pain Will Be Felt by Rivals and Customers
When the world’s largest eCommerce company sneezes, to bend the analogy, the retail industry catches a cold. That concept, concerning the outbound spreading of symptoms to others around you, has never been more true as Amazon’s stock starts the new day pretty much where it was 31 months ago in the waning days of the COVID crisis in 2020 — having fallen 40% from its peak last November.
Shein Closing in on Europe’s Fast-Fashion Giants Zara and H&M
Fast-fashion retailer Shein is reportedly generating revenue at a rate that is putting it close to that of its rivals, H&M and Zara. The online retailer is expected to generate revenue of close to $24 billion and gross merchandise value (GMV) of $30 billion this year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday (Oct. 28).
Subscription Merchants Tweak Business Models to Keep Consumers
As subscription commerce moves from the pandemic sign-up wave to consumers being more selective and wanting more control, subscription providers are enhancing business models to deliver more value at a time when many subscriptions must pass the “nonessential” test. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Subscribe and Scale” series,...
Visa Direct Transactions Surge 36% as Real Time Money Movement Gains Ground
Three years into the pandemic, and Visa’s Tap to Pay continues its steady march, with real-time payments and faster payouts — through Visa Direct — also proving popular on an increasingly complicated global stage. To that end, the payments network showed that total payments volume surged by...
Trigo Raises $100M as Investors See Room for Improvement in Cashierless Checkout
Israel-based frictionless checkout tech provider Trigo announced Wednesday (Oct. 26) that it has raised $100 million that it intends to use to take in existing rivals that are seeing mixed uptake in the cashierless category. The tech company, which has worked with major grocers including Tesco, Aldi and Wakefern, plans...
JPMorgan Sees 'Big Data' Becoming ‘Smart Data' With Help of Super Apps
The digital front door is opening. Lia Cao, managing director and global co-head of corporate and eCommerce sales and solutions at J.P. Morgan Payments, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that the super app is coming — and in some cases, is already here. It depends on where you look,...
Strong Local Trust in Nordic Wallets and Banks Is Moat for Big Tech
Most Nordic countries have at least one nationwide payment scheme to which all financial institutions (FIs) are party. The idea is that a common rule book and shared messaging standard will facilitate payments between any two banks regardless of their unique internal systems. But when it comes to cross-border, multi-currency...
AI Learning Turns Industrial Metaverses Into Digital Handymen
The digital twin of its 20,500 miles of tracks, signals and train stations German rail network Deutsche Bahn is building in an industrial metaverse uses a huge array of Internet-of-Things (IoT) sensors to let operators see what is happening in real time in a visually immersive virtual reality, so they can quickly fix problems that have dropped its on-time arrival record below 80%.
Walmart Debuts In-Store Netflix Hub and Streaming Gift Card
Walmart’s digital storefront devoted to merchandise around Netflix shows — The Netflix Hub — now also has physical space in 2,400 of the retailer’s brick-and-mortar stores. At the in-store iteration of The Netflix Hub, which launched Thursday (Oct. 27), Walmart shoppers can buy a gift card,...
Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover amid hate speech concerns
The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has completed his $44bn acquisition of Twitter, amid warnings from politicians and campaigners that hate speech on the platform must be held in check. The social media group confirmed the deal in a brief filing on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday...
Worldline Acquires SoftPos to Tap Into Contactless Payment Demand
French payments services firm Worldline has purchased a 55% stake in SoftPos, a Polish FinTech, the company announced Wednesday (Oct. 26). Founded in 2019, Warsaw-based SoftPos offers technology that “converts regular Android devices into secure payment terminals,” helping merchants accept card payments with no need for added hardware, Worldline said in a news release.
Amazon’s Lead in Consumer Discretionary Spend Remains Unchallenged
Amazon’s Lead in Consumer Discretionary Spend Remains Unchallenged. Retail behemoths Amazon and Walmart have become the two fiercest competitors for consumers’ retail spending. While the proliferation of mobile devices, apps and payment technologies makes online shopping ever more efficient, physical shopping seems increasingly friction-filled. As consumers seek more convenience, shopping has become a hybrid experience, blurring the lines between physical and online commerce.
Report: 54% of Consumers Want to Return Online Purchases in Person
Consumers want to return products in person, even when they’ve purchased the items online. In fact, 54% of consumers would prefer to drop off their returns at a retailer — either the store where they purchased it or a third-party retailer — rather than having to box up the item and return it via mail or a scheduled home pick-up, according to Happy Returns, a PayPal company.
TCH Sees ‘Mindset Shift’ Driving Integrated Instant Payments Gains
As much as COVID-19 gave digital tech and payments a boost, many industry experts think the next three years may hold similarly grand advancements, particularly when it comes to faster payments. For Peter Davey, senior vice president and head of product innovation at The Clearing House, the road to 2025...
