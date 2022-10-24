Read full article on original website
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
This Cozy Campfire Event Invites Children to Come In CostumeCamilo DíazAshfield, MA
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenCharlemont, MA
amherstindy.org
Amherst Receives $250,000 For Sidewalks Through Housing Choice Grant Program
The Town of Amherst was awarded a $250,000 grant to make sidewalk improvements around the Town Common. Awarded by the State Department of Housing and Community Development Housing Choice Grant Program, the grant is part of the Governor’s Community One Stop for Growth initiative. The Amherst Planning Department staff...
amherstindy.org
Two Events In Solidarity With The Amherst 9
Defund413Amherst, Sunrise Amherst and Progressive Coalition of Amherst (PCA) are organizing two events to show support for the Amherst 9 following the July 5 incident between a group of primarily BIPOC youth and the Amherst Police Department. The youth were improperly told they had no rights during the interaction. The town has yet to provide a meaningful response to the incident.
Controversy continues over mask policy at Northampton Public Schools
Continued controversy surrounding mask policy at Northampton Public Schools and who should decide it.
amherstindy.org
Can You Imagine Amherst Without Cops? Addressing Your Questions & Concerns About Defunding the Police. A Virtual Event
Defund 413 Amherst is planning an interactive information session for local folks who are curious about defunding the police but have concerns about this movement or don’t know how to get involved. If that sounds like you, we’d love to have you join us! Otherwise, can you help us spread the word? We want to make sure people are aware of this opportunity to talk through the tough questions about building a community without cops.
Half the trustees at Paulo Freire Charter School in Chicopee resign in disagreement with executive director
CHICOPEE — Half the members of the Board of Trustees at the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School have resigned, creating turmoil at a time when educators are trying to turn around the struggling school and renew its state charter. Kevin J. Dumpson, the board chairman, said he submitted...
Chicopee center blighted building awarded funds
A group of buildings located on the corner of Exchange and Cabot streets in Chicopee center was awarded funds to revitalize.
Former Bentley Billiards historic building in downtown Westfield awarded restoration funds
The iconic Lambson Furniture building, more recently known as the former Bentley Billiards in downtown Westfield, was awarded funds for the renovation project.
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
Governor Baker in Pittsfield announced $143M awarded in infrastructure projects for more than 150 communities
Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito joined state and local officials in Pittsfield Wednesday, to announce over $100 million in grant awards, made through the Community One Stop for the Growth application portal.
University of New Haven, Sacred Heart University students killed in Massachusetts crash
Two University of New Haven students and one Sacred Heart University student died in a crash in Massachusetts Tuesday morning.
wamc.org
Leaked memo details vaccine booster mandate for Berkshire Health Systems, county’s largest employer
A memo leaked to WAMC sent by BHS Vice President Patrick Borek tells Berkshire Health Systems staffers that they must get the most recent booster shot by December 15th. BHS Spokesperson Michael Leary confirms the memo and says the measure was taken to protect both employees and patients. “Masking and...
amherstbulletin.com
North Amherst cohousing community ditches Pioneer Valley name, which they say disrespects Indigenous people
AMHERST — A cohousing community in North Amherst is changing its name, shedding the use of a term that many who live there contend emphasizes European settlers at the expense of the Indigenous people who earlier made their homes in the region. At a meeting Tuesday at the Pulpit...
wamc.org
Prompting frustration among city councilors, Pittsfield Police body camera program stalls over unspecified union concerns
Following the fatal police shooting of 22-year-old Miguel Estrella during a mental health crisis in March, discussion about oversight has persisted in Pittsfield. While some in the community point to evidence that body cameras will not prevent police misconduct or rectify structural issues with policing, others – including loved ones of people killed in interactions with police – are desperate for any option to expand transparency.
After 2 student overdoses, administrators started to cry. That’s when their school began to listen.
Brattleboro Union High School, plagued the past year by threats and turnover, is receiving public praise for its swift yet sensitive response to a recent drug scare. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 2 student overdoses, administrators started to cry. That’s when their school began to listen..
amherstindy.org
A Better World Is Possible: On The Other Side of Reparations, A New World Awaits
As Amherst’s African Heritage Reparations Assembly begins its public listening sessions to better understand how Amherst’s reparations program might be structured to best help its residents of African heritage, we post this article on reparations from Yes Magazine by Trevor Smith and Aria Florant on the role that reparations can play in helping to imagine and build a better world. If first appeared in Yes Magazine on October 20, 2022. It is reposted here under Creative Commons license (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0). For a previous, A Better World Is Possible column on reparations from Yes Magazine, look here.
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022
Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
amherstindy.org
Opinion: The Shoulders We Stand On
As descendants of African American enslaved people we are deeply disheartened that the use of “Amherst 9” has been coined to identify a diverse group of nine Amherst youth involved in a police incident on July 5. We have no issue with people who stand up for their...
westernmassnews.com
Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
theberkshireedge.com
Becket Select Board member running against state Rep. Pignatelli
Berkshire County — Michael Lavery, who was elected to the Becket Select Board in 2017, is running against State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli (D) in the general election. According to his biography on his website, Lavery is originally from Mount Kisco, N.Y. and was raised in South...
Westfield Middle School students caught using ear-piercing gun, illegally audiotaping
The Westfield School District received reports of a student piercing another student's ear, and a student recording a conversation between two staff members after school hours.
