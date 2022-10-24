ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

amherstindy.org

Amherst Receives $250,000 For Sidewalks Through Housing Choice Grant Program

The Town of Amherst was awarded a $250,000 grant to make sidewalk improvements around the Town Common. Awarded by the State Department of Housing and Community Development Housing Choice Grant Program, the grant is part of the Governor’s Community One Stop for Growth initiative. The Amherst Planning Department staff...
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Two Events In Solidarity With The Amherst 9

Defund413Amherst, Sunrise Amherst and Progressive Coalition of Amherst (PCA) are organizing two events to show support for the Amherst 9 following the July 5 incident between a group of primarily BIPOC youth and the Amherst Police Department. The youth were improperly told they had no rights during the interaction. The town has yet to provide a meaningful response to the incident.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Can You Imagine Amherst Without Cops? Addressing Your Questions & Concerns About Defunding the Police. A Virtual Event

Defund 413 Amherst is planning an interactive information session for local folks who are curious about defunding the police but have concerns about this movement or don’t know how to get involved. If that sounds like you, we’d love to have you join us! Otherwise, can you help us spread the word? We want to make sure people are aware of this opportunity to talk through the tough questions about building a community without cops.
AMHERST, MA
wamc.org

Prompting frustration among city councilors, Pittsfield Police body camera program stalls over unspecified union concerns

Following the fatal police shooting of 22-year-old Miguel Estrella during a mental health crisis in March, discussion about oversight has persisted in Pittsfield. While some in the community point to evidence that body cameras will not prevent police misconduct or rectify structural issues with policing, others – including loved ones of people killed in interactions with police – are desperate for any option to expand transparency.
PITTSFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

A Better World Is Possible: On The Other Side of Reparations, A New World Awaits

As Amherst’s African Heritage Reparations Assembly begins its public listening sessions to better understand how Amherst’s reparations program might be structured to best help its residents of African heritage, we post this article on reparations from Yes Magazine by Trevor Smith and Aria Florant on the role that reparations can play in helping to imagine and build a better world. If first appeared in Yes Magazine on October 20, 2022. It is reposted here under Creative Commons license (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0). For a previous, A Better World Is Possible column on reparations from Yes Magazine, look here.
AMHERST, MA
wasteadvantagemag.com

New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022

Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

Opinion: The Shoulders We Stand On

As descendants of African American enslaved people we are deeply disheartened that the use of “Amherst 9” has been coined to identify a diverse group of nine Amherst youth involved in a police incident on July 5. We have no issue with people who stand up for their...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theberkshireedge.com

Becket Select Board member running against state Rep. Pignatelli

Berkshire County — Michael Lavery, who was elected to the Becket Select Board in 2017, is running against State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli (D) in the general election. According to his biography on his website, Lavery is originally from Mount Kisco, N.Y. and was raised in South...
BECKET, MA

