Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Legendary Actor and Comedian Leslie Jordan Has Died at the Age of 67
The entertainment world is grieving the death of legendary actor and comedian Leslie Jordan. On Oct. 24, the beloved performer, best known for his roles as Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace and Phil in Call Me Kat, suddenly died at 67 years old. Article continues below advertisement. What happened?...
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Leslie Jordan's Best Roles, Funniest Videos and Inspiring Journey
The beloved star lived many lives before his tragic death at age 67. Take a look back at his career as an actor, country musician and social media personality Leslie Jordan made and remade his name several times throughout his career. As an actor, the Emmy winner was known for his boisterous spirit and funnyman bravado. In his philanthropy, he drew from his own lived experience, championing LGBTQ+ causes and advocating for recovering addicts. He spoke often about his experiences as an openly gay actor and about...
ETOnline.com
See One of Leslie Jordan's Final TV Interviews Before His Death
Leslie Jordan was as vibrant as ever in one of his final interviews before his death. In a CBS Mornings interview filmed two weeks before the car accident that took his life, Jordan spoke about his rise to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic, his burgeoning country music career and making music with some of Nashville's biggest stars.
Leslie Jordan's Will & Grace Costars Pay Tribute to the Late Actor: 'My Heart Is Breaking'
Costars Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes joined Megan Mullally in celebrating the life and work of the Emmy winner, whom Mullally called "flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy" Leslie Jordan's Will & Grace costars are speaking out after his death. Among the many tributes that poured in on Monday for the funnyman in the hours after news of his sudden, unexpected death, costar Megan Mullally — who played frenemy Karen Walker on NBC's Must See TV sitcom — wrote, "My heart is breaking." She continued, "i really can't believe it. leslie jordan was,...
Kris Jenner shares her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Kris Jenner has shared her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding – having been stung before with another of her reality star daughters. Earlier this year, Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 beau Travis Barker, although they explained that they had tied the knot without a license.
SNL alum Chris Redd attacked outside NYC comedy show
Chris Redd was punched in the face prior to a Wednesday night (26 October) performance at the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan.Redd, 37, was arriving by car to the venue at 9:40pm when a man, allegedly dressed as security personnel, charged and attacked him.The suspect fled the scene, and the Saturday Night Live alum was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, according to initial police reports to TMZ.The incident, which took place in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighbourhood, occurred amidst growing concerns about the physical safety of comedians – a conversation that intensified in March 2022 when Will Smith slapped Chris...
‘Bad Crimes’ Starring Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus Canceled By Netflix Mid-Production, Producers Will Shop Elsewhere
Netflix has canceled adult animated comedy “Bad Crimes” mid-production, and the project is now being shopped around to other platforms. “Bad Crimes” was being produced by comedy veterans Greg Daniels and Mike Judge (“King of the Hill”) with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus set to voice the lead roles. The series is described as a dark comedy procedural following Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Netflix ordered “Bad Crimes” to series in January of this year. Nicole Silverberg of...
NBC San Diego
Gwen Stefani Shares How Music Played a Role in Overcoming Childhood Dyslexia
Music has always been a sweet escape for Gwen Stefani. The singer—who was honored at the New York Women in Communications 52nd Annual Matrix Awards on Oct. 26—reflected on growing up with dyslexia, noting how much things changed for her when she started communicating through music. "It's something...
Lance Reddick Signs With CAA (Exclusive)
Actor Lance Reddick has signed with CAA for representation. Reddick, known for the John Wick franchise and HBO’s The Wire, has several projects on tap, including 20th Century’s remake of White Men Can’t Jump and Shirley, Netflix’s biopic of former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm. The fourth John Wick movie, with Reddick reprising his role as Continental Hotel concierge Charon, is also slated for release in March 2023. Reddick starred in Netflix’s Resident Evil series earlier this year and was a regular on Prime Video’s Bosch throughout its seven-season run. Along with The Wire, where he played Baltimore Police Col. Cedric Daniels, his TV credits include regular roles on Fringe and Comedy Central’s Corporate and recurring parts on American Horror Story, Oz and Lost. He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the ensemble for Regina King’s film One Night in Miami. The actor’s distinctive voice has also led to work in video games (Destiny 2, Horizon Zero Dawn) and animation (Netflix’s Paradise PD and Castlevania). Reddick continues to be repped by Grandview, the Law Office of Jim Hornstein and Portrait PR.
NBC San Diego
Rihanna Releases Lead Single for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Rihanna has made her long awaited return to music with her new song, "Lift Me Up," the first single to be released from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" original soundtrack. The lead single is a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the first "Black Panther" movie. Boseman...
‘Black Adam’ Super $83M+ First Week, Eyes $27M+ 2nd Frame; ‘Prey For The Devil’ Previews – Box Office
New Line/DC’s Black Adam ends its first week with $83.4M, which is slightly ahead of what Dwayne Johnson’s Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw did in its first week at $83.1M. That’s impressive considering that this is a deeper universe DC character, and the other was connected to a long-established franchise, not to mention it debuted in the summer. Hobbs & Shaw ended its domestic run at $173.9M. The pic’s second weekend was $36.5M, and currently Black Adam is expected to come in lighter at $27M-$30M in weekend two. The anti-hero’s Thursday gross was $3.1M, -8% from Wednesday. Meanwhile,...
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Shan & Bobby cross talk with 670 The Score in Chicago!
Many Cowboy fans are ready to dismiss the Bears as an easy team to beat. What do the folks over in Chicago think of this matchup? Shan & Bobby cross talk with the Mully & Haugh Show on 670 The Score to talk Cowboys/Bears predictions!
