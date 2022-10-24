Actor Lance Reddick has signed with CAA for representation. Reddick, known for the John Wick franchise and HBO’s The Wire, has several projects on tap, including 20th Century’s remake of White Men Can’t Jump and Shirley, Netflix’s biopic of former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm. The fourth John Wick movie, with Reddick reprising his role as Continental Hotel concierge Charon, is also slated for release in March 2023. Reddick starred in Netflix’s Resident Evil series earlier this year and was a regular on Prime Video’s Bosch throughout its seven-season run. Along with The Wire, where he played Baltimore Police Col. Cedric Daniels, his TV credits include regular roles on Fringe and Comedy Central’s Corporate and recurring parts on American Horror Story, Oz and Lost. He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the ensemble for Regina King’s film One Night in Miami. The actor’s distinctive voice has also led to work in video games (Destiny 2, Horizon Zero Dawn) and animation (Netflix’s Paradise PD and Castlevania). Reddick continues to be repped by Grandview, the Law Office of Jim Hornstein and Portrait PR.

16 MINUTES AGO