fox29.com
Video: 4 suspects sought, reward offered in connection with deadly North Philadelphia shooting from January
PHILADELPHIA - The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of four suspects wanted in connection with a homicide in North Philadelphia from earlier this year. The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit released surveillance video of the alleged suspects as...
Man arrested, charged in armed carjacking at Devon Square Shopping Center
Police say the teen was buying milk at the Devon Square Shopping Center when two suspects jumped into his car, police said.
fox29.com
Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy accused of selling guns after they were used in Roxborough H.S. shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is facing federal firearms trafficking charges after he allegedly sold two handguns just weeks after authorities say they were used in a deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School. Federal officials allege Samir Ahmad, 29, was charged after selling two handguns to...
Man shot and killed inside Parkside apartment
A man was found shot in the head inside a Philadelphia apartment.
Shots Fired, Suspect At Large in Nether Providence: Police
An armed suspect is on the loose in Delaware County, authorities announced. Police in Nether Providence Township were called to a residential area on Leiper Street just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 after witnesses reported gunfire. On arrival, officials said they saw a car flee the scene. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks DA: Man justified in killing 2 men who attacked him at parking lot of pub
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - In a news conference Thursday, the Bucks County District Attorney said a man was justified in shooting and killing two people who attacked him outside of a pub earlier this month. Liam Hughes was justified in killing Steven Panebianco, 30, of Bensalem, and Raymond Farrell,...
Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store
A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Wearing Lucky Hat Caught On Camera Trying To Break Into Philly Restaurant
In Philadelphia, police are looking to arrest a male on a distinctive bicycle, that looks to have pink or off red pedals. It is not a common bicycle and possibly someone has seen it. On October 20,2022 at 5:47 AM the male rolls up to the Italian Express located at 2641 Girard Avenue. He gets off his bike and tries to break into the business. You can see him try to twist and break the lock. He failed.
fox29.com
Man who fatally shot 2 in fight outside Bucks County bar acted in self-defense, DA says
LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. - Prosecutors in Bucks County ruled that a man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two men and injured another while being assaulted in the parking lot of a local bar. According to investigators, Liam Hughes and a friend were walking to their car in the...
Masked gunmen wanted in Philadelphia after firing hail of bullets, striking man 8 times, video shows
Four masked gunmen are wanted in Philadelphia after following a victim home and unloading a hail of bullets, striking the man multiple times and critically injuring him.
Cops: Argument turns into armed robbery at Clementon, NJ phone store
CLEMENTON — A Pennsylvania man showed a handgun during an argument at an AT&T store and stole the cell phone of an employee who was attempting to call 911, according to authorities in Gloucester Township. Twenty-year-old Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was located on the scene and taken into custody,...
AT&T store customer robs employee at gunpoint during argument
A 20-year-old man shopping at an AT&T store in Gloucester Township on Monday night stole an employee’s cell phone at gunpoint after the two got into an argument, authorities said. Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was arrested following a search of the area shortly after fleeing the store on Blackwood...
Man charged with repeatedly stabbing woman in vehicle surrenders to police
A man sought by police after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic attack in Gloucester County last month has been arrested. Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses after the Sept. 2 incident in Franklin Township. He surrendered to...
DOUBLE MURDER: Fugitive Wanted In Pottstown Teens' Killings Surrenders, Police Say
The fugitive wanted in the killings to two Montgomery County teens has surrendered himself to authorities, officials announced. Deonte Kelly, 23, of Philadelphia, surrendered to police in Pottstown at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele in a statement. Investigators believe Kelly...
fox29.com
DA: Man charged with murder for killing FedEx worker in 'retaliation' shooting at Philadelphia Airport
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man has been charged with murder for a shooting that claimed the life of an innocent man, and boiled over into an unprovoked attack on police, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's office. Keith Lamont Blount, 59, is accused of shooting and killing a FedEx...
Homicide, 2 double shootings under investigation in Philadelphia
A homicide investigation is underway after a confrontation turned deadly in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
BREAKING: Shooting Reported In 100 Block Of Oakland Street In Trenton; CPR In Progress
Update on the victim here: Victim identified as Rayshawn Baines, 41, of Trenton October 26, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–About 9:30…
Man charged with murder in shooting death of FedEx coworker in Tinicum Twp.
Keith Lamont Blount, 59, of Philadelphia, is charged in connection with the October 7 murder of Bartholomew Masciulli, 51, of Levittown.
Wrong-way driver causes school bus to brake, 2 Philly Streets Department workers in truck injured
A wrong-way driver led to a chain reaction crash that sent two Philadelphia city employees to the hospital, police say.
Pa. girl believed kidnapped by her mother has been found: police
A 6-year-old girl whose mother is accused of abducting her earlier this week has been found, and the Amber Alert canceled, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police said 37-year-old Venessa Gutshall kidnapped her daughter Zoe Moss during a supervised, court-ordered visit around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday in Downingtown, Chester County.
