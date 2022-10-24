ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis called out for reaction to woman who passed out at his press briefing

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ press conference was interrupted when a woman in the crowd passed out. Other attendees rushed to her aid, and Mr DeSantis approached the group to see what happened.The press conference was held in Fort Myers Beach and was intended to update the public on the state’s rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Ian last month.A woman in the small crowd gathered to the side of the conference passed out, bringing the briefing to a momentary halt.Bystanders swarmed the woman to ensure she hadn’t been injured or otherwise needed emergency medical services. Less than a minute after the...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Hand vote count on hold after Nevada high court says illegal

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume after the Nevada Supreme Court said in an after-hours ruling the current process is illegal and the Republican secretary of state directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.”
NYE COUNTY, NV
CBS San Francisco

Update: Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' during San Francisco home invasion

SAN FRANCISCO -- Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was assaulted by a suspect wielding a hammer early Friday during a home invasion of the couple's San Francisco residence.According to the Associated Press, people familiar with the matter have told them the suspect specifically targeted the Pelosi home. The assault was revealed in a statement from Drew Hammill, spokesman for Speaker Pelosi:"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi.  The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.  Mr. Pelosi was taken to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

