Sioux Center, IA

Related
pureoldiesspencer.com

Short Chase In Spencer Leads To Arrest on Drug Charges

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is in custody on an active warrant following a short chase Wednesday evening. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 45-year-old Thaddeus Currans on his bicycle a little after 9:30 but he failed to stop until reaching the 10 block of West 3rd Street.
SPENCER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Woman facing several charges related to hit and run crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman faces her 2nd DWI charge, along with child abuse and hit and run. In court this afternoon, prosecutors said Markida Cox had her niece and nephew in the car while she was driving intoxicated. Prosecutors also claim Cox kept driving...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

George man arrested for OWI by May City

MAY CITY—A 31-year-old George man was arrested about 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, near May City on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kyle Dean Wichers-Heine stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima for speeding on 220th Street at the Vine Avenue intersection northwest of May City, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
MAY CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested as fugitive in Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—A 32-year-old Ringsted man was arrested about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Rock Rapids on charges of fugitive from justice, violation of a no contact/protective order, operating a nonregistered vehicle, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kicdam.com

Two Arrested Following Short Weekend Pursuit in Sheldon

Sheldon, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged after allegedly leading police on short pursuit over the weekend in Sheldon. Police attempted to stop an SUV late Saturday evening but the driver refused to pull over and began the chase that reached speeds up to 65 mph on the southern end of town.
SHELDON, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls police look for suspect car involved in pedestrian fatality

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking to identify the driver of one of the cars involved in a pedestrian versus car fatal crash Tuesday night. Patrol Captain Adam Zishka with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:45 p.m., police were called regarding a pedestrian who was struck by a car while walking on the roadway of Highway 42 and Cherry Lake Ave. in Sioux Falls. Nearby deputies responded quickly to the scene, and a medical professional who happened to be in the area helped provide life-saving measures. Medical professionals with the on-scene ambulance said the pedestrian was dead. The pedestrian has been identified as 33-year-old Aaron Exendine.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man charged for harassing woman

ASHTON—A 42-year-old Sheldon man was cited Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of third-degree harassment and fifth-degree criminal mischief for his activities in Ashton. The citing of Joshua Dean Whitcanack stemmed from a report of him showing up at the residence of an Ashton woman about 8:30 a.m. that day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
ASHTON, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Drivers Escape Injury In Semi vs. Car Crash

No injuries were reported when a semi-truck and car collided at an intersection west of Sioux Center Monday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 3:30 Monday at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and 390th Street, two miles west of Sioux Center. 16-year-old Jessi...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for violations at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
LARCHWOOD, IA
kiwaradio.com

Lawnmower Destroyed In Fire Between Sheldon And Boyden

Boyden, Iowa– A lawnmower was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, near Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 5:30 p.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a lawnmower and grass on fire northeast of Highway 18 and Larch Avenue, about halfway between Boyden and Sheldon.
SHELDON, IA
kscj.com

SEARCH FOR ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT EXPANDS

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE SUSPECT WANTED FOR THE ARMED ROBBERY OF THE CHECK INTO CASH BUSINESS AT 1760 HAMILTON BOULEVARD MONDAY MORNING. POLICE DECRIBE THE SUSPECT AS A DARK SKINNED MALE AROUND 5’9″ TALL, 160 POUNDS WHO WAS WEARING A BLACK JACKET, JEANS AND PULLOVER NECK COVERING USED AS A MASK AND CAP.
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Union County deputy sheriff and family lose house in fire

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Union County deputy sheriff and his family lost their home and all of their belongings in a house fire last Thursday. Maxus and Sydney Mach bought their house in Vermillion just over a year ago. While working and raising their one-year-old son and five-year-old...
UNION COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
HARRISBURG, SD
nwestiowa.com

Two charged with violation of no contact

ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents were charged about 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, with violation of a no contact/protective order. The charges stem from 31-year-old Kendra Rae Wilkerson being in a passenger in a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 32-year-old Kyle Eugene Wilkerson of Rock Rapids, who she is not to have contact with, after the vehicle was stopped on Highway 75 near South Fairlamb Street in Rock Rapids for driving violations, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA

