Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux County man arrested for allegedly threatening hospital
A Granville, Iowa man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Short Chase In Spencer Leads To Arrest on Drug Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is in custody on an active warrant following a short chase Wednesday evening. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 45-year-old Thaddeus Currans on his bicycle a little after 9:30 but he failed to stop until reaching the 10 block of West 3rd Street.
KELOLAND TV
Woman facing several charges related to hit and run crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman faces her 2nd DWI charge, along with child abuse and hit and run. In court this afternoon, prosecutors said Markida Cox had her niece and nephew in the car while she was driving intoxicated. Prosecutors also claim Cox kept driving...
kelo.com
Man arrested for DUI in Harrisburg was five times the legal limit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A traffic stop Wednesday morning in Harrisburg resulted in a DUI arrest after the driver was found to be nearly five times above the legal limit. Even more surprising is that the stop took place just after 7 A.M. The driver, a 30-year-old male...
Iowa man arrested for allegedly shaking, hitting 2-month-old son
Astleford also stated that he shook his son on three separate occasions in October and slapped his son on the head in October, court records said.
nwestiowa.com
George man arrested for OWI by May City
MAY CITY—A 31-year-old George man was arrested about 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, near May City on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kyle Dean Wichers-Heine stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima for speeding on 220th Street at the Vine Avenue intersection northwest of May City, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested as fugitive in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 32-year-old Ringsted man was arrested about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Rock Rapids on charges of fugitive from justice, violation of a no contact/protective order, operating a nonregistered vehicle, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of...
Man accused of attempted murder for shooting Flying J employee in South Dakota
Police say a man was arrested early Wednesday morning after shooting a man at the Flying J in northwestern Sioux Falls.
kicdam.com
Two Arrested Following Short Weekend Pursuit in Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged after allegedly leading police on short pursuit over the weekend in Sheldon. Police attempted to stop an SUV late Saturday evening but the driver refused to pull over and began the chase that reached speeds up to 65 mph on the southern end of town.
Man arrested after employee finds recording device in Emerson business’s bathroom
Police were able to confirm that the suspicious device was a hidden recording device placed in the bathroom.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police look for suspect car involved in pedestrian fatality
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking to identify the driver of one of the cars involved in a pedestrian versus car fatal crash Tuesday night. Patrol Captain Adam Zishka with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:45 p.m., police were called regarding a pedestrian who was struck by a car while walking on the roadway of Highway 42 and Cherry Lake Ave. in Sioux Falls. Nearby deputies responded quickly to the scene, and a medical professional who happened to be in the area helped provide life-saving measures. Medical professionals with the on-scene ambulance said the pedestrian was dead. The pedestrian has been identified as 33-year-old Aaron Exendine.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man charged for harassing woman
ASHTON—A 42-year-old Sheldon man was cited Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of third-degree harassment and fifth-degree criminal mischief for his activities in Ashton. The citing of Joshua Dean Whitcanack stemmed from a report of him showing up at the residence of an Ashton woman about 8:30 a.m. that day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
siouxcountyradio.com
Drivers Escape Injury In Semi vs. Car Crash
No injuries were reported when a semi-truck and car collided at an intersection west of Sioux Center Monday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 3:30 Monday at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and 390th Street, two miles west of Sioux Center. 16-year-old Jessi...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for violations at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
kiwaradio.com
Lawnmower Destroyed In Fire Between Sheldon And Boyden
Boyden, Iowa– A lawnmower was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, near Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 5:30 p.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a lawnmower and grass on fire northeast of Highway 18 and Larch Avenue, about halfway between Boyden and Sheldon.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
kscj.com
SEARCH FOR ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT EXPANDS
SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE SUSPECT WANTED FOR THE ARMED ROBBERY OF THE CHECK INTO CASH BUSINESS AT 1760 HAMILTON BOULEVARD MONDAY MORNING. POLICE DECRIBE THE SUSPECT AS A DARK SKINNED MALE AROUND 5’9″ TALL, 160 POUNDS WHO WAS WEARING A BLACK JACKET, JEANS AND PULLOVER NECK COVERING USED AS A MASK AND CAP.
dakotanewsnow.com
Union County deputy sheriff and family lose house in fire
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Union County deputy sheriff and his family lost their home and all of their belongings in a house fire last Thursday. Maxus and Sydney Mach bought their house in Vermillion just over a year ago. While working and raising their one-year-old son and five-year-old...
dakotanewsnow.com
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
nwestiowa.com
Two charged with violation of no contact
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents were charged about 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, with violation of a no contact/protective order. The charges stem from 31-year-old Kendra Rae Wilkerson being in a passenger in a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 32-year-old Kyle Eugene Wilkerson of Rock Rapids, who she is not to have contact with, after the vehicle was stopped on Highway 75 near South Fairlamb Street in Rock Rapids for driving violations, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0