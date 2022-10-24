We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. If you binged The Watcher on Netflix as fast as we did, you may have already gotten your fill of thrills for the spooky season. Several red herrings and chilling interactions play out as the based-on-real-life show chronicles the unsettling circumstances surrounding the Brannock family’s dream home and the terrorizing letters they received after acquiring the circa-1905 New Jersey property. But the scene that really made us shiver wasn’t one that involved a serious threat. Instead it was a berating exchange in which a kooky next-door neighbor and member of the local preservation society insults one of the new homeowners’ renovation choices. “Butcher block counters?” Pearl Winslow, played by Mia Farrow, sneers after getting a peek inside the space. “Are you turning your house into a delicatessen?”

