Country star Wynonna brings ‘The Judds' farewell tour to Tampa next year
A star-studded, yet tearful farewell show heads to Tampa’s Amalie Arena next year.
Wynonna Judd, one half of the popular country duo The Judds, stops in Tampa on “The Judds: The Final Tour” on Friday, Feb. 24. Tickets for this exciting tribute show start at $25.75 and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com starting on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.
On her upcoming tour, Judd will be joined by a culmination of other country stars like Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride—although Tampa’s specific lineup has yet to be announced.
[event-1] Naomi Judd, Wynonna’s mother and the other half of The Judds, passed away in April of this year at 76 years old. The mother and daughter duo rose to fame in the late 80s and early 90s, acquiring five Grammys for singles like“"Mama He's Crazy" and “Give A Little Love," which are chock full of their iconic harmonies and acoustic guitar riffs.
Although most of Judd’s greatest hits are duets with her late mother, a few newer songs—like 2020’s single "King Bee" —might make its way onto the final tour’s setlist as well.
The only other Florida date on this 2023 tour takes place in Hollywood, a day after Tampa's February gig.
