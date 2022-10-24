Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Marcus Freeman Updates Injuries To Notre Dame Players Tyler Buchner, Brandon Joseph And Others
NOTRE DAME, IND. - Nearly six weeks have passed since Tyler Buchner injured his shoulder against Marshall. The Notre Dame quarterback suffered a grade five (of a possible six) shoulder sprain when he was tackled while scrambling to his left late in the fourth quarter. He stood up with his left non-throwing shoulder hanging limply and was replaced by Drew Pyne.
Wichita Eagle
Game Prediction: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs #16 Syracuse Orange
Notre Dame (4-3) will look to start its second winning streak of the season when it heads east to take on the 16th-ranked Syracuse Orange (6-1). Notre Dame is looking to salvage its season by earning a second win over a ranked opponent, while Syracuse is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season.
