State College, PA

Wichita Eagle

Ohio State at Penn State Odds, Picks & Predictions for Big Ten Week 9 Showdown

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Saturday’s matchup between undefeated No. 2 Ohio State and No. 13 Penn State could go a long way toward determining if the Buckeyes advance to the national championship game and will undoubtedly be one of the top-bet games on sports betting apps around the country.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Wichita Eagle

Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

SEC Fan Nation Week 9 SEC Game Predictions

The Ole Miss Rebels are on the road to face the Texas A&M Aggies in a key SEC matchup on Saturday night. Predictions for that game will come out later this week. But what about the rest of the SEC?. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The...
GEORGIA STATE

