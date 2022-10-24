Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown made a shirt with Tom Brady’s wife on it & all proceeds go to fatherless children
Oh man, Antonio Brown is messed up. He is now selling T-shirts with Tom Brady‘s wife Gisele on them for 50 dollars and claims that all proceeds will go to fatherless children. Antonio Brown keeps clowning Tom Brady and it maybe working. Tom Brady looks lost on the football...
Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears
Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
Tri-City Herald
Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week
There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one. And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Wichita Eagle
Ryan Poles Calls Trade of Robert Quinn Painful But Necessary
Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't need to see the press conference when linebacker Roquan Smith broke down in tears to realize the impact on the Bears locker room after trading pass rusher Robert Quinn. He said he already felt that way about Quinn himself, but Poles made the trade for...
atozsports.com
Bills’ new stadium renderings include one hidden detail fans will love
The Bills are staying in Buffalo. At the end of the day, all the fancy new features are excellent, but the real victory is that the beloved team is here to stay. On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills released photo renderings of the new stadium. Now, it’s important to note that...
Trade Deadline Rumors: What the Buzz Is on Jaguars’ Pass-Rusher Josh Allen
Could Josh Allen actually be dealt by Tuesday? Eh....Se
Commanders' Carson Wentz Trade Faces Dilemma While He Sits Out
The Washington Commanders' trade for Carson Wentz this offseason could take a turn if he remains on the sidelines.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Buffalo Sabres May Look at Trade Options
Welcome back to NHL rumours. Each day, we look at all that is happening throughout the league. Breaking down the latest trade, signings, and roster rumours. Today, we have a rumour from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. During 32 Thoughts, he mentions that he could see the Buffalo Sabres looking for defence help. With Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju out, he wonders if the Sabres will look to add and help their surging hot start.
'I wanted this piece to be interactive.' Mural of Josh Allen hurdling a hit with Bills fans
When you enter Rochester's Public Market, you cannot help but notice a mural of Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen hurdling, provided by one of the city's prominent artists, Mike Dellaria. "I wanted this piece to be interactive," Dellaria said. "Normally, I do stuff on the street. It's there, and it's...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Trade Deadline Rumors: Alexander Mattison, Chase Claypool, Cornerbacks
Tuesday's NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and if anything is certain, it's that Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is exploring all kinds of potential deals that could improve his roster. Adofo-Mensah has shown an affinity for trading in his first year as a GM, dating back to April, when...
Wichita Eagle
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
Yardbarker
First images of Bills’ new stadium released
The first pictures of the Buffalo Bills' new stadium have been released and it looks pretty, pretty, pretty good. Despite many teams around the NFL now having gloriously impressive-looking new venues to base their operations on Sundays, the Bills have been playing at the same stadium since 1973. What is known as Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is not a mess of a facility like what the Oakland A’s play in, but it is still not anywhere near the standard of other organizations’ home arenas.
Wichita Eagle
Second-Half Surge Propels Ravens Over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This time, the Ravens won the fourth quarter ... and the game. After a series of frustrating collapses over the first seven games, Baltimore finally played well down the stretch and put away the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday night. Lamar Jackson shook off the slow start and threw...
Wichita Eagle
Bowles on Bucs Staff Changes: ‘Everything Is On the Table’
The Buccaneers lost their third straight game on Thursday night, falling to 3–5 on the season, continuing their run as one of the more disappointing teams in the league. After last week’s loss to the Panthers, head coach Todd Bowles said he wasn’t considering any changes to the coaching staff. However, following this loss to the Ravens, Bowles' tone on that matter appeared to change.
Wichita Eagle
