Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
DECOMMIT: Michigan State loses 3rd-highest ranked prospect 2023 class
It's been a very tough two months for Michigan State football, and the blows just keep coming. On Thursday, four-star New Caney (Texas) running back Kedrick Reescano announced his decommitment from the Spartans via Twitter. Ranked the No. 174 player in the country by 247Sports' composite rankings, Reescano was the third-highest ranked player in Michigan State's 2023 class.
Wichita Eagle
SEC Fan Nation Week 9 SEC Game Predictions
The Ole Miss Rebels are on the road to face the Texas A&M Aggies in a key SEC matchup on Saturday night. Predictions for that game will come out later this week. But what about the rest of the SEC?. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The...
Wichita Eagle
Ohio State at Penn State Odds, Picks & Predictions for Big Ten Week 9 Showdown
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Saturday’s matchup between undefeated No. 2 Ohio State and No. 13 Penn State could go a long way toward determining if the Buckeyes advance to the national championship game and will undoubtedly be one of the top-bet games on sports betting apps around the country.
Wichita Eagle
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Face Challenges in ‘Adapting’ Panthers on Sunday
The Atlanta Falcons are just two days away from facing the Carolina Panthers, but the division rival they knew at the beginning of the year isn't the same heading into Week 8. Following a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, Dave Tepper, the Panthers owner, decided it was time to move on from his head coach Matt Rhule.
Wichita Eagle
NFL DFS Week 8 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs
If you’re looking to enter some DFS contests this Sunday, I’ve compiled a list of players to consider at each price tier. There is only one game with an implied points total of over 50 at SI Sportsbook on Sunday. That game features the Dolphins and the Lions. I like players from both sides of this game, as both defenses have been generous. For Detroit, consider Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds, as Miami’s secondary has been extremely suspect. For Miami, you can always spend up for Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, but you can also find value with both Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds at RB, as the Lions have been shredded on the ground this year. Detroit has allowed 10 touchdowns to running backs in only six games played. Don’t be afraid to fire them up.
Wichita Eagle
Will Lofty Asking Price Prevent Texans From Trading Brandin Cooks?
Speed, sure hands, and sound field awareness are widely considered to be an unbeatable blend of qualities for an NFL wide receiver. The Houston Texans are well aware that receiver Brandon Cooks possesses all of these traits. And if an NFL team hopes to pry him away, they will have...
Wichita Eagle
Washington Trade Calls on RB Antonio Gibson; Should Commanders Listen?
The Washington Commanders are still surfing off an impressive win against the Green Bay Packers, and as they look forward to NFL Week 10 and a meeting with the Indianapolis Colts, there is logic in believing they'll need all the ground-game help they can get. But that is not stopping...
Wichita Eagle
Three Thoughts on the Bengals Following Ja’Marr Chase’s Devastating Hip Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is going to miss extended time with a fractured hip. Chase is expected to miss anywhere from 4-to-6 weeks according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Here are three thoughts about the Bengals following Chase's injury:. For more on the Bengals, watch the video...
Loran Smith: Reflecting on the successful, rewarding, passionate life of Charley Trippi
The immigration stories of the 19th century are fascinating. People from the old countries of Europe, primarily, came to America, the land of opportunity, with little more than the clothes on their backs. There were a few requirements, mainly that you had to have a connection, a sponsor who could vouch for your honesty and integrity. Not everybody was processed through Ellis Island. Some had to return to their country of origin. ...
Comments / 0